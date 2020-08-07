Ings nominated for Player of the Season

Southampton striker Danny Ings has been rewarded for his impressive performance this campaign after being nominated for the Premier League’s player of the season award.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive season in front of goal, catching the eye of fans and pundits alike, and now the club’s star striker has been recognised for his efforts by making the coveted end-of-season award shortlist.

Missing out on the Golden Boot to Jamie Vardy by just a single goal, Ings netted 22 times in his most prolific Premier League season to date.

Emerging as one of the top-flight’s most lethal frontmen, no player scored more goals from open goal (non-penalty goals) than the Saints striker during 2019/20.

Prolific

To put that stat into perspective, only Matt Le Tissier (25 in 1993/94) and James Beattie (23 in 2002/03) have ever scored more in a single campaign for the St. Mary’s outfit.

Having featured in all 38 of Saints’ top-flight fixtures, Ings also registered two assists to make himself one of the league’s most lethal attacking players.

He permanently signed for Southampton in July 2019 following a successful loan spell from Liverpool. The former Burnley forward has netted 33 times in 67 games in total.

Joining Ings on the seven-man shortlist are Kevin De Bruyne, Jordan Henderson, Nick Pope, Saido Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jamie Vardy.

Djenepo nominated for Goal of the Season

There is also a nomination for Moussa Djenepo, who has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award.

The Malian winger has been nominated after his sublime solo effort at Sheffield United in September – a goal which proved to be the winner for the Saints at Bramall Lane.

Having won the September Goal of the Month award, he will be up against Harvey Barnes, Matt Longstaff, De Bruyne, Heung-min Son, Ali Jahanbakhsh, Matej Vydra and Bruno Fernandes for the top award.