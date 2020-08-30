Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon: Les Lyonnaises win a record fifth straight Champions League!

ADVERTISEMENT
Player of the Match
Full time:Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon
Popp had given Die Wölfinnen hope with her goal in the second half, but the well-oiled machine of Les Lyonnaises were far the superior side this evening!
Cascarino and Le Sommer caused havoc for Wolfsburg in the first half, in the second their quality held out.
Stephan Lerch's side can hold their heads high, they gave it a real go in the second half.
Added Time
GOAL - Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon - Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir
Lyon will be European Champions yet again!
Lyon- substitution
Stephan Lerch's side are really giving it their all now!
Wolfsburg - substitution
GOAL - Wolfsburg 1-2 Lyon -Alexandra Popp
A cross from Rolfö fell to Popp, she slammed the ball home to give Wolfsburg a lifeline in this final!
Second half
Half-time
Defensively they work so hard and in attack Lyon are so potent.
Le Sommer opened the scoring before Saki Kumagai doubled their lead with a wonder strike.
A mountain to climb for Wolfsburg this second half!
GOAL -Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon -Saki Kumagai
What a strike from Saki Kumagai. The player of the match from the 2016 Final has just scored a fantastic goal!
She threatened with that type of goal early on.
The ball fell to her on the edge of the box and she elegantly whacked it into the top corner, no chance for Abt!
Le Sommer on fire
Wolfsburg - substitution
Wolfsburg need to wake up
GOAL - Wolfsburg 0-1 Lyon - Le Sommer
The cross into the box fell to her, she smashed it goal bound, only to find Abt keep her effort out. The rebound fell to Le Sommer and she didn't need a second invite.
She buried the ball under Abt and did well to react first.
Lyon deserve the lead!
Good work down the wing from Pernille Harder to glide past Wendie Renard. The cross from Harder fell to Pajor, but she couldn't connect with the shot!
She glided past the Wolfsburg defence but saw her shot saved by Abt.
Lyon building momentum here!
Wolfsburg - Yellow Card
Here come the two sides!
Both sides are lead out by referee, Esther Staubli, here at the Anoeta Stadium.
Lucy Bronze last Lyon game
Both line-ups
The stage is set...
Wolfsburg starting XI
Lyon starting XI
Lyon's English connection
Form guides
Lyon: WWWWW
Top Scorers
Lyon: Ada Hegerberg (9)
PSG 0-1 Lyon
Wolfsburg 1:0 Barcelona
Stephan Lerch: Pre-match comments
"The Champions League is the greatest competition for European clubs, we have made the final under special conditions but now we want it all. It would be something really big, a dream come true."
Jean-Luc Vasseur: Pre-match comments
Predicted XI's
Lyon: Bouhaddi – Bronze, Buchanan, Renard, Bacha – Gunnarsdóttir, Kumagai – Cascarino, Marozsán, Majri – Taylor
Wolfsburg team news
Lyon team news
Both Griedge Mbock Bathy, and Jessica Silva will be absent due to achilles injuries. Nikita Parris was sent off against PSG in the semi-final, while there are also doubts about Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry's fitness.
The Final!
As for Wolfsburg, they last won this competition in 2014. The Wölfinnen have made the final twice in the past five years, however, they have fallen at the final both times to their opponents this evening, Lyon. Stephan Lerch's side will be hungry for revenge this evening to knock Lyon off their perch.
Stadium & Kick-Off Time
Kick-off time is scheduled for 19:00 BST.
