As it happened: Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United 

Full time - Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United
Jurgen Klopp's side begin their defence of their title with a win, with Salah in fine form, grabbing his hat-trick and taking his tally to 50th league goals at Anfield.
GOAL - Liverpool 4-3 Leeds -Mohamed Salah
GOAL -Liverpool 3-3 Leeds United - Mateusz Klich
Liverpool have been suspect in defence this evening...
Leeds substitution
Second half!
Half time: Liverpool 3-2 Leeds United
A fantastic half of football. Liverpool have been the masters of their own downfall thus far, Van Dijk was careless to allow Bamford to get Leeds second, however, the first from Harrsion was unstoppable!
Liverpool have been clinical in front of goal and will have to tighten up at the back if The Reds want secure all three points. Big half of football coming up!
GOAL - Liverpool 3-2 Leeds -Mohamed Salah
Salah scores his second. The Egyptian smashes home to give Liverpool the lead!
GOAL - Liverpool 2-2 Leeds - Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford has capatalised on a poor mistake from the Dutchman, who attempted to control the ball on the edge of his box, his misplaced touch fell to Bamford, who snatched at the chance to score his first Premier League goal of the season.
20'Liverpool 2-1 Leeds - Virgil van Dijk
An Andy Robertson corner was flung into the box, Virgil van Dijk just walked past Koch and headed the ball into the back of the net.
Liverpool regain the lead!
GOAL Liverpool 1-1 Leeds - Jack Harrison
The Manchester City loanee plucks the ball from mid-air, bamboozles Alexander-Arnold and drives towards goal. He cut inside, picked his spot, and curled the ball into the top corner.
Game on!
4' GOAL Liverpool 1-0 Leeds - Mohamed Salah
Here come the teams!
All eyes on Anfield
Leeds starting XI
Liverpool starting XI
Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match press conference
Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference
A rivalry renewed
How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United Live TV and Stream?
Predicted line-ups
Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Dallas; Costa, Hernandez, Phillips, Klich, Harrison; Rodrigo.
Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match comments
Jürgen Klopp's pre-match comments
"We showed we can go for it in the last two years. We don't take that for granted, but if the title is out there then we attack it. That's how I've always understood it so why should that change?"
"It doesn't mean we will win it but it is there to be attacked. That is how I understand it. No games, no points, let's go for it."
Leeds team news
Apart from Adam Foreshaw, Marcelo Bielsa has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of the club's long awaited Premier League return.
Liverpool team news
Leeds are back in the big time!
Bielsa recently put pen-to-paper on a new year one contact extension at Elland Road and will be the key part of the jigsaw should Leeds stay up at the first time of asking.
The West Yorkshire outfit have been longing for a chance to showcase their Premier League credentials, with the club looking to become an established top-flight side.
Liverpool start their title defence!
The Red's dominance in the league last season was terrifying, they ran away with the title. Liverpool are unbeaten at home for over three seasons, and are now only three home wins away from smashing the club record of 63 home games without defeat.
