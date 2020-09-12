Burnley: Pre-season recap

The Premier League returned yesterday but Burnley fans will have to wait a little longer for their first taste of league action. In the meantime here is a review of the club's pre-season campaign.

Deedpdale Draw

Will Norris made his competitive debut. The keeper, who signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers, played one half of football before youngster Lucas Jensen came on. The game was a chance for plenty youngsters to feature in the second half with Lewis Richardson nearly grabbing a winner. However, Preston North End hung on for a 0-0 draw.

Burnley squad: Norris (Jensen HT); Bardsley (Lowton 60), Thomas, Dunne, Taylor (Pieters 60); Gudmundsson (Goodridge 70), Westwood (Benson 60), Brownhill (Elva-Fountaine 80), McNeil (Richardson 80); Wood (Vydra 60), Rodriguez (Mumbongo 70).

5th September 2020

The Clarets faced a pair of warm up games on 5th September when Burnley beat Hearts and Mansfield Town in two separate matches. Burnley scored four goals in both games beating Hearts 4-1 and Mansfield 4-2.

Squad v Hearts: Norris, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters, Westwood, Benson, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Thompson (Mumbongo 65), Richardson (Elva-Fountaine 73).

Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriquez, Max Thompson and Richardson all scored for Burnley. Throughout the game Sean Dyche's side worked through the gears, whilst their opponents Heart struggled to keep up with the pace of The Clarets. A brilliant sight for Burnley fans was the strong performance of Gudmundsson, who was workng himself back to full fitness ahead of the new season.

Squad v Mansfield: Jensen, Bardsley, Thomas, Dunne, Taylor, Goodridge, Brownhill, Tucker, McNeil, Wood, Vydra.

The game against Mansfield was a game to promote Burnley's youth. Chris Wood scored a brace, with a superb Josh Brownhill free-kick and a Bobby Thomas goal secured victory. An impressive defensive performance from Mace Goodridge, with Dwight McNeil and Jimmy Dunne also playing well.

Magnificent v Maritimo

The club's final pre-season friendly was against Portuguese league side CS Maritimo where Burnley ran out 3-0 winners. It was a comfortable showing from The Clarets. This was fixture was all about getting important minutes in at their home ground before the season begins. McNeil, who usually delivers the crosses, got on the end of one and headed home. Wood scored again with Matej Vydra finishing the game off.

Squad: Pope; Bardsley (Lowton 60), Long, Tarkowski, Taylor (Pieters 60); Gudmundsson, Westwood (Benson 65), Brownhill, McNeil (Brady 65); Rodriguez (Vydra 65), Wood. Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Thomas, Norris.

Looking Ahead

Due to Manchester United not being able to play in the first round of fixtures, Burnley's first game of the season will play against Leicester City on Sunday 20th September, 7pm kick-off.