Olympique Lyonnais Feminin vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Women's Champions League 2020 (2-1): Lyon through!

20:537 months ago

CONFIRMED

Lyon will face French rivals Paris Saint Germain in the semi-finals on Wednesday.
20:527 months ago

FULL TIME: Lyon 2-1 Bayern Munich

It was a fantastic effort from the Germans, but Lyon take one step closer to another European crown. They will be facing French rivals PSG in the semi-final on Wednesday should the Parisians hold on against Arsenal.
20:487 months ago

Clock is ticking

Just two minutes remain for Bayern to force extra time...
20:457 months ago

All over?

Bayern have been threatening since Simon's goal, but the pressure has died back in the last few minutes. Is that it for the German side?
20:417 months ago

Lyon change

Bacha replaces Dzenifer Marozsan for Lyon.
20:397 months ago

Confirmation

Lohman was replaced by Zadrazil and Glas was replaced by Ilestedt. 
20:367 months ago

HUGE CHANCE!

Sydney Lohmann clips the crossbar. So close to an equaliser! Glas and Lohmann have both been taken off.
20:337 months ago

Confirmation

Simone Laudehr was the woman who replaced the injured Damnjanovic

 

20:327 months ago

Change for Bayern

Having said that, Jovana Damnjanovic has been subbed off following the knock to her knee. She is carried off the pitch by the physios.
20:307 months ago

Injury worries

Jovana Damnjanovic is down following a tough tackle from Wendie Renard. She seems to be in some discomfort, but hopefully she will be okay.
20:267 months ago

Bayern switch

The earlier Bayern changes were Schüller and Beerensteyn off and Asseyi and Damnjanovic on.
20:237 months ago

Changes

Jodie Taylor and Sakina Karchaoui replace Eugenie Le Sommer and Nikita Parris.
20:227 months ago

GOAL: Lyon 2-1 Bayern Munich

It's a bizarre goal, but Bayern are back in it! Carolin Simon comes back to haunt her former employers as her low, driven free-kick is missed by everyone and finds its way in. Game on!
20:167 months ago

GOAL: Lyon 2-0 Bayern Munich

Told you! Amel Majri smashes home the free kick!

Lyon are looking to the semis now as Bayern make a double switch

20:157 months ago

Inviting position for Lyon

Delphine Cascarino is brought down right on the edge of the area for a free kick. Massive potential for Lyon for a second goal...
20:127 months ago

CHANCE

A massive chance goes begging as Delphine Cascarino finds herself in space in the box, but fires her shot straight at the 'keeper. 

Dzsenifer Maroszan picks up a booking.

20:087 months ago

Bayern starting strong

Bayern Munich are playing the better football to start the half. Lucy Bronze is called upon to clear an inviting cross from Hanna Glas.
20:067 months ago

CHANCE!

A half chance for Lyon as Le Sommer brings a long ball down well, but Hanna Glas scrambles across to clear for a corner. The corner bounces around but comes to nothing.
20:027 months ago

BACK UNDERWAY

Bayern are chasing the game as they kick the second half off
20:027 months ago

Sub for Lyon

Amandine Henry has been replaced by Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir 
19:547 months ago

One foot in the semis

Lyon cannot afford to shut off as Bayern have looked bright on the counter attack all match.

It is unclear who they will face in the semis should they hold on as Arsenal are currently drawing 1-1 with PSG.

19:477 months ago

HALF TIME: Lyon 1-0 Bayern Munich

Nikita Parris' 41st minute opener is no more than Lyon deserve as the sides head in for half time.
19:467 months ago

One minute added time

There will be a singular additional minute despite the delay following the goal.
19:447 months ago

Parris up on her feet

Nikita Parris has been cleared to carry on playing following her clash with Benkarth. Play resumes. 
19:427 months ago

GOAL: Lyon 1-0 Bayern Munich

Eugenie Le Sommer puts in a teasing long ball and Nikita Parris rises to head in a brave opener for the reigning champions. She is surrounded by physios as she collided with Laura Benkarth.
19:387 months ago

Trouble for Lyon

Without Ada Hegerberg, Lyon are clearly lacking a focal point. Nikita Parris is trying her best, but she is constantly being flagged offside. Every attack is breaking down for the champions.
19:357 months ago

Succession of fouls

It's getting rather scrappy in Bilbao. There has been a smattering of cheap fouls for both sides in the last five minutes, not allowing either side to build any momentum.
19:297 months ago

Calamity in attack

Lucy Bronze switched the play smartly to Eugenie Le Sommer, but Marozsan gets in her way. Bayern clear for a throw before the second attack is ended by the offside flag.
19:237 months ago

CHANCE!

Lyon are opened up by a cross in from Hanna Glas, but it was just too far for Lea Schüller to poke in. Wake-up call for the champions.
19:197 months ago

Half chance

Lyon have a free-kick pinball in the area, but the whistle blows for a foul.
19:177 months ago

Holding firm

Lyon remain well on top and are dominating possession, but the Bayern defence are remaining defiant.
19:127 months ago

Chance!

A header from midfield is missed by Bayern's midfield and finds Nikita Parris. However, she was well offside.
19:077 months ago

Strong start for the Champions

Lyon are looking the stronger of the two sides in the opening five minutes, but are yet to find a killer final ball. Eugenie Le Sommer is looking as sharp as ever on the left wing.
19:027 months ago

Half chance

Cascarino latches onto a good long ball, but her low cross is parried away by the goalkeeper. Henry has an effort from range but it's scuffed.
19:007 months ago

WE ARE OFF

Lyon start the game in the heavy Bilbao rain.
18:577 months ago

The teams are out

The Champions League anthem has just ended and the squad photos are being taken.
18:507 months ago

Just ten minutes to go...

Kick-off in Bilbao is rapidly approaching...
18:097 months ago

Bayern Munich team news

18:077 months ago

Lyon team news

Under fire Nikita Parris starts up front for the reigning champions
17:257 months ago

Can Lyon make it five in a row?

Lyon are on the cusp of making history yet again in the Champions League, but will they make it five in a row? https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2020/08/09/womens-football/1031729-will-lyons-dominant-streak-come-to-an-end-or-will-they-make-it-five-in-a-row.html
17:227 months ago

How will Lyon cope without Hegerberg

https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2020/08/10/womens-football/1031850-how-will-lyon-cope-without-ada-hegerberg.html

Read our breakdown of how Lyon could cope without their Ballon d'Or winning striker.

17:197 months ago

Bayern Munich team news

The only absentee is Klara Bühl with a shoulder injury. The former Freiburg striker linked up with Bayern in April.
17:127 months ago

Lyon team news

Star player Ada Hegerberg will miss the match through an knee injury. Jessica Silva and Griedge Mbock Bathy are also long-term absentees with Achilles injuries.
17:077 months ago

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 18:30 BST. Kick-off is at 19:00 BST.

If you prefer to stream the match, your best option will be on the BT Sport app or by paying for a NOW TV Sports pass. 

If you wish to follow the action online, your best bet is here on VAVEL!

17:017 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League match: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Bayern Munich!

 

My name is Andrew Maddox and I'll be your host for this game! We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and live updates as it happens on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo