As It Happened: Atlético Madrid Femenino 0-1 Barcelona Femení in the UEFA Women's Champions League

18:567 months ago

FULL TIME

So it's Barcelona against Wolfsburg for a place in the final in nine days' time. I'd hate to call that one. Until next time, folks!
18:527 months ago

FULL TIME

Barcelona, now unbeaten in thirty matches, will face Wolfsburg in the last four. That's a titanic clash. Atlético made it hard work in their first ever UWCL Quarter Final. They'll be here again.
18:507 months ago

FULL TIME

San Pedro's free kick is headed goalward, but Paños collects with ease and that's it! Barcelona make the semi finals!
18:487 months ago

90+1'

One minute for Atléti to save themselves. And they've got a free kick in a dangerous area!
18:477 months ago

90'

TWO MINUTES OF ADDED TIME.
18:477 months ago

90'

Hermoso fires over as Barcelona try to kill the game off.
18:467 months ago

88'

Atlético just can't string more than five forward passes together. Barça look destined for the semis.
18:447 months ago

87'

CHANCE! Hamraoui could have sealed it, but hits it straight down Lindahl's throat.
18:437 months ago

86'

Wolfsburg now have NINE against Glasgow City!
18:417 months ago

82'

Atlético have to come out and play now.
18:387 months ago

79'

GOAL!! Hamraoui! Barcelona earn another corner after second-half substitute Caldente spread the play wide. Atlético thought they'd dealt with the danger, but Caldente recycled the ball. It's a carbon copy of how the corner was won, but what a delivery and what a finish from Hamraoui!
18:337 months ago

76'

It's a thankless task for Atléti's frontline as they keep chasing lost causes in behind. It only takes one mistake, though...
18:317 months ago

74'

ANOTHER chance! Hermoso slices the Atlético defence open, but Hansen strikes it straight at Lindahl! How many opportunities are Barcelona going to waste? How many can the afford to?
18:287 months ago

70'

Chance! Another brilliant ball is whipped in from the Barcelona right but it's turned into the side netting at the far post with Lindahl beaten!
18:257 months ago

68'

Looks like Wolfsburg will play the winner of this one in the semis. They're currently beating Glasgow City 5-1.
18:247 months ago

66'

Midway through the second half, there's still nothing to separate the two sides. Atlético are doing themselves proud. They couldn't, could they?
18:207 months ago

63'

Martens goes down in the area as she heads to the byline, but it's yet another brilliant tackle.
18:197 months ago

61'

Less than thirty minutes to go. Looks like one moment of brilliance will settle it.
18:167 months ago

59'

Down the other end, a long ball send Knaark running through towards goal, but her effort blazes wide.
18:147 months ago

57'

It's another chance for Barcelona, and another for Oshoala, but she sends the ball off target! That's the best chance of the match so far.
18:127 months ago

56'

It's not the most entertaining Quarter Final we've seen, but Barcelona are doing far better than their male counterparts, so that's something for them.
18:117 months ago

53'

Barcelona are getting the crosses in much more frequently now, but Oshoala heads wide.
18:097 months ago

51'

Martens threatens again down the Barcelona left, but her cross is dealt with by Tounkara.
18:067 months ago

49'

Jade Moore comes off worse from a 50/50, but carries on with little fuss. Atlético have made a bright start to the second half.
18:037 months ago

46'

Barcelona may have heard a few strong words at the break. Considering they're facing a makeshift Atlético side, they didn't create anywhere near enough chances.
18:027 months ago

46'

We're back underway for the second half!
17:547 months ago

HALF TIME

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg are strolling against Glasgow City. The German side lead the Scots 4-0 at the midway point.
17:507 months ago

HALF TIME

The urgent nature of Barcelona's handball appeal shows just how much Atlético are managing to keep them at bay. Martens' shot that was cleared off the line is the only clear-cut chance to note from the first half.
17:487 months ago

HALF TIME

It's 0-0 at the break. Atlético standing firm thus far, but they really need to bypass the Barcelona press and get Duggan on the ball if they want to win this. Barcelona look the more likely.
17:457 months ago

43'

Handball appeal from Barcelona! It does strike Tounkara's arm, but it was totally unintentional and the referee is unmoved.
17:437 months ago

42'

Given the usually high-scoring nature of this fixture, it's extremely surprising that we're still goalless here. Hopefully writing that changes things.
17:347 months ago

32'

BIG CHANCE! Barcelona win a corner, but the referee wants to make sure everything's clean in the middle first. Well punched clear by Lindhahl before Lieke Martens' effort is cleared off the line! Somehow still 0-0!
17:307 months ago

30'

17:287 months ago

26'

Just as I say that, Lindhal gets the faintest of touches to a dangerous cross. If Atléti open up, Barça will punish them.
17:277 months ago

25'

Knaak feeds the ball out wide to Sosa, but her effort flies well over the bar. Atletico are growing into this one.
17:227 months ago

20'

In case you need reminding, Toni Duggan moved from Barcelona to Atletico last summer. It would be some story if she made the difference tonight. As of yet, though, it's still 0-0 in Bilbao.
17:177 months ago

15'

No clear-cut chances in the opening fifteen minutes, but Barcelona are on top. Martens looks threatening in behind.
17:127 months ago

TEAM NEWS

If you haven't seen them already, here are tonight's starting line-ups:

 

Attetico: Lindhal, Strom, Menayo, van Dongen, Tounkara, Guagni, Moore, Sampedro, Sosa, Knaak, Duggan. Barcelona: Pantildeos, Leon, Hermoso, Marta, Hamraoui, Alexia, Leila, Graham, Pereira, Oshoala, Martens.
17:067 months ago

KICK OFF

We're underway!
10:557 months ago

10:547 months ago

10:497 months ago

"It's going to be a tough one" - Asisat Oshoala

Speaking to VAVEL UK ahead of the game, Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala said:

"Atletico Madrid are a very good team and a top side as well. The fact that we beat them doesn't mean that it's going to happen again. They're a very good side.

"We just have to keep working on ourselves to get better than before, to make sure we try to get something out of the game, so it's going to be a tough one. I think we're just going to give our best. 

"I'm not going to say anything more because you have to learn to respect the opponent you know and if not, it's going to cost you the game."

10:447 months ago

How to watch Atletico Madrid Femenino vs FC Barcelona Femení Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, you can watch it on BT Sport 3 in the UK or CBS All Access in the USA.

For more information on where you can view the games, see this article.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

10:347 months ago

FC Barcelona: Team News

The only notable addition to FCB's side is Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, while the Catalonians have also included several youngsters in their team to make up for recent departures.
10:337 months ago

Atletico Madrid: Team News

Atletico Madrid have named Hedvig Lindahl, Alia Guagni, Merel van Dongen, Jade Moore, Turid Knaak and Evelyn Laurent to their squad as their six new transfers.

'Atleti' have been hit with a list of players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will thus not be able to travel to Bilbao, with Deyna Castellanos, Leicy Santos, Laia Aleixandri, Charlyn Corral and Silvia Meseguer all unavailable.

10:327 months ago

Women's football is back!

After months without any women's football due to the curtailment of a number of leagues due to COVID-19, the UEFA Women's Champions League returns today for the quarter-finals with Atletico Madrid facing FC Barcelona
10:297 months ago

Kick-off time

Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be played at San Mamés, in Bilbao, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:00 BST.
23:247 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League match: Atlético Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Femení! My name is Jack Walker and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
