As it happened: Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United 
(Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

19:237 months ago

19:227 months ago

Full time - Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa's side showed the Premier League they are serious about competing in this league, however, they were the masters of their own downfall, with two serious mistakes gifting Liverpool the opportunity to gain all three points. 

Jurgen Klopp's side begin their defence of their title with a win, with Salah in fine form, grabbing his hat-trick and taking his tally to 50th league goals at Anfield. 

19:187 months ago

Added time

There will be four minutes of added time!
19:177 months ago

GOAL - Liverpool 4-3 Leeds -Mohamed Salah

Salah calmly slots away the penalty and surly the winner!
19:167 months ago

88'

Penalty for Liverpool...
19:137 months ago

85'

Comes to nothing.

 

19:137 months ago

85'

Corner for Liverpool.
19:077 months ago

78'

Liverpool now have the ball in the back of the net, however, Van Dijk, was adjudged to have pushed a Leeds player on his march towards goal. 
19:057 months ago

76'

Just under 15 minutes to go here at Anfield, will either side grab the winner?
19:057 months ago

76'

A superb free-kick from Kalvin Phillips nearly caught Alisson out!
18:597 months ago

71'

Salah fires over from distance.
18:577 months ago

GOAL -Liverpool 3-3 Leeds United - Mateusz Klich

Game on! Helder Costa swung a shot goal-bound, Mateusz Klich chipped the ball up and volleyed home the equaliser!

Liverpool have been suspect in defence this evening... 

18:517 months ago

Leeds substitution

Off comes Bamford, on comes Rodrigo for his Leeds debut!
18:507 months ago

61'

Dallas krept in behind Liverpool's defence, his cross was eventually smothered by Alisson.
18:467 months ago

57'

Leeds have the ball in the back of the net but Harrison has been flagged for offside. 
18:457 months ago

56'

Second half has been a quiet one so far...
18:407 months ago

51'

Corner for Liverpool.
18:377 months ago

48'

So close from Wijnaldum, who was denied at point-black-range from Meslier. Great save!
18:357 months ago

Second half!

Leeds get us underway for the second half!
18:207 months ago

Half time: Liverpool 3-2 Leeds United

And breath...

A fantastic half of football. Liverpool have been the masters of their own downfall thus far, Van Dijk was careless to allow Bamford to get Leeds second, however, the first from Harrsion was unstoppable!

Liverpool have been clinical in front of goal and will have to tighten up at the back if The Reds want secure all three points. Big half of football coming up!

18:167 months ago

Added time

There will be two minutes of added time!
18:107 months ago

40'

Another great save from Meslier, this time to deny Mane!
18:057 months ago

GOAL - Liverpool 3-2 Leeds -Mohamed Salah

What is going on!

Salah scores his second. The Egyptian smashes home to give Liverpool the lead!

18:027 months ago

GOAL - Liverpool 2-2 Leeds - Patrick Bamford

Dear oh dear! Virgil van Dijk has had a moment of madness! 

Patrick Bamford has capatalised on a poor mistake from the Dutchman, who attempted to control the ball on the edge of his box, his misplaced touch fell to Bamford, who snatched at the chance to score his first Premier League goal of the season. 

17:587 months ago

28'

Great save from Meslier to deny Liverpool a third! He clawed the shot over his bar. 
17:577 months ago

25'

Henderson fires a shot striaght at Meslier. 
17:527 months ago

20'Liverpool 2-1 Leeds - Virgil van Dijk

20' Virgil van Dijk with one of the easiest goals he will ever score!

An Andy Robertson corner was flung into the box, Virgil van Dijk just walked past Koch and headed the ball into the back of the net. 

Liverpool regain the lead!

17:507 months ago

18'

Both sides going forward look incredibly potent. Bielsa ball is in full swing in the Premier League, Leeds attacking with no fear. Liverpool look dangerous too, Mane and Salah are causing all sort of problems. 
17:447 months ago

GOAL Liverpool 1-1 Leeds - Jack Harrison

WOW! What a goal from Jack Harrison. 

The Manchester City loanee plucks the ball from mid-air, bamboozles Alexander-Arnold and drives towards goal. He  cut inside, picked his spot, and curled the ball into the top corner. 

Game on!

17:397 months ago

8'

Helder Costa has the ball in the back of the net but, he has been flagged for offside.
17:387 months ago

5'

Mohamed Salah becomes the first Liverpool player ever to score on the opening day in four consecutive seasons. 
17:367 months ago

4' GOAL Liverpool 1-0 Leeds - Mohamed Salah

A rude awakening for Leeds United. Koch's handball penalised and Salah hammered home the penalty to kickstart his and Liverpool's title defence!
17:337 months ago

3'

Penalty Liverpool!
17:337 months ago

2'

Firmino has the first opportunity after superb work from Keita. However, Meslier came out to smother the ball. 
17:307 months ago

1'

Liverpool get us underway!
17:267 months ago

Here come the teams!

Both sides make their way out of the tunnel at Anfield. 
17:157 months ago

All eyes on Anfield

Attentions now turn to Anfield, Liverpool start their title defence and Leeds make their long awaited Premier League return!
16:317 months ago

Leeds starting XI

 

16:317 months ago

Liverpool starting XI

 

13:187 months ago

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match press conference

13:167 months ago

Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference

11:057 months ago

A rivalry renewed

 

23:297 months ago

23:287 months ago

23:277 months ago

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Dallas; Costa, Hernandez, Phillips, Klich, Harrison; Rodrigo. 

23:267 months ago

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match comments

On his new contract, "Everything has been sorted and it's definite I will be here this season. "I will be working the next season at Leeds United."
23:177 months ago

Jürgen Klopp's pre-match comments

"Winning the league last year is the best problem you can have," Klopp added. "If it's a problem then I don't know it, but everybody else is giving me a feeling that it should be a problem."

"We showed we can go for it in the last two years. We don't take that for granted, but if the title is out there then we attack it. That's how I've always understood it so why should that change?"

"It doesn't mean we will win it but it is there to be attacked. That is how I understand it. No games, no points, let's go for it."

23:167 months ago

Leeds team news

New signing Rodrigo is poised to make his first start for the club, following his big money move from Valenica. 

Apart from Adam Foreshaw, Marcelo Bielsa has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of the club's long awaited Premier League return. 

23:117 months ago

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Xherdan Shaqiri, through injury, whereas new signing, Konstantinos Tsimikas will be unavailable for selection having tested positive for Covid-19. 
23:077 months ago

Leeds are back in the big time!

After a 16-year absence, Marcelo Bielsa has spearheaded their charge back to the Premier League. 

Bielsa recently put pen-to-paper on a new year one contact extension at Elland Road and will be the key part of the jigsaw should Leeds stay up at the first time of asking. 

The West Yorkshire outfit have been longing for a chance to showcase their Premier League credentials, with the club looking to become an established top-flight side. 

 

22:557 months ago

Liverpool start their title defence!

Jurgen Klopp's side begin their title defence against newly promoted, Leeds United. 

The Red's dominance in the league last season was terrifying, they ran away with the title. Liverpool are unbeaten at home for over three seasons, and are now only three home wins away from smashing the club record of 63 home games without defeat. 

22:437 months ago

