Olympique Lyonnais Feminin vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Women's Champions League 2020 (2-1): Lyon through!

CONFIRMED
FULL TIME: Lyon 2-1 Bayern Munich
Clock is ticking
All over?
Lyon change
Confirmation
HUGE CHANCE!
Confirmation
Change for Bayern
Injury worries
Bayern switch
Changes
GOAL: Lyon 2-1 Bayern Munich
GOAL: Lyon 2-0 Bayern Munich
Lyon are looking to the semis now as Bayern make a double switch
Inviting position for Lyon
CHANCE
Dzsenifer Maroszan picks up a booking.
Bayern starting strong
CHANCE!
BACK UNDERWAY
Sub for Lyon
One foot in the semis
It is unclear who they will face in the semis should they hold on as Arsenal are currently drawing 1-1 with PSG.
HALF TIME: Lyon 1-0 Bayern Munich
One minute added time
Parris up on her feet
GOAL: Lyon 1-0 Bayern Munich
Trouble for Lyon
Succession of fouls
Calamity in attack
CHANCE!
Half chance
Holding firm
Chance!
Strong start for the Champions
Half chance
WE ARE OFF
The teams are out
Just ten minutes to go...
Bayern Munich team news
Lyon team news
Can Lyon make it five in a row?
How will Lyon cope without Hegerberg
Bayern Munich team news
Lyon team news
How to watch
Welcome!
My name is Andrew Maddox and I'll be your host for this game! We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and live updates as it happens on VAVEL.