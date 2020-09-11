As it happened: Watford 1- 0 Middlesbrough: Hornets start season with victory

ADVERTISEMENT
Farewell
Stand-out players
Both worked together in attack and defence, supporting the movement of the other and providing cover.
A clean-sheet was the least they deserved.
Premier League performances from the former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielders.
Post-match comments: Craig Cathcart
"Win was the most important thing... we had to win the second balls. It wasn't the easiest on the eyes...
We prepared well, we've carried that into tonight.
We worked on set-pieces yesterday and had a couple of chances, it worked well in the end.
You saw Pedro's qualities tonight, he will get plenty of goals this season.
Middlesbrough put us under a lot of pressure so overall it was a good performance."
On the way
Next up
Watford go on their travels to Yorkshire next Saturday as they visit Sheffield Wednesday.
The difference
Middlesbrough manufactured 11 shots but only 4 on target and never troubled Ben Foster.
At the other end, Watford had ten shorts with only 2 on target.
Both sides shared only a single clear chance a-piece but will already booking looking forward to next weekend.
Three points
Full-time
94'
Man of the Match
An exciting and threatening performance by the young Brazilian.
92'
Watford look like they will start the season perfectly, with three points.
Not long left for the visitors to change that.
Added time
Substitution
90'
A deep, swinging corner is turned wide from Ben Foster as he deals with the danger.
88'
Watford still look comfortable aside from the chance two minutes ago.
86' Chance!
84'
Assombalonga looks to have finally broken away from the Watford defence but Kabasele quickly back to deal with any danger.
82'
Middlesbrough struggling to find space in the Watford half to mount a meaningful attack.
Ivic content on the sidelines.
80'
Substitution
15' to go
Substitution
74'
The corner comes to nothing as the visitors go on the counter-attack but Ngakia does well under pressure for the Hornets.
Visitors on top
69' Chance!
69'
Another free-kick for the visitors deep in the Watford half.
Substitution
66' Chance!
65' Chance!
63'
Free-kick 25 yards out for Middlesbrough, centre of goal.
62'
61'
Change in approach
However, Ivic doesn't seem to mind with the pace in his side.
59'
57'
He needs more from his team but his side remain behind by only a single goal.
56'
Watford are attacking as a unit, with multiple attacking options whilst the visitors are reliant on individual pieces of magic.
52' Chance!
Bargain!
Pedro looks to have a very bright future ahead.
50'
The young wing-back is unable to bring the ball under control but fabulous skill and vision by Pedro.
Full of confidence.
49'
47'
46'
Looking ahead
The young Brazilian has shown wonderful skill and creativity in the first 45 minutes and looks an exciting prospect for the Hornets.
Second half beckons
Time for a breather
Half-time
An enthralling start to the Championship season as Watford lead at the break in an end-to-end game, full of chances.
47'
A bouncing ball eventually falls to Howson who strikes wide from 20 yards.
44'
The Hornets have had the best of the chances so far but only have one goal to show to it.
42'
After some treatment, the Watford midfielder returns to the pitch with a slight hobble.
38' Chance!
36'
34' Chance!
A tantalising cross causes havoc in the Watford box but Saville is unable to bring the ball under control for a shot.
33'
32'
29' Chance!
The Brazilian is unable to hit the target from 8 yards but continues to be a threat for Watford.
28'
Middlesbrough struggling to deal with the pace and creativity of Watford at the moment.
27' Chance!
26' Chance!
23'
Ben Foster does well with his feet to deal with the danger.
First good chance for the visitors.
22'
Watford playing a high press and giving the visitors very little time to pick their passes.
In contrast, Middlesbrough struggling to get close to Watford thus far.
16'
No fear from the Watford striker but straight at the goalkeeper.
14'
VAVEL UK will have you covered for the full 90 minutes so please don't go anywhere.
The game is only just getting started.
13'
The shot took a nick and wins a corner for the visitors.
GOALLLL
6 yards out and getting ahead of Grant Hall, Cathcart sends a bullet header into the corner.
Watford showing Premier League class with the opening goal.
10'
Winning their third corner of the game already and GOAL
8'
6'
6'
5'
2'
Former Watford schoolboy, Assombalonga looks energetic and eager early on.
1'
Formations
Middlesbrough start in a 3-4-1-2 formation with Fletcher and captain, Assombalonga up-front.
Z cars
Under 5 minutes until kick-off
Pre-game comments: Neil Warnock
"I just want to just try and enjoy watching my team. It will be a really big test tonight... we're a bit short on number but I want them to try and enjoy the game although we are playing at a difficult place against a top side.
Optimistic we will get two or three more (players), it's just been difficult getting them through the door."
15 minutes to go
Kick-off is now under 15 minutes away.
Pre-game comments: Ivic
"It's hardwork... we need to be focussed on our job, work hard day by day and fight for every point.
Generally, this pre-season is not usual for no-one, with covid, but i believe we had enough time to prepare ourselves, to work hard for this season and I hope we did a good job until now.
We are not a complete squad but I hope we will be a good squad."
Debut
Against discrimination
Launched in October 2019, the campaign challenges discrimination and encourages changes in attitude at all levels of EFL football, with the aim of achieving a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination.
Head-to-head Record
Atmosphere
We are now under 30 minutes away from the start of a new Sky Bet Championship season.
Careless whispers
Peñaranda and Suarez are both ill, as is Craig Dawson, however rumours are afoot that the Watford defender has refused to play tonight.
We will have all the news and views on VAVEL UK as it comes through, right here.
Middlesbrough line-up
Starting XI: Bettinelli, Spence, Dijksteel, Hall, McNair, Johnson, Saville, Howson, Tavernier, Fletcher, Assombalonga
Subs: Pears, Fry, Wood, Bola, Coulson, Wing, Browne
Watford line-up
The big news is that Glenn Murray starts on the bench, with Joao Pedro and Quina providing the attacking options for the Hornets in a very surprising starting line-up.
Starting XI: Foster, Ngakia, Wilmot, Cleverley (captain), Joao Pedro, Sema, Chalobah, Cathcart, Quina, Femenia, Kabasele
Subs: Bachmann, Navarro, Sierralta, Pussetto, Phillips, Murray, Sinclair
Two hours until kick-off
This Friday night lights game will of course take place in the shadow of the pandemic and no fans are permitted inside the stadium, leaving only the voices of staff and players to echo around the stadium.
The clock is ticking
Prediction
Middlesbrough will be happy to still be at this level after flirting with danger last season, and Neil Warnock may quietly fancied his team to spring a surprise on a side that may still be a little unsettled in terms of players staying or going. I'm going to back a big away win.
However, on paper, Watford are certainly the favourites.
After dismantling a strong and organised Jose Mourinho side last week - whilst missing almost their entire starting-line - the Hornets look hungry, ready and raring to go and enjoy the Championship season ahead.
VAVEL UK predict a 2-0 win for the hosts.
How to follow along
Contrasting fortunes
In contrast, the visitors have won once of their last 11 opening day fixtures, and are winless in since 2014-15.
Warnock on ambitions and transfers:
“I’m always optimistic, I always think you can push up towards those play-offs. If you can get up there by Christmas, I always think a couple of additions in January and you’ve got a great chance with three points for a win.
“But at the moment, we are short squad-wise. We are working hard. I don’t think [chairman] Steve [Gibson] has ever seen a period where we have missed so many transfer targets for one reason or another continually. But you’ve not got to get down, life’s too short. I suppose that’s the good thing about being my age – you don’t worry about yesterday as much as look forward to tomorrow.”
Watford coach, Ivic on the season ahead:
Everyone will know that this period was not easy for no one. Not just for us, because with the Covid situation this is a problem with our players, with our staff, which is some quarantine and some of the practice, maybe not a lot and not enough, but this
“(It’s) difficult for all coaches and that means we must be careful and protect some of them to not get injured because it will be very is the game and will be the same for all the teams.difficult for the players. All this period and this pre-season we didn’t complete how we want, but as I said it’s the same for all the teams. We will see how we go in the league.”
Middlesbrough Team News
Paddy McNair and George Saville are expected to jump straight back into the starting line-up featuring for Northern Ireland during the International Break, with former Hornet, Britt Assombalonga leading the line.
Watford Team News
Watford are without forwards, Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu, as well as midfielders, Will Hughes, Etienne Capoue, Roberto Pereyra and Danny Welbeck.
As such, Watford can expect to field a similar side to that which beat Tottenham last week in a friendly, with Quina, Dele-Bashiru playing in front of a midfield consisting of Cleverley, Cholabah, Ngakia and Estupiñán in a 3-4-2-1 formation.
Looking up
However, the squad is looking frighteningly thin, with ten players departing from last season and only two coming in.
Owner, Steve Gibson has expressed his frustration at missing out of multiple transfer targets so far, but Boro will be pleased with the additions of defender Grant Hall and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, a loanee from Fulham.
Times are a-changing
New Head Coach, Vladimir Ivic has been joined by Brighton & Hove Albion loanee, Glenn Murray, former Udinese striker, Stipe Perica and highly-acclaimed Jeremy Ngakia, a young right-back from West Ham United.
Owner Gino Pozzo is no stranger to the Championship, having orchestrated Watford's promotion to the Premier League over five years ago, however he is taking no chances this season as the Hornets look for a swift return to the top tier of English football.
Quick Turnaround
Yet, these teams have not seen each other since competing in the Premier League over three years ago, when Middlesbrough were relegated with just five wins all season. Watford finished 12 points ahead in 17th.
Kick-off
Welcome Back!
