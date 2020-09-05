Bristol City Women vs Everton preview: Robins ready for WSL opener at their new home

Bristol City take on Everton in their opening fixture of the 2020/21 Women's Super League season, the first at their new permanent home of Twerton Park in Bath.

The Robins finished 10th last term and avoided relegation by three points, as they scored a measly nine goals in the 14 games of the curtailed season.

The visitors, meanwhile, ended in a respectable sixth, and will be the only Merseyside representation in the top flight after their rivals, Liverpool, were relegated in the last campaign.

Team news

City have made eight summer signings in an attempt to shuffle the pack after last season's disappointment. These include this week's additions; defender Laura Rafferty from Brighton and Norweigian goalkeeper Benedicte Haaland, who will both be available.

The Toffees have also attempted to overhaul their squad, helped by the additions of Welsh forward Elise Hughes and Poppy Pattinson from their opponents.

They will be without last season's top scorer Chloe Kelly, though, who made the switch to giants Manchester City after an impressive nine goals last season.

They've met before

Since the hosts' promotion to the WSL in 2016, the two sides have met seven times, though just once in the league last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That result was a 2-0 win for Everton in Southport, although they were also 5-0 victors over the Robins in the FA Cup.

Despite this, City have the better record since their promotion, with four wins, as opposed to the away side's three.

What the managers have said

Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby, told the Bristol City website: “It's been a long pre-season and a long break, but really looking forward to the first game of the season, it’s going to be a real challenge for us.

“Everton have invested heavily, they have some fantastic players that they’ve brought in so it’s going to be a great challenge for a really young squad."

Kick-off is 2pm at Twerton Park, Bath.