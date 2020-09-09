Manchester United sign USWNT forward Christen Press

Another USWNT lands in Manchester. Christen Press joins her American teammate, Tobin Heath, at Manchester United on a one-year deal. The usual top three WSL clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - now have Casey Stoney's side to worry about.

The 31-year-old forward has been key to the UWSNT's attack and has won back to back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. The California native has been playing in the NWSL since 2014, with Chicago Red Stars and more recently Utah Royals.

But she has European football experience in Sweden playing for Göteborg FC and Tyresö FF for two years before returning to the States. With Tyresö FF she finished the league's top goal scorer with 23 goals. With nine goals shein the competition helped her team into the 2014 Champions League final where they lost 3-4 to VfL Wolfsburg.

Press has featured in the national team since 2013 and has 138 international caps and 58 goals for her country. She will be an integral part of Stoney's attack being able to challenge the best of defences.

The American isn't a stranger to English defences, she scored the opening goal in England's semi-final defeat in last years World Cup in France, now she'll look to replicate beating the likes of Steph Houghton, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze in the FA WSL with Manchester United.

Christen Press' thoughts

Speaking to Manchester United media:

“I’m really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field.

"I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can’t wait to start training with the team.”

Casey Stoney's thoughts

Speaking to Manchester United media:

“Christen is a world-class player and we are thrilled to have her on board at the club.

"She has a proven record and her stats speak for themselves; she’s a ruthless striker who scores so many different types of goals, and I know she can add some real quality to our squad.

"Christen is also hugely experienced and for me it’s fantastic to add another senior figure like her in the dressing room.”