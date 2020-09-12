As it happened: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you and goodbye!
FULL-TIME STATS
Shots: 5-13
On target: 2-6
Corners: 2-3
Fouls: 12-12
FULL-TIME - FULHAM 0-3 ARSENAL
Lacazette was on hand to put the Gunners ahead with a scrappy goal in the first half, before the lead was extend by new signing Gabriel and skipper Aubameyang after the break in a very comfortable shift for Arsenal.
Fulham looked bright in the first half, but simply couldn't cope with the quality and intensity of their visitors. Still, there are 37 more games to come, and Parker and his squad will know that games will come easier with this one, particularly as the Cottagers won't have to face another of the traditional top six until December.
90'
90'
The game's just petering towards its conclusion now.
86' SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
85'
83'
78' SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
77'
75' SUBSTITUTION - FULHAM
75' SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
74'
73'
71'
67'
63' SUBSTITUTION - FULHAM
61' YELLOW CARD
60'
They can't afford to get thumped today. They need to show that they've still got fight in them despite the obvious gap in quality today.
57' - GOAL - ARSENAL - 0-3 - AUBAMEYANG
Arsenal are playing really, really well here.
56'
55' - YELLOW CARD
Free-kick in a decent position for Fulham here, on the left edge of the box.
52'
50' - GOAL - ARSENAL - 0-2 - GABRIEL
Willian's cross hits the penalty spot where Gabriel is lurking, and the Brazilian rises well above Hector to power past Rodak.
Arsenal are very comfortable indeed now.
49'
47'
46' KICK-OFF
We go again
Will Arsenal extend their lead, or can Fulham claw themselves back towards a result here? It'll be an intriguing 45 minutes.
HALF-TIME STATS
Shots: 2-7
On target: 1-3
Corners: 1-0
Fouls: 5-7
HALF-TIME - FULHAM 0-1 ARSENAL
There haven't been a great deal of chances, with both sides pretty watertight in defence, but Lacazette was able to make the most of the one that counted for Arsenal.
If Fulham can improve their final ball, they'll still be very much in with a chance of getting something from this - it's certainly not been a disappointing first 45 minutes back in the Premier League.
45'
45'
A free-kick right by the corner flag for Fulham.
40'
39' - YELLOW CARD
37'
Fulham bailed out by their goalkeeper there.
33'
30'
27'
26' - YELLOW CARD - HECTOR
26'
This is a great chance for the Gunners to double their lead, and Willian looks keen to take it.
21'
Still, a bit of a let-off for the Cottagers. They must keep hold of possession better, or they'll be punished.
19'
The Belgian takes a knock from Maitland-Niles too, but looks fine to play on.
16'
14'
Gabriel is looking particularly imposing in defence.
10'
9' - GOAL - ARSENAL - 0-1 - LACAZETTE
Aubameyang cuts the ball back for Xhaka on the edge of the box. The shot from the Swiss results in a scramble in the box, with Lacazette given the opportunity to power home.
A very, very soft goal for the hosts to concede.
8'
7'
5'
We're yet to see much of note from Arsenal.
3'
A nervy start from Arsenal.
1' - KICK-OFF
Quick turnaround
Kick-off imminent
New campaign around the corner
Let's hope we're given a cracker of a curtain-raiser.
New recruits feature for Arsenal
The Spaniard has once again opted for his favoured three-at-the-back formation, with skipper Aubameyang - edging ever closer to that new contract - coming in off the left.
Mitrovic misses out
The big exclusion is Mitrovic - sorry FPL players...
Arsenal line-up
Subs: Macey, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Willock, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah.
Fulham line-up
Subs: Areola, Christie, Le Marchand, Anguissa, Knockeart, Reid, Mitrovic.
Stay tuned
How to watch
You can also catch the highlights on BBC One’s Match of the Day, which will air at 22:20 BST this evening; alternatively, a short highlights package will become available on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel once the game has finished.
Mikel Arteta quotes
“What I’ve seen from the players is that they want more, they are not satisfied. This is what we want to show, that we want to go another step forward. What we’ve done doesn’t count for anything.”
Scott Parker quotes
“It’s a challenge that we have to embrace and take on, and I feel we are in a good place to do that.”
Arsenal team news
Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder) and Sokratis (calf) are also unavailable for selection.
Fulham team news
New recruits Antonee Robinson, Alphonse Areola, Mario Lemina and Kenny Tete could all be in line for debuts.
Match facts
Fulham’s only victory over the Gunners in the last 13 attempts came at Craven Cottage in January 2012.
The last time the two met on the opening day of the Premier League season was in 2007, with Arsenal winning 2-1.
Last meeting
The Cottagers were behind to goals from Granit Xhaka and Alex Lacazette before Aboubakar Kamara pulled one back, but the Gunners compiled the misery of their visitors with two further strikes from Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Recapping 2019/20: Arsenal
Following the departure of Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta now stands at the helm, and many in north London are excited about the direction in which Arsenal are now heading.
With a manager devoted to playing attractive football and a squad of players suited to that philosophy, 2020/21 should prove to be a more positive campaign at the Emirates.
Recapping 2019/20: Fulham
Under the measured guidance of head coach Scott Parker, Fulham cruised comfortably into a top six spot and went on to beat west London rivals Brentford in the playoff final to secure their return to the Premier League.
The challenge now will be staying there, and their performance in this fixture — against one of the stronger sides in the division — could be an early indication as to whether or not they have what it takes to survive.
Curtain-raiser
The new league campaign kicks off with the visit of Community Shield winners Arsenal to Craven Cottage, home of newly promoted Fulham.