Nick Pope shortlisted for Player of the Season

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Clarets’ standout performers over the past 12 months, keeping 15 clean sheets and narrowly missing out on the Golden Glove award. Pope was an ever-present figure in Sean Dyche’s starting eleven, starting all 38 league games.

His form has been extraordinary considering he missed most of the 2018/19 campaign after suffering a serious shoulder injury in a Europa League qualifier at Aberdeen.

Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Vardy and Danny Ings have also been shortlisted for the award. Fans have until 6pm on Monday, August 10, to vote via the EA Sports website.

Pope’s recent performances have boosted his chances of securing the England number-one jersey when international football returns, especially after the poor form of Everton's Jordan Pickford’s. The Burnley keeper made his Three Lions debut against Costa Rica in 2018 and was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Russia later that year.

However, Dean Henderson also deserves to be in the conversation after impressing while on loan at Sheffield United.

It is no surprise Pope has been linked with a summer move away from Turf Moor, with Chelsea reportedly interested in the former Charlton Athletic man. Kepa Arrizabalaga has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge for a world-record fee 12 months ago, and Frank Lampard is said to be keen on bringing in a replacement.

However, Pope signed a long-term deal with the Clarets last summer which means Chelsea would likely have to continue their big spending to land the English international. The Blues have also been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Ajax’s Andre Onana as they aim to become title challengers once again.