Joey Barton: A Future Burnley Boss?

Sean Dyche has been one of Burnley's best ever managers and will almost certainly go down as a legend for The Claret's.

However, inevitably there will be a day when Dyche will leave the club and although many fans would love him to stay forever, rumours have circulated that his departure could come a lot sooner than expected.

If that is the case Burnley will need to look for a replacement and one outside candidate could be former Clarets' midfielder Joey Barton.

Time at Burnley

Barton made 58 appearances in all competitions for Burnley scoring four and assisting three from 2015-2017. His only full season at Burnley, the 2015/16 season, saw him win the clubs player of the year award as he helped Dyche and his fellow players win the Championship title.

The former central midfielder was known for the controversy he caused both on and off the pitch in his footballing career. However, his time at Burnley, unlike his other clubs, saw little controversy and with his attitude under control it allowed his talent to shine through.

Many consider Barton a fan favourite and a return to the club one day would be positively welcomed by most fans.

Managerial Career

Barton is still in his first managerial job with Fleetwood Town and his current record is 40 wins, 26 draws and 34 losses in 100 games. This record has earned him 146 points with a points-per-match ratio of 1.46. Fleetwood have scored 159 goals under his reign and have conceded 142.

The now 37-year-old is another young English manager looking to burst onto the scene and has done, but for all the wrong reasons. His reputation as one of English Football's dirtiest players could translate into management. Barton is already in a legal court case after an alleged assault on fellow manager Daniel Stendel.

The Fleetwood boss pleaded not guilty in November 2019 with the provisional trial date set for June 1st 2020. This trial has now been delayed due to COVID-19 with a new date set in June 2021.

A Burnley Fit?

His current EFL League 1 record as a manger isn't enough alone to put him in the running for any current Premier League job. However, a few more successful years with Fleetwood or a move to a Championship club could give Barton more credentials.

The emotional attachment is certainly there and many fans would welcome a former player as a manager. Burnley are also given a rough and ready reputation, an underdog story, a club who isn't liked by everyone but always finds a way. Barton is very similar and his personality alongside the relationships he has built would help him suit The Clarets more than other candidates.

So, it is unlikely we will see Barton soon or straight after Dyche but further down the line, when the time is right, there is a high chance Joey Barton could be a Burnley Manager.