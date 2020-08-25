RB Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool: Brewster brace rescued draw for Reds

Liverpool are held to a 2-2 draw against RB Salzburg in the Reds’ final pre-season friendly at the Red Bull Arena, Austria.

Story of the game

Jürgen Klopp named arguably his strongest side for the tie against Jesse Marsch’s Salzburg but the home side showed the World champions no respect as they pressed relentlessly in the opening phases of the tie.

The Austrian champions found themselves 1-0 up after 3 minutes as Mergim Berisha caught Fabinho napping in possession, picked out an inch-perfect ball for Patson Daka who finished coolly past Alisson in net.

Things went from bad to worse for Klopp’s side and it was the same pair combining as Berisha squared a ball into the Zambian who managed to slide his shot into the side-netting to give the Austrian side a 2-0 lead.

The Reds managed to grab a goal back on the 71st minute mark as James Milner played in the in-form Rhian Brewster who was able to adjust his feet in the box and lift the ball over the on-rushing Alexander Walke.

Marsch’s team were the victims of their own mistakes as Curtis Jones managed to pounce on a sloppy header from Oumar Solet, force a mistake out of Walke in net leaving Brewster with an open goal allowing him to simply side volley his effort into the top left corner.

The visitors could have completed the comeback in added time, but Harvey Elliot bluffed his lines as he saw his shot travel wide.

Man of the Match

Rhian Brewster (Liverpool)

The 20-year-old came on just after the hour mark today and showed his manager exactly why he believes he’s good enough to play for the Premier League champions.

Brewster, who struggled for first team action during the first half of the season, linked up with his former England U’17 manager, Steve Cooper at Swansea and managed to grab himself 11 goals in 22 games in the Championship.

When asked about the Englishman’s contribution today, Klopp said, “He can learn a lot of things, but he is a natural goalscorer. That’s what he is. He can be more involved in games, but in the decisive moments he is 100 per cent there.”

What's next for Liverpool?

​​​​​​​The Reds face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Saturday afternoon as both teams chase their 16th Community Shield. Both are the record winners of the competition and unlike in yesteryear, there is no chance we see the two share the trophy!

Liverpool last won the Community Shield in 2006 courtesy of goals from John Arne Riise and Peter Crouch in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Millennium Stadium.