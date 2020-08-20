Chelsea Fixtures: Who to look out for and the key dates

Chelsea fans have finally found out the fixtures for the new, upcoming 2020/21 season.

The new campaign is set to kick off on the 14th September, Frank Lampard’s side face Brighton at The Amex on matchday one.

The first ‘big one’

With less than a month to go, it won’t be long until Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner make their debut. The latter will be hoping to achieve early goal scoring form with Liverpool in the second game of the season.

It will be that little bit sweeter if he can find the net against Jurgen Klopp’s side. The German was linked to the Merseyside club for a large period of time before joining Chelsea.

The Blues will be hoping to amend the frustrating 5-3 defeat that happened post lockdown. The team will be stronger in the new season due to the new additions. It is set to be a tight affair at the Bridge.

The opening big away day

The first ‘top six’ away day is at Old Trafford. The game at Manchester United will take place on the 24th October. Lampard has won their once in his management career, this was with Derby County in the Carabao Cup during the 2018/19 season.

Last season, Chelsea played United four teams. The record was poor after only winning one and losing three. Nevertheless, when the win finally came, it was worth the wait. Lampard knocked the Manchester club out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage.

Rivalry

Tottenham Hotspur will be welcomed to Stamford Bridge on the 28th November. Jose Mourinho will once again return to his former, successful home.

After beating them twice last season, Lampard is unbeaten against his old boss. This dates back to 2018 when Derby beat Mourinho’s Manchester United in the cup.

Leeds reunion

This will be the first time the clubs have met in 16-years. The rivalry with Leeds has been quiet for many years due to the two clubs being in differing divisions. Chelsea host Leeds on the 5th December.

Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa have got history. When at Derby, the huge ‘spygate’ scandal created a feud between the two parties. Furthermore, Derby overcoming Leeds in the Play-Offs of 2019 meant Leeds had to stay in the second division for another season.

This will be the first chance of revenge from a Leeds point of view.

Christmas period

The festive period is always tough. A lot of games in a short amount of time always leaves teams with fatigue and further issues. Unless, you catch momentum and come out of the Christmas run of games in good fashion.

Three games in seven days means there are nine points at stake in one week. The run in is hard. Arsenal on Boxing Day, Aston Villa at home, then Manchester City at the Bridge on the January 2nd is how it will finish.

The final five

Like always, the month of May will conclude the season. This could be pivotal for Chelsea, depending on where they are in the league table.

Fulham at home and Manchester City away is how the month starts. It could be an expected three points followed up by facing the new, champions of England.

Next up is two home games, this could be a chance to gain momentum. Arsenal and Leicester will come in a matter of three days. These two sides could be challenging for Champions League football.

The penultimate game of the 2020/21 season is away at Villa Park. Chelsea last played their post lockdown. The first game back after the pandemic.

At this stage, Chelsea could be in a title challenge or racing for the top four. There are many scenarios, time will tell on where Chelsea Football Club will be in May of 2021.