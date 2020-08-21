On This Day: Doyle and Jarvis strikes help Wolves to 2-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League

On the 21st of August 2011, Wolverhampton Wanderers maintained their 100% winning start to the season with a 2-0 home win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Late first half strikes by Kevin Doyle and Matt Jarvis turned out to be enough to seal all three points for Mick McCarthy's side.

Consequently, following their 2-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the season, it meant that they had earned maximum points from their first two games of the season.

How the action unfolded

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges but shots from both Damian Duff and Dickson Etuhu failed to cause Wayne Hennessy too much trouble.

Then despite being second best, Wolves created the best opening of the game so far when Doyle rounded Mark Schwarzer, but his effort could not find the target as it was fired over the crossbar.

Schwarzer was then called into serious action for the first time and he did well to parry to safety a fierce drive by Jamie O'Hara.

However, as Wolves started to get a foothold in the game, they broke the deadlock three minutes before the break. Kevin Doyle's shot on the turn was smashed past Schwarzer into the back of the net, sending the home fans into jubilation.

On the stroke of half-time, things got even better for the hosts when winger, Matt Jarvis converted home from the rebound of a Roger Johnson header that struck the post.

At the break Fulham made two alterations, and they made a good start to the second period. Duff had a shot that ricocheted off the ground and bounced wide of the mark.

It was not long until the hosts were dominating proceedings again as Jarvis nearly added his second, but his effort just went the wrong side of the post.

Schwarzer palmed away a fierce Stephen Hunt strike before Steven Fletcher saw two efforts fly off target.

Hunt had another effort that tested Schwarzer, but once again the Australian goalkeeper was equal to it.

The visitors thought they had halved the deficit with 11 minutes remaining when Hennessy parried away an Andrew Johnson shot straight towards Clint Dempsey, but Stephen Ward made an excellently timed tackle to prevent the American from tapping home.

However, the Cottagers failed to carve any other real opportunities as the Wanderers sailed to in the end a comfortable 2-0 win.

How this win contributed to the remainder of the 2011/12 season

Despite making a good start to the campaign after winning the opening two games, in the remaining 36 games they only picked up a victory on three occasions. These wins came at home to Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and away to QPR.

Therefore, due to this poor form Wolves were relegated back to the Championship after finishing 20th on 25 points, 12 points adrift of safety.

Furthermore, this was the campaign that McCarthy got sacked in after being in charge of the Wanderers for almost six years.

Following his release in February 2012, assistant manager Terry Connor was appointed manager until the end of the season.

Although, it is fair to say that he had a torrid time of it, as he did not win any of the last 13 league games of the season.

In fact, in that time, Connor only picked up four points from a possible 39 available, meaning that going into the 2012/13 campaign in the Championship, a new manager was appointed in the form of Stale Solbakken.