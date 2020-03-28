Leicester City 2019/20 Awards (so far): Moment of the Season

There's been plenty of memorable moments throughout 2019/20 for Leicester City so far.

The Foxes have been challenging for Champions League football once again but what is the moment that supporters will remember the most? In the final instalment of our series, have a look what the VAVEL UK Leicester City writers have selected...

Daniel Orme – Reaching the Carabao Cup semi-finals

Stuck in what seemed like a perpetual trend of losing cup quarter-finals, the Foxes finally broke their duck this season as they beat Everton on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals. With Brendan Rodgers and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha aiming for cup success, the celebrations come the end at Goodison Park made it seem like Leicester were ready to take the next step, although the loss to Aston Villa ended their journey in the competition.

Callum Boyle – Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

It is pretty hard to look past this as the moment of the season. Everything about the night was perfect and it was the first time that fans and the media believed that this Leicester side had what it took to be the best of the rest whilst Liverpool and Manchester City battled out for the title.

The best thing for the Foxes however is that there is still time to add to the impressive season once the domestic campaign returns. Currently third in the table and also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, there is chance that Leicester could win the latter for the first time in the club’s history which will be the biggest memory of them all.

Cristi Bratu – 60th minute of Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

The game itself could have been the moment of the season, but there was a particular part of the game that really resonates. In the 60th minute, when the team were pushing for the eighth goal, the fans rose to their feet and sang Vichai’s chant with their commemorative scarves held aloft. The moment perfectly encapsulated how The Boss had changed the team’s fortunes in his time with the club and how much he meant to everyone affiliated with the club and in the build-up to the anniversary of his passing, there could not have been a better tribute.

Lois George – Rodgers’ new contract

I’m sure all Leicester fans would agree that waking up to find out their manager had signed a new long term contract was the best news anyone could hear at that moment. It was such a coup to get a young, vibrant, ambitious manager who has caught the eye of every top club in Europe. The future looks bright for Leicester under him.

Josh Holland – Kelechi Iheanacho’s winning goal against Everton

Apart from the break into the top six and the drubbings of Southampton and Newcastle, the injury-time winner at home to Everton from Kelechi Iheanacho was special. After going behind, the Nigerian’s influence of the bench paid off. After assisting Vardy for the equaliser, his driven run and placed effort erupted the King Power Stadium.

Jack Johnson – Leicester City 2-1 Burnley (Vichai’s Day)

This was a special moment for all Leicester supporters. A sea of white scarves filled the King Power Stadium as they remembered their owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a year on from his tragic death. The moment the crowd rose to sing ‘Vichai had a Dream’ on the 60th minute will always remain in the memory of Foxes fans.