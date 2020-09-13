Santo commits future to Wolves with signing of new three year deal

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three year contract with the club.

The Portuguese boss since his appointment in 2017 has transformed the Wanderers from a mid table Championship side to a team that are now challenging to compete in European competitions.

The new deal for Santo means that he will remain at Wolves until 2023- something which will please supporters due to how much of a difference he has made for the club since his arrival.

"It is a new cycle"

Following the announcement of his commitment to the club, according to the Wolves website Nuno said: "I feel good. Ready for it. Looking forward for it because it is a new cycle.

"No matter what you did before, it is about what is in front of us and this is what we think we should do. Let's prepare well, let's challenge, do the way we do things, fight for it."

When commenting on the new cycle at Wolves, Santo said: "A lot of people have been here, a lot of people have come in. Things have changed, the team has evolved has grown, the squad, it is normal.

"When new players come in, it is the expectations of trying to help those players become better so they can help the team and grow because the club is growing.

"The project is moving forward step by step, each day with the same ambition of becoming a big, big club."

Nuno really is the special one to Wolves

Again according to the Wolves website, the club's executive chairman Jeff Shi is clearly very pleased to have secured the former FC Porto manager on a new contract.

"Nuno really is the special one to Wolves. He is also my teacher in football. He has brought us a clear identity, and all the work we have done to build our first team over the last three years started from the identity created in Nuno's head.

"He is a guy born for football, living for football. To him Wolves is not only a job, but also a unique team to work with to fulfil his football ideal."

Shi continued: "It is my pleasure and honour to have worked with him for three seasons, in which we have experienced many unforgettable moments together and made some achievements together.

"Now we are standing at the door to a new cycle. The story of Wolves' football evolution under Nuno's leadership is continuing with even more passion and determination than before."