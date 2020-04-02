Hudson-Odoi “feeling perfect” after recovering from coronavirus

Callum Hudson-Odoi has said that he feels fully fit and back to his normal self having fought off the coronavirus.

The 19-year-old winger was the first Premier League player to test positive for the virus over two weeks ago, causing Chelsea’s Cobham training ground to go on lockdown and the Premier League season to be suspended until atleast 30 April.

He has since recovered however and has now done a FaceTime interview with the Chelsea FC website, his first interview since catching the virus.

“Very warming to know team-mates are behind you”

Fortunately the Englishman is fully recovered and will now be putting all his efforts into keeping fit ready for the resumption of the season.

Modern technology allowed Hudson-Odoi to keep up with all his teammates even while in isolation:

“I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot.

“The next day I was feeling back to normal. I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn’t. I said to myself this wasn’t actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself I feel good, I feel better.

“Everyone has been asking me how I have been which has been class from them.

“They have been showing me support and saying Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now. It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you.”

EURO 2021 now a goal

Ome of the big casualties of the coronavirus has been the postponement of the European Championships until next year.

Hudson-Odoi realises that this presents him with a target to work towards:

“For me it is an opportunity to show again and keep pushing myself to the max to hopefully have an opportunity to go to the Euros.

"The Euros is a massive thing and I have big belief in myself and hopefully I will be able to get into the team.

“I just want to make sure that I keep pushing myself every game and every minute and making sure that I keep trying to score goals and make assists and keep trying to help the team as much as possible to get what we want, which is a trophy at the end of the day.”

A message to the fans

Hudson-Odoi also had a message for Chelsea fans:

“I would like to say to them thank you for all the support that you have shown. They have been so encouraging and making sure that I have been okay. Thank you for that but also, I can’t wait to be back playing on that pitch again.

”I am fully fit, I am feeling great, I am feeling perfect. I have no injuries so right now I can’t wait to be back on the pitch and showing again what I am capable of.”