Keep, Sell or Start: Manchester United Squad Ratings

With the summer transfer window well and truly under-way, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be preparing to make changes to his squad in preparation for the new season.

With the club being tipped to make moves for a winger, centre-back and midfielder, adjustments will have to be made to make room for potential new signings.

Here is how the squad could shape up for next season.

David De Gea - Sell

This is one that is certain to divide opinion.

There is no doubt that David De Gea has been a great servant to the club, even going as far as carrying the team for certain periods in the past six years. However, the Spaniard has simply had too many mistakes in his game over the past couple of seasons that cannot be ignored and therefore, it may be time to thank him for his service and move him on.

Sergio Romero - Rotational

Sergio Romero is arguably the best number two goalkeeper in the world and has rarely put a foot wrong when given the nod in the various cup competitions. It seemed rather harsh to drop him in the FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals having played every other game in those two competitions, but other than that, Romero seems perfectly happy to be the cup goalkeeper and should pick up where he left off next season.

Dean Henderson - Starting 11

23-year old Dean Henderson is still in what would be considered the early stages of most goalkeeping careers and many believe he may not be ready to take control of the number one spot at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, Henderson was possibly the best goalkeeper in the league last season when on loan at newly promoted Sheffield United, recording the highest save percentage in the league while keeping 13 clean sheets and only conceding 39 goals as his side finished in an impressive ninth place.

Having just signed a new contract that will see him remain at the club until at least 2025 and receiving a call up to England's Nations League squad, Henderson could very well United's first choice keeper or at least capable of challenging De Gea if he remains at Old Trafford.

Lee Grant - Back-Up

It is quite difficult to put a label such as 'back-up' or 'sell' Lee Grant as he could be kept as a third choice goalkeeper or he could be held on to with the plan of integrating him into the role of goalkeeper coach.

Ultimately, it may depend on what happens with the other keepers in the squad, it would not be a shock to see him leave, but he might be kept around for his experience.

Joel Pereira - Sell

Joel Pereira has never really been given a chance in the first team and has had to settle to loan moves to Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria de Setubal, Kortrijk and Hearts. Another loan move may be on the cards for Pereira but at the age of 24 time seems to be running out for him at Man United and for the benefit of his career it would probably be best for the player if he moved on.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Key Player

Off the back of a first season at Old Trafford following a £45 million move from Crystal Palace, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could stake a claim for the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. Possibly the best one-on-one defender in the world, Wan-Bissaka has improved the defence no end in what has statistically been the team's best defensive season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and is easily one of the first names on the team sheet every week.

If he can keep his consistent, rock-solid performances up then Wan-Bissaka will be one of the most important players again next season and at the age of just 22, could be the first choice right-back for the next decade.

Diogo Dalot - Sell

Described as the best full-back in Europe in his age group by Jose Mourinho when signing for United in 2018, Diogo Dalot has never really got going for the Red Devils and is gradually falling further down the pecking order.

The highlight of his career at the club thus far has been winning a penalty against Paris Saint Germain in the 3-2 comeback last season and other than that he has endured a lacklustre time in Manchester.

Now behind Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in Solskjaer's choice of right-back and with a lacking of playing time coming his way, it seems as though Dalot's time at United is coming to an end.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Back-up

Following loan moves to Crystal Palace and Fulham and to add, a lengthy period on the sidelines, Timothy Fosu-Mensah was fast becoming a forgotten man and much like Dalot, seemed to be running out of time at United.

However, recording a few solid performances when filling in for his injured teammates in the latter stages of the season has given his career a new lease of life and as a result he is the best man for the job of Wan-Bissaka's understudy.

Harry Maguire - Key Player

Despite his recent legal troubles and a handful of poor performances since his £80 million move from Leicester, it is still clear to see that Harry Maguire is the man to marshal the defence and take the team forward under Solskjaer.

Like Wan-Bissaka, Maguire has had a hand to play in the defensive improvements this season and if he can eradicate the small errors in his game moving forward then he will be up there amongst the best defenders in the league.

There is still an element of unknown surrounding his situation in Greece and it remains to be seen if he will remain captain next season, but captaincy or no captaincy, he will still be a key player in this squad.

Victor Lindelof - Starting 11/Rotational

Following a disappointing first season and a much improved second term, Victor Lindelof was the definition of inconsistent this campaign. The Swedish centre back tends to divide opinion amongst United fans, mainly because he is the type of player that puts in a 10/10 performance one week and looks completely lost the next.

Ultimately though, Lindelof's role in the squad will really depend on the club's transfer business, if Ed Woodward manages to secure the signing of a new centre half then he could see his game time limited, but on the other hand, if a new defender does not come in Lindelof is likely to keep his place ahead of the likes of Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Eric Bailly - Back-up

When Bailly plays he puts in a solid 8/10 performance most games and shows why Mourinho forked out £30 million to sign him, the only issue is he does not play very often.

The Ivorian's United career has been plagued with injury and now at the age of 26 and still struggling to remain injury-free, his hopes of becoming a first choice centre back look to be gradually slipping from his grasp. That being said, in terms of a back-up, Bailly as is as good as they come and for that reason is still a valued member of the squad.

Chris Smalling - Sell

Chris Smalling certainly surprised a lot of people when performing so admirably in Serie A on loan at Roma this season, but that does not mean there is a place for him in the United squad for next season.

The fact that he was recalled from loan before the end of Roma's Europa League campaign could mean Solskjaer intends to keep him around, however, it is much more likely that it was in in preparation of moving him on and allowing ample time to find a buyer.

Phil Jones - Sell

What is there to say about Phil Jones that has not already been said. Upon arrival from Blackburn in 2011, Sir Alex tipped Jones to have the potential to become the club's greatest ever player and with expectations higher than they probably should have been, things just continually went down hill for him.

It is a mystery how he has managed to survive nine five managers, nine years and 17 transfer windows, but this window could finally spell the end of the calamitous partnership of Jones and Smalling.

Axel Tuanzebe - Back-up

In his first full first team season, Tuanzebe has been rather unlucky with three injuries that have sidelined him for the majority of the campaign. After two loan seasons at Aston Villa, it looked as though the academy graduate would be given a chance at the back and probably would have taken the place of Lindelof in certain periods this season had it not been for the injury problems.

If he can stay injury-free this season, Tuanzebe will be a solid back-up or cup match starter, if not, this season could be his last with his boyhood club.

Luke Shaw - Starting 11

Much like Bailly and Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw's time at the club has been marred with injuries, most notably his double leg break and in the first half of this season his days looked numbered. After falling behind Brandon Williams in the pecking order, it seemed Shaw needed a miracle to save his United career.

However, managing to stay fit for the majority of the second half of the season, he has breathed life into his game, making vast improvements going forward as well as cutting the poor positioning out of his game.

The question of whether or not he can stay fit remains unanswered and if he can do so next season there is no doubt he deserves to be the starting left-back.

Brandon Williams - Rotational

What a debut season for the Manchester lad!

Taking advantage of Shaw's injury issues, Williams stamped his name on the team and looked to have made the left-back position his own. The young lad missed out in many games towards the end of the season only because of Shaw been virtually unplayable but even at that he managed to challenge for the position.

His role in the team next season could go either way and really depends on Shaw's fitness, but regardless of that he will at least put pressure on his teammate and it will certainly be an interesting battle for the starting place.

Paul Pogba - Key Player

Former world's most expensive player Paul Pogba has endured a rollercoaster career, but it finally looks to have levelled off and settled.

For much of this season it looked inevitable that Pogba would move on at the end of the campaign, however, having spent a majority of the season on the medical table, the World Cup winner returned in fine fashion following the suspension of the season and alongside Bruno Fernandes in the midfield he feels like a new signing.

With Mino Raiola announcing that he is set to stay at Old Trafford next season, Pogba will be a vital cog in the Manchester United machine as he looks to continue the superstar partnership he created with Fernandes in the latter stages of the season.

Fred - Rotational

Having weathered a disappointing debut season in Manchester, Fred well and truly stepped up to the plate in the absence of Pogba this season and showed exactly why he was subject to a £53 million transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

In the first half of the season Fred was arguably the best player on the pitch for United, making vital interceptions and clearing up any loose balls that came his way. However, with Pogba and Fernandes displaying such great chemistry and Nemanja Matic stepping up his game, Fred struggled for game time.

Going into next season it could be more of the same for Fred as he is highly unlikely to get the nod ahead of Pogba and Fernandes and will have to fight it out with Matic and Scott McTominay for the third and final midfield position.

Scott McTominay - Starting 11

McTominay proved his doubters wrong this season as he transformed his game from what had been labelled as 'sideways and backwards passing' to become close to the complete midfielder as the academy graduate valiantly challenged big money signing Fred and veteran midfielder Matic for a place in the team.

Much like Fred however, McTominay was given less minutes towards the end of the season and will need tonight for a place next season.

That being said though, he may seal a place in the lineup with Matic not getting any younger. The Scotland international has more attributes in his game than Fred; the ability to get forward and contribute to the attack as well as being more than capable of breaking up the play and protecting the defence.

Nemanja Matic - Rotational

In the early stages if the season Matic was nothing more than a squad player and was having to settle for a few minutes here and there or a cup appearance and that was justified giving his decline in the red shirt. However, towards the end of the campaign he was entrusted as the protection between his fellow midfielders and the defence and his performances post-lockdown were deserving of a place in the team.

Although he has shown that he can still to a job at the base of the midfield, the Serbian is now 32 and his game is showing signs of ageing, so for that reason, he may simply be in the squad for rotational purposes when one of his colleagues needs a rest or to rotate the squad in cup games.

Andreas Pereira - Sell

With the risk of being harsh, it must be said that Andreas Pereira is just not good enough to be a Manchester United player. Prior to the arrival of Fernandes in January, Pereira had been given an increased role in the squad, much to the dismay of the fans.

However, too many misplaced passes and wasted possession coupled with the Fernandes signing spelt the end of Pereira's place in the team and it is likely that he will be sold in this window.

Juan Mata - Sell

Juan Mata has been a decent servant to the club and has provided the fans with moments to cheer about, notably his bicycle kick at Anfield and equaliser in the FA Cup final victory against Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, the Spanish playmaker is now firmly in decline and despite the few moments of brilliance that he still has in his locker, he will now be unlikely to feature much with the plethora of attacking talent around him and is reportedly set to join Fenerbache before the start of the new league season.

Jesse Lingard - Sell

United fans do not come much bigger than Jesse Lingard and for the past four or five seasons he has been living every fan's dream of lining out at Old Trafford. He has enjoyed the highs of scoring Wembley goals for his boyhood club, but for the past two seasons he has looked a shadow of his former self with his name on the score sheet being a rarity as of late.

Now at the age of 27 it is probably best for everyone if Lingard moves on with game time set to be hard to come by as Solskjaer attempts to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

Bruno Fernandes - Key Player

Words cannot fully do justice to the impact that Fernandes has made on this team. United looked down and out before his signing and have gone from at risk of finishing closer to mid table than Champions League places to potential title challengers (if the further signings are made that is).

The midfield maestro has completely transformed not only the performances on the pitch but also the general mood around the club with possibly the most significant impact a single player has made on the team since Eric Cantona.

There is absolutely no doubt that Bruno Fernandes will be the most vital player for Manchester United next season, and if he can stay fit for the entirety of the season and a few more new signings come through the door, then there is no telling how far this team can go.

Daniel James - Back-up

Daniel James hit the ground running in his first season, scoring on his debut against Chelsea as he grabbed three goals in his first four games. Unfortunately, after that he seemed to stall and never really got going again.

Perhaps he was overused considering he was intended to be a squad player this season and the feeling is that he will not be a starter in future, but he is a decent player to have in the squad and with his pace he will be a great back-up player to bring on in the latter stages of games against tiring defenders.

Mason Greenwood - Starting 11/Rotational

Having been highly rated the whole way through the academy, Mason Greenwood has been a revelation this season and made the step up from youth level to the first team seem effortless.

The 18-year old has stamped his name on the football world with his exciting performances in a united shirt this season and fired home 17 goals in the process as he equalled the record held by George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney for goals scored by a United Teenager in a single season.

His role in the squad may depend on whether or not Jadon Sancho joins the club as a big money move for the Borussia Dortmund winger is bound to warrant a starting place, although if Greenwood can continue this kind if form, he may well even put pressure on Sancho (if he signs) for the right-wing position.

Marcus Rashford - Key Player

Everyone was already aware of how special a player Marcus Rahsford is, but this season he took it to another level. The 22-year old recorded his best goalscoring season with 22 goals in all competitions along with seven assists despite spending two months out injured.

The winger's contribution to the team goes even further than goal contributions though as before Fernandes arrived and transformed the team, it was Rashford who had become the main man and for periods at a time was carrying the team on his back and dragging the side through games.

So, it comes as no surprise that alongside Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial he is probably the front runner for player of the season. Moving forward, with a stronger team around him next season, Rashford can excel even further and other than injuries, there is no reason why he cannot score 30 goals.

Anthony Martial - Key Player

Martial has made improvements to his game that has seen him become one of the most important players in this team and one of the most lethal finishers around. That element of inconsistency and lack of confidence that have seen him criticised in the past have seemingly vanished.

He was United's top scorer this season with 23 goals and displayed great chemistry with the likes of Rashford, Fernandes and Greenwood to become a ruthless number nine and prove his doubters wrong as he stepped up to the plate to make up for the absence of Romelu Lukaku's goals following his move to Inter Milan.

Like Rashford, Martial spent around two months out injured this term and if he can stay fit for the whole of next season then there is no reason why he cannot hit 30 goals as well.

Odion Ighalo - Rotational

On loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, Odion Ighalo has exceeded the expectations that anyone had for a 31-year old striker from the Chinese Super League.

Nailing down a place as cup striker, Ighalo scored in every game he started and will provide suitable cover for Martial when the squad is rotated for the various cup competitions.

Outgoings for Manchester United this transfer window are almost as important as new signings as Solskjaer continues to mould the squad and clear out some of the unwanted names he inherited from his predecessors.

This is arguably the most important window of recent times for the club as they attempt to make a title challenge and it will certainly be vital that they conduct significant business before the season begins.