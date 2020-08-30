Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon: Les Lyonnaises win a record fifth straight Champions League!
Wolfsburg face Lyon in the UWCL final tonight

21:017 months ago

20:597 months ago

Player of the Match

Delphine Cascarino picks up the award. She was spectacular in the first half, caused real problems for Wolfsburg all game!
20:567 months ago

Full time:Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Lyon are European Champions for a fifth season running, the best, the bench mark, winning is embedded in their DNA!

Popp had given Die Wölfinnen hope with her goal in the second half, but the well-oiled machine of Les Lyonnaises were far the superior side this evening!

Cascarino and Le Sommer caused havoc for Wolfsburg in the first half, in the second their quality held out. 

Stephan Lerch's side can hold their heads high, they gave it a real go in the second half. 

20:517 months ago

Added Time

There will be six minutes of added time!
20:507 months ago

GOAL - Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon - Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

The former Wolfsburg star breaks their hearts. A thunderous strike from Le Sommer deflects off Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir and goes into the back of the net! 

Lyon will be European Champions yet again!

20:457 months ago

Lyon- substitution

87' Van De Sanden and Jodie Taylor on. Off comes Marozsán and Cascarino. 
20:437 months ago

Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon

85' Wolter's cross was far too easy for Sarah Bouhaddi to collect. 
20:397 months ago

Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon

80' More pressure for Les Lyonnaises to deal with. Only 10 minutes left of this final, can the French side hold on?
20:377 months ago

Wolfsburg - substitution

77' More fire power on for Die Wölfinnen. On comes on Pauline Bremer, off comes Anna Blässe.
20:317 months ago

Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon

73' Great challenge by Lena Goeßling to deny Melvine Malard. 
20:307 months ago

Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon

71' Ball whipped in by Lena Goeßling. Cleared by Wendie Renard. 
20:267 months ago

Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon

66' So close! Popp sliced through the Lyon defence and cut back for Harder. She was flagged offside. 

Stephan Lerch's side are really giving it their all now!

20:227 months ago

Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon

63' Engen volleys over from distance. The German champions are really growing into this game!
20:207 months ago

Wolfsburg - substitution

62' Off comes Pajor and Huth. On comes Wolter and Lena Oberdorf. 
20:177 months ago

GOAL - Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon -Alexandra Popp

Game on!

A cross from Rolfö fell to Popp, she slammed the ball home to give Wolfsburg a lifeline in this final!

20:147 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon

55' A cross from Huth lead to an opportunity for Wolfsburg. The shot failed to trouble Sarah Bouhaddi. 
20:137 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon

54' In such an important game, Jean-Luc Vasseur's side are in cruise control. They are such a well-oiled machine!
20:117 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon

53' The She -Wolves will have to find a moment of magic from somewhere! Lyon are in no mood to relinquish their European crown!

 

20:097 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon

49' Lyon looking like the side who will grab the next goal. A fantastic run and cross from Cascarino found Le Sommer, but she could only drag her shot wide!
20:077 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon

46' Sakina Karchaoui roamed forward from left-back to win a corner for her side. The ball whipped in by Cascarino was cleared by Wolfsburg. 
20:037 months ago

Second half

45' Wolfsburg get us underway for the second half!
19:497 months ago

Half-time

Well, it would be harsh to say Lyon don't deserve this lead. 

Defensively they work so hard and in attack Lyon are so potent. 

Le Sommer opened the scoring before Saki Kumagai doubled their lead with a wonder strike. 

A mountain to climb for Wolfsburg this second half!

19:467 months ago

GOAL -Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon -Saki Kumagai

42' WOW!

What a strike from Saki Kumagai. The player of the match from the 2016 Final has just scored a fantastic goal!

She threatened with that type of goal early on. 

The ball fell to her on the edge of the box and she elegantly whacked it into the top corner, no chance for Abt!

19:427 months ago

19:417 months ago

Wolfsburg - substitution

37' Off comes Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh. On comes Kathrin Hendrich.
19:357 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-1 Lyon

33' Corner for Lyon won by Cascarino.
19:327 months ago

Wolfsburg need to wake up

30' A big opportunity for Wolfsburg this evening to end Lyon's dominance, they are struggling to get a hold of the game thus far. 
19:277 months ago

GOAL - Wolfsburg 0-1 Lyon - Le Sommer

25' Fantastic finish from Le Sommer! 

The cross into the box fell to her, she smashed it goal bound, only to find Abt keep her effort out. The rebound fell to Le Sommer and she didn't need a second invite. 

She buried the ball under Abt and did well to react first. 

Lyon deserve the lead!

19:257 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

22' Ewa Pajor was so close to creating a shooting opportunity!

Good work down the wing from Pernille Harder to glide past Wendie Renard. The cross from Harder fell to Pajor, but she couldn't connect with the shot!

19:207 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

18' So close from Delphine Cascarino!

She glided past the Wolfsburg defence but saw her shot saved by Abt. 

Lyon building momentum here!

19:197 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

17' Confusion at the back for the She-Wolves between keeper, Abt and her defender, Dominique Janssen. The pair eventually clear their lines!
19:177 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

16' Anna Blässe launches a long throw into the box. Easily cleared by Lyon. 
19:157 months ago

Wolfsburg - Yellow Card

15' Huth booked for a foul on Delphine Cascarino. 
19:127 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

10' Another free-kick floated in this time by Delphine Cascarino. Renard yet again won the ball, her header was off target. Lyon are by far the stronger side so far. 
19:107 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

7' First chance for The She-wolves. Svenja Huth blazed a shot well over the bar, you wonder how many chances they will have this evening. 
19:087 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

5' Dzsenifer Marozsán floated a free-kick into the box. Wendie Renard rose highest to meet the cross but her header went inches wide. 
19:057 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

2' Saki Kumagai has the first shot of the game. She fired a shot from distance straight at Friederike Abt
19:017 months ago

Wolfsburg 0-0 Lyon

1' Le Sommer gets the game underway!
18:587 months ago

Here come the two sides!

Both sides have a hunger and passion to win!

Both sides are lead out by referee, Esther Staubli, here at the Anoeta Stadium.  

18:537 months ago

Lucy Bronze last Lyon game

It could be a special way for Lucy Bronze to bow out of her Lyon journey this evening. The Lionesses right-back will leave Lyon after this game as her contract is up. Chelsea looks like the possible destination. 
18:077 months ago

17:547 months ago

17:507 months ago

17:497 months ago

16:177 months ago

Lyon's English connection

Right-back Lucy Bronze, left-back Alex Greenwood and striker Jodie Taylor could all feature for Lyon this evening. 
13:137 months ago

Form guides

Wolfsburg: LWWWW

Lyon: WWWWW

 

13:057 months ago

Top Scorers

Wolfsburg: Pernille Harder (9)

Lyon: Ada Hegerberg (9)

12:167 months ago

12:147 months ago

11:497 months ago

Stay tuned!

That's all for now, but check back an hour or so before kick-off for the confirmed starting XI's from this UEFA  Women's Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyonnais!
11:487 months ago

How to watch and follow VfL Wolfsburg vs Olympique Lyonnais

If you wish to follow the game on television in the UK: BT Sport 

If you wish to follow the game online: VAVEL UK is your best option! 

11:467 months ago

Stephan Lerch: Pre-match comments

"We are the challengers in this match, if you look at the dominance and success of Lyon in recent years. But in one game anything is possible, we believe that, and conditions are different to the other times we have played Lyon, that’s why we believe we can make it."

"The Champions League is the greatest competition for European clubs, we have made the final under special conditions but now we want it all. It would be something really big, a dream come true."

11:457 months ago

Jean-Luc Vasseur: Pre-match comments

"We are not going to sit back, that’s not the attitude we need. We will be masters of our own destiny and will be proactive. We will show a lot of respect for the opposition. We are not going to be caught off guard. We have to harness all of our ability to the maximum."
11:447 months ago

Predicted XI's

Wolfsburg: Abt – Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hendrich, Janssen, WedemeyerPopp, EngenRolfö, Harder, HuthPajor

Lyon: Bouhaddi – Bronze, Buchanan, Renard, BachaGunnarsdóttir, KumagaiCascarino, Marozsán, Majri – Taylor

11:427 months ago

Wolfsburg team news

Head coach, Stephan Lerch, has a fully fit squad to choose from and is expected to keep the same line-up that knocked out Barcelona in the semi-final. 
11:407 months ago

Lyon team news

Lyon will be without several key players this evening.

Both Griedge Mbock Bathy, and Jessica Silva will be absent due to achilles injuries. Nikita Parris was sent off against PSG in the semi-final, while there are also doubts about Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry's fitness. 

11:377 months ago

The Final!

Lyon have a rich history of winning this competition and Jean-Luc Vasseur's side will be looking to pick up their fifth UEFA Women's Champions League trophy in a row. 

As for Wolfsburg, they last won this competition in 2014. The Wölfinnen have made the final twice in the past five years, however, they have fallen at the final both times to their opponents this evening, Lyon. Stephan Lerch's side will be hungry for revenge this evening to knock Lyon off their perch. 

11:257 months ago

Stadium & Kick-Off Time

VfL Wolfsburg vs Olympique Lyon will take place at the Anoeta Stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain. 

Kick-off time is scheduled for 19:00 BST.

11:187 months ago

