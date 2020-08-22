As it happened: Liverpool ease to 3-0 friendly win against Stuttgart
18:517 months ago

Goodbye

We'll be back on Tuesday evening for coverage of Liverpool's second and final outing in Austria against RB Salzburg.

See you then. 

18:507 months ago

A pleasing display

Three goals scored, none conceded - Jurgen Klopp can be satisfied with that Saturday evening shift.

 

18:497 months ago

Full time

Rhian Brewster feels he was tripped in the area and looks the way of the referee, but he doesn't award the late penalty.

That proves to be the last action of this pre-season friendly.

18:457 months ago

86'

Excellent tracking back from Minamino to thwart Stuttgart's hopes of  a consolation goal.
18:427 months ago

84'

Liverpool's senior figures have been the loudest voices throughout this game, and they won't let standards slip even in the closing stages.

Elliott bends a shot which the 'keeper catches.

18:407 months ago

Close

81' That was really nice. Minamino leaves his man for dead and slides it across the area to Milner, who plays a dinked 1-2 with Elliott. Had he got enough power on the header, it would have been the pick of the goals.
18:397 months ago

80'

After holding on through a spell of Stuttgart, Liverpool are back on the front foot and eyeing a fourth.

10 minutes to go in Austria

18:347 months ago

Adrian saves again

75' Stuttgart threaten again, working the ball to Coulibaly on the right. He evades Tsimikas and forces Adrian into a smart stop.

Moments later, the Germans think they're in again from a cross, but it's offside.

18:317 months ago

Stuttgart chance

72' That's the hardest a Liverpool goalkeeper has had to work. Adrian gets down to his right to palm away a cross-goal curler from a narrow angle. 
18:307 months ago

71'

Takumi Minamino has looked bright here, and he nearly gets in after Elliott bends a pass into his path. The Stuttgart 'keeper is out to clear just in time.
18:297 months ago

70'

Harvey Elliott now goes close for Liverpool after dropping his shoulder. 

17-year-old Billy Koumetio is on for Sepp van den Berg in their 12th switch.

18:277 months ago

Goal! Liverpool 3-0 Stuttgart

68' Really good close-quarters passing play from Liverpool on the right-hand side, and eventually Milner is able to work left for a totally untracked Brewster. Inevitably, the net bulges. 3-0.
18:247 months ago

65'

Important intervention from Tsimikas, sliding in to a cut out a cross after Stuttgart got in-behind on their left flank.
18:147 months ago

55'

James Milner delivers a corner and Marko Grujic rises highest, but it skims off his head and wide. Really good chance for 3-0 with Liverpool dominant.
18:117 months ago

52'

Harvey Elliott goes for goal from a free-kick on the right edge of the area, but it takes a deflection off a Liverpool man and goes behind.
18:077 months ago

49'

Rhian Brewster demands a penalty after being nudged down to the ground in his battle with the defender, but the referee points for a goal kick.
18:077 months ago

49'

The torrential rain looks to be abated, thankfully.

How will Liverpool's little-tested back four fare here? These are familiar opponents, of course, for Phillips.

18:047 months ago

Back underway

And so here's how Liverpool's line-up for the second '45:

Adrian; Hoever, Van den Berg, Phillips, Tsimikas; Wijnaldum, Milner, Grujic; Elliott, Brewster, Minamino. 

18:037 months ago

Liverpool back out

After a delay, Liverpool re-enter the fray with a fully-changed XI that includes Kostas Tsimikas.

We'll take you through the full side momentarily...

18:017 months ago

Second half shortly

Klopp can be seen in discussion with the officials, but they're happy to continue, and Stuttgart are back out onto the field.
17:487 months ago

Safe conditions?

I wouldn't say there's a 100% chance that the second half goes ahead as planned, with rain continuing to pummel the pitch. Jurgen Klopp appeared to gesture towards the surface with concern earlier in the half.
17:477 months ago

HT

Half-time, effectively full time for the XI that began this first half.

Good work from the Premier League champions so far. They have a comfortable lead.

17:457 months ago

44'

Liverpool's turn to counter now and Robertson elects to shoot. It bounces a fraction past the left post.
17:447 months ago

43'

A slick Stuttgart counter ends in a cross to the back post and a header lifted harmlessly over.

 

17:427 months ago

The goal

A typically delightful Roberto Firmino flick put Keita through, and he calmly applied a poked finish. Liverpool in control. 
17:407 months ago

Goal! Liverpool 2-0 Stuttgart

And there is the second, courtesy of Naby Keita.
17:407 months ago

Another chance for 2-0

38' Neco Williams, in for Trent Alexander-Arnold who's training at Melwood, sends a free-kick the way of the unmarked Van Dijk, who glances over.
17:387 months ago

38'

Stuttgart have had already to take Erik Thommy off, and now forward Roberto Massimo is down and in some discomfort. After a minute or so, he has to hobble off. 
17:357 months ago

33'

Mane clips a ball the way of Salah in the area, but the Egyptian, who's had a quiet half, can't really get it under control and is dispossessed. 
17:317 months ago

30'

Ooh, could be a nasty injury for Erik Thommy after Gomez shouldered him over the touchline and he skidded into the advertising boards.

The referee books the Liverpool centre-back, and play resumes with the wide-player getting treatment.

17:297 months ago

28'

Decent spell of pressure from Liverpool with a number of precise switches of play. Sadio Mane very nearly found himself through.
17:257 months ago

24'

And now Didavi gets in behind, only to drag his effort well wide. Stuttgart look in fairly good shape.
17:247 months ago

23'

Opening for Stuttgart as Thommy cuts in from the left and drives a 20-yard shot wide of Alisson's far post.
17:227 months ago

21'

Keita slips Mane in once again, but this time it's the flag that denies that the Senegalese international.
17:197 months ago

Liverpool chance

18' Liverpool's best piece of play so far, and it should have resulted in a second. A sweeping pass finds Robertson on the left and he works it inside. Keita and Mane then split the Stuttgart defence with a one-two but the latter can't get a clean shot away.
17:167 months ago

The goal

Stuttgart gave the ball away deep in their own half and Curtis Jones broke through, cutting back to Firmino who only has to tap it in. 
17:157 months ago

Goal! Liverpool 1-0 Stuttgart

15' The Reds snatch the lead through Firmino.
17:147 months ago

13'

Good play from Jones, who reaches the edge of the area after exchanging a couple of neat passes. His shot is easy enough for the 'keeper to gather.
17:127 months ago

11'

Liverpool threaten through Robertson down the left. He drills it low across the box, but Stuttgart are able to put it behind for a corner which comes to nothing.
17:107 months ago

9'

The pitch, by the way, is sodden. It will take some adjusting to.
17:077 months ago

6'

A Stuttgart corner falls to Castro on the edge of the area, and he blasts over.

 

17:067 months ago

5'

Good pressure on the ball from Liverpool in the first exchanges, but they've been able to string together a full attacking move yet.
17:017 months ago

Underway

Stuttgart, in a predominantly white strip with a red trim, kick us off.
17:007 months ago

Kick-off imminent

The Reds have made their way onto the field, quickly joined by their German opponents. It is pouring down in the Austrian hills, so hardly ideal conditions on a third-tier pitch.
16:407 months ago

And for Stuttgart

15:597 months ago

More

With the exception of Caoimhin Kelleher perhaps, each member of the 24-man squad should get game-time.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are notable absentees, whether injury-related or otherwise, but Marko Grujic, who is likely to leave in the coming weeks, is among the group.

15:577 months ago

Confirmed Liverpool team news

15:207 months ago

A closer look at the Saalfelden Arena

11:597 months ago

Coverage details

The match will be available through Liverpool's official club channel LFCTV.

That is a subscription-based service, so if you don't have to access, please join for consistent live updates.

11:577 months ago

Absentee

Liverpool have been dealt a blow this week in the form of a knee injury for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, which has forced him to fly back to Merseyside for treatment.

It's thought that it could be the same problem suffered by captain Jordan Henderson towards the end of the season, leading to a six-eight week absence.

Henderson himself is not ready to return just yet, but both he and Joel Matip are very much on the road to recovery.

11:557 months ago

Who else should we keep an eye on?

Expect Jurgen Klopp to use almost every fit player available to him over the course of the match.

Rhian Brewster is back in the fold after starring on loan at Swansea, while forgotten man Xherdan Shaqiri is hoping to launch a more successful year after an injury-riddled 2019/20.

We may also see an unofficial first-team debut for 17-year-old Billy Koumetio, handed his first opportunity to consistently train with the senior group.

11:477 months ago

A first look at Tsimikas

For Liverpool fans, perhaps the most intriguing offering from this game will be a glimpse of a new arrival Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek international is the Reds' only signing of the summer to date, having sealed an £11.75million move from Olympiacos.

He is bidding to challenge fellow left-back Andrew Robertson. 

A healthy amount of minutes should be in store on Saturday.

11:447 months ago

The links between the clubs

Most notably, Stuttgart is the birthplace of Jurgen Klopp, himself a boyhood fan of Die Roten.

Last season, Liverpool sent young defender Nat Phillips on loan to the Mercedes-Benz Arena. 

"Obviously I played a lot of first-team football, which I hadn't done much of before," he reflected in an interview with liverpoolfc.com

"The experience of playing in front of big crowds every week – at Stuttgart, they get a big crowd at their stadium – so that was a good experience playing under that pressure. 

"Also the different style of football over in Germany was a new experience. There were lots of different things that just help you as an individual and as a player."

11:407 months ago

The lowdown on VFB Stuttgart

This evening's opponents Stuttgart come into the game off the back of automatic promotion to the Bundesliga.

The five-time German champions have become something of a yo-yo club, relegated in 2015/16 and 2018/19.

Notable players include Kostas Mavropanos, a loan arrival from Arsenal, and midfielder Gonzalo Castro, formerly of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

They are coached by the 42-year-old, American-born Pellegrino Matarazzo, who was previously an assistant at Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart begin their season with the DFB Pokal first round on 11 September.

11:277 months ago

Where will the match be held?

The venue for this one is the Saalfelden Arena, the home of third-tier side FC Pingzau Saalfelden.

The 1,500-seater stadium is a quaint setting, set as it is against a serene, mountainous backdrop.

11:227 months ago

Reds back in action

In this compressed off-season, Liverpool will play only two friendlies before returning to competitive football.

From their training base in Austria, the Reds organised this evening's match against Stuttgart as well as a clash with national champions RB Salzburg on Tuesday afternoon.

That should stand them in good stead for the curtain-raising Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley next weekend.

11:187 months ago

Live

I'm David Comerford and I'll be taking you through the key pre-match information before live updates from the match in Austria.
11:187 months ago

Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the pre-season friendly between Premier League champions Liverpool and newly-promoted Bundesliga side VFB Stuttgart.
