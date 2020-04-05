Burnley can survive big loss

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has claimed that the club risk losing up to £50-million if the Premier Leaue season cannot be finished, as reported by the Burnley Express . While such a statement would previously have invoked fear of going bust, Burnley should feel confident that they can battle against such a deficit.

Forward thinking

Many Burnley fans have aired their frustrations at the tight wage structure. Even manager Sean Dyche has made some little quips on the club's financial model with the restraints making it difficult to bring in certain players.

The Clarets boast a very modest wage bill with Dyche earning a higher wage than any of his players. Ben Mee, on £55,000-per-week, is the highest paid member of the playing squad, according to Spotrac .

However, football clubs are a business and businesses have to be sustainable. Nobody could have predicted this current situation but clever businesses will be equipped for unexpected bumps in the road. Even though Garlick has expressed concern at these potential losses, he will be feeling a lot less stressed than some of his rivals.

Steven Defour was raking in a weekly salary of £50,000 but his contract was terminated last August. Joe Hart (£45,000-per-week) and Robbie Brady (£35,000) are out of contract in the summer while Ben Gibson (£40,000) is expected to leave. The currently modest wage structure could still be significantly reduced.

Equipped

In the worst case scenario, Burnley to have assets that could generate a lot of money. The Clarets have sold their best players in the past and have overcome those sales because of the collective strength of the playing squad. Success has never been overly reliant on one or two individuals.

The likes of Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski will have their suitors. It wouldn't be a disaster if Burnley had to sell one of them. Ideally, the club would be starting a small turnover of players because, as noted a few months ago, this ageing squad needs some fresh blood.

Sensible signings

The club have previously been successful when swooping on players without a contract; Tom Heaton and Scott Arfield are two examples that became club legends. Players without contracts represent a much lower risk than players who are tied down with other clubs and, as just mentioned, they can be top signings.

Jonathan Hogg, Kyle Naughton and Daniel Ayala are all potentially available if their current clubs decide not to extend their contracts beyond the summer.

While not awe-inspiring, such names offer experience and wouldn't command a ridiculous wage. They wouldn't be the start of a new life-cycle at Turf Moor but, with everything that is going on at present, a big transfer window won't on the equation. That's not necessarily a bad thing.

No place like home

The current players will no doubt be craving a return to some form of familiarity. Returning to a warm and vibrant working environment could well extend the life cycle of this current crop of players. Continuity amid the storm could prove to be vital if other clubs start to panic and lose their heads.