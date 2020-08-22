As it happened: Liverpool ease to 3-0 friendly win against Stuttgart

ADVERTISEMENT
Goodbye
A pleasing display
Full time
That proves to be the last action of this pre-season friendly.
86'
84'
Elliott bends a shot which the 'keeper catches.
Close
80'
10 minutes to go in Austria
Adrian saves again
Moments later, the Germans think they're in again from a cross, but it's offside.
Stuttgart chance
71'
70'
17-year-old Billy Koumetio is on for Sepp van den Berg in their 12th switch.
Goal! Liverpool 3-0 Stuttgart
65'
55'
52'
49'
49'
How will Liverpool's little-tested back four fare here? These are familiar opponents, of course, for Phillips.
Back underway
Adrian; Hoever, Van den Berg, Phillips, Tsimikas; Wijnaldum, Milner, Grujic; Elliott, Brewster, Minamino.
Liverpool back out
We'll take you through the full side momentarily...
Second half shortly
Safe conditions?
HT
Good work from the Premier League champions so far. They have a comfortable lead.
44'
43'
The goal
Goal! Liverpool 2-0 Stuttgart
Another chance for 2-0
38'
33'
30'
The referee books the Liverpool centre-back, and play resumes with the wide-player getting treatment.
28'
24'
23'
21'
Liverpool chance
The goal
Goal! Liverpool 1-0 Stuttgart
13'
11'
9'
6'
5'
Underway
Kick-off imminent
And for Stuttgart
Startelf: 1 Kobel – 2 Anton, 3 Endo, 8 Castro, 10 Didavi, 11 Thommy, 14 Wamangituka, 15 Stenzel, 30 Massimo, 31 Klimowicz, 35 Kaminski #VfB #VfBLFC — VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) August 22, 2020
More
Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are notable absentees, whether injury-related or otherwise, but Marko Grujic, who is likely to leave in the coming weeks, is among the group.
Confirmed Liverpool team news
Here’s how we’ll line up for our first #LFCPreSeason game 🙌🔴
Watch our clash on @LFCTV and LFCTV GO* 📺💻
*𝑼𝒔𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒅𝒆 2021𝑮𝑶𝑭𝑹𝑬𝑬 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉 @𝑳𝑭𝑪𝑻𝑽 𝑮𝑶 𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒍. — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 22, 2020
A closer look at the Saalfelden Arena
A nice backdrop for today's game 👌⛰️#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/WCm1T2RLG7 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 22, 2020
Coverage details
That is a subscription-based service, so if you don't have to access, please join for consistent live updates.
Absentee
It's thought that it could be the same problem suffered by captain Jordan Henderson towards the end of the season, leading to a six-eight week absence.
Henderson himself is not ready to return just yet, but both he and Joel Matip are very much on the road to recovery.
Who else should we keep an eye on?
Rhian Brewster is back in the fold after starring on loan at Swansea, while forgotten man Xherdan Shaqiri is hoping to launch a more successful year after an injury-riddled 2019/20.
We may also see an unofficial first-team debut for 17-year-old Billy Koumetio, handed his first opportunity to consistently train with the senior group.
A first look at Tsimikas
The Greek international is the Reds' only signing of the summer to date, having sealed an £11.75million move from Olympiacos.
He is bidding to challenge fellow left-back Andrew Robertson.
A healthy amount of minutes should be in store on Saturday.
The links between the clubs
Last season, Liverpool sent young defender Nat Phillips on loan to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
"Obviously I played a lot of first-team football, which I hadn't done much of before," he reflected in an interview with liverpoolfc.com.
"The experience of playing in front of big crowds every week – at Stuttgart, they get a big crowd at their stadium – so that was a good experience playing under that pressure.
"Also the different style of football over in Germany was a new experience. There were lots of different things that just help you as an individual and as a player."
The lowdown on VFB Stuttgart
The five-time German champions have become something of a yo-yo club, relegated in 2015/16 and 2018/19.
Notable players include Kostas Mavropanos, a loan arrival from Arsenal, and midfielder Gonzalo Castro, formerly of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.
They are coached by the 42-year-old, American-born Pellegrino Matarazzo, who was previously an assistant at Hoffenheim.
Stuttgart begin their season with the DFB Pokal first round on 11 September.
Where will the match be held?
The 1,500-seater stadium is a quaint setting, set as it is against a serene, mountainous backdrop.
Reds back in action
From their training base in Austria, the Reds organised this evening's match against Stuttgart as well as a clash with national champions RB Salzburg on Tuesday afternoon.
That should stand them in good stead for the curtain-raising Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley next weekend.
See you then.