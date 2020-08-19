David Tavares linked with City Ground switch

Nottingham Forest have currently made three summer signings and they are keen to add more to that tally. The Reds are preparing for a big 2020/21 campaign in the Sky Bet Championship and will attempt to rewrite the wrongs of last season’s late collapse that saw them fall out of the play-off places on the final day.

David Tavares is the name that’s currently circling around on Trentside and should the Portuguese international sign, he will add further steel and depth to Forest’s midfield, as well as offering selection competition for Samba Sow, Ben Watson, Tiago Silva and new signing Jack Colback.

The full details of the potential loan move are yet to be confirmed but given the club’s track record with Benfica, a switch to the East Midlands wouldn’t be at all surprising.

Who is Tavares?

The 21-year-old is currently contracted to Benfica but plays his football for the clubs B side – where he made 11 appearances last season. Despite the youngster’s age, a serious cruciate ligament injury in the lead up to the 2018/19 campaign hampered the midfielder’s progress, as he watched on from the sidelines until March 2019.

Tavares has only made 21 professional career appearances; however, a loan move would give him the chance to compete in a tough division and learn more about his game and the reds would have a capable young player on the books, someone that is keen to show just exactly why Benfica inserted a £66million release clause into his contract.

Portuguese prowess

Prior to the 2018/19 campaign Forest brought in a quartet of Portuguese players. Record signing Joao Carvalho and Tobias Figueiredo joined permanently, along with the two loan signings of Diogo Goncalves and Gil Dias. The club once again delved into that market last summer with the additions of Silva,Yuri Ribeiro, and Alfa Semedo, so Tavares would slot in and further add to that list.