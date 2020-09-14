As it happened: Bournemouth (0-0) Crystal Palace (11-10 on penalties)
. (Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

22:047 months ago

Thank you and goodbye!

Bournemouth progress to the next round where they will face a trip to the Etihad to play Manchester City. 

That's it for VAVEL UK's live text commentary on this Carabao Cup match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace

21:567 months ago

Save!

Milivojevic has hit spot kick saved Begovic. Bournemouth win 11-10 on penalties!
21:557 months ago

Goal

Brooks scores! 11-10
21:547 months ago

Miss!

Hennessey hits the bar... we go again.
21:547 months ago

Save!

Begovic misses! Hennessey has the chance to wrap it up!
21:537 months ago

Goal

Jach scores 10-10
21:537 months ago

Goal

Zemura's penalty dribbles past Hennessey. 10-9
21:517 months ago

Goal

9-9 Inniss scores
21:517 months ago

Goal

Ofoborh slams his penalty home! 9-8.
21:517 months ago

Goal

Leathered into the top corner by Martin Kelly. 8-8. 
21:507 months ago

Goal

Lerma scores. 8-7. 
21:497 months ago

Goal

Lovely spot kick from Sakho, 7-7!
21:497 months ago

Goal!

7-6 Gosling scores!
21:487 months ago

Goal

Max Meyer slams it home! 6-6
21:477 months ago

Goal

Simpson scores. 6-5!
21:477 months ago

Goal

Ayew sends Begovic the wrong way. 5-5! Sudden death. 
21:467 months ago

Goal

 Solanke makes it 5-4!
21:457 months ago

Goal

Eze clamly slots it into the back of the net. 4-4! 
21:457 months ago

Goal

Kelly converts, 4-3 The Cherries lead!
21:447 months ago

Goal

Townsend rolls it into the back of the net! 3-3
21:437 months ago

Goal

Billing scores! 3-2
21:437 months ago

Goal

Batshuayi slots it home! 2-2
21:427 months ago

Goal

Surridge converts! 2-1
21:417 months ago

Goal

Milivojevic scores! 1-1
21:417 months ago

Goal!

Brooks scores!
21:397 months ago

Full time - Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace

We are heading to a penalty shootout here at the Vitality Stadium. Finally, some excitement!
21:357 months ago

90'

There will be three minutes of added time. 
21:327 months ago

89'

Townsend drives down the wing, his cross was comfortable in the end for Begovic to collect. 
21:287 months ago

85'

Ofoborh fires over from five yards out. So close for the  Bournemouth debutant! 
21:277 months ago

83'

Solanke cut past two Palace defenders, looking to curl a shot into the top corner, only to see his effort blocked by Ryan Inniss. 
21:217 months ago

78'

Corner for Palace. Eze to take. 
21:207 months ago

Final 15 minutes

Will either side find the winner? Or will we be heading to a penalty shootout?
21:137 months ago

Palace substitution

Off comes Nya Kirby. On comes Andros Townsend. 
21:127 months ago

68'

Bournemouth playing the ball around the Palace midfield, but they are lacking the presence upfront to put the chances away. 
21:087 months ago

Total shots

Bournemouth - 12 

Palace - 2

 

21:067 months ago

61'

Great save from Hennessey to deny Jack Stacey. The defender had the freedom of the Palace penalty area to drive into the box and smash a shot into the bottom left hand corner. 

Hennessey got down low to push the goal bound effort to safety. 

21:037 months ago

Palace substitution

60' Ayew and Sakho on. Off comes Sam Woods and Schlupp. 
21:017 months ago

57'

Free-kick Bournemouth on the edge of the Palace penalty area. Brooks to take. 
20:577 months ago

51'

Palace are failing to control David Brooks, who is running the game at the moment with his blistering pace and superb footballing brain.  
20:537 months ago

50'

Nice work down the right hand side with Stacey and Brooks hands Bournemouth another corner. 

The cross rolls out for a Palace goalkick. 

20:517 months ago

48'

Brooks has a shot blocked for a corner. He delivery is headed away by Jach. 
20:507 months ago

46'

Palace looking fired up for the second half! 

Meyer has just had a volley blocked by Simpson. 

20:477 months ago

Second half!

Palace get us underway for the second half!
20:337 months ago

Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Palace

Pedestrian first half here at The Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth the better of the two sides. Surridge's disallowed goal the highlight of the first 45 minutes. 

Second half coming up soon!

20:317 months ago

45'

There will be one minute of added time. 
20:257 months ago

38'

Now David Brooks goes close! The Welshman was played in by Surridge, however, Brooks failed to connect with the shot properly and the ball drifted wide of Hennessey's post. 
20:187 months ago

31'

Sam Surridge has the ball in the back of the net, but he was flagged offside. Let off for Palace. 
20:167 months ago

29'

Jack Simpson met the cross but he could only find the side-netting. 
20:157 months ago

29'

Another corner for Bournemouth. 
20:137 months ago

27'

Cherries corner. 
20:117 months ago

25' possession

Bournemouth - 60%

Palace - 40%

20:097 months ago

22'

So close for Palace! Schlupp played a delightful through ball to Batshuayi. The Belgian intentional failed to control the ball and it ran through to Begovic.
20:067 months ago

20'

A fierce shot from Kirby forces a good save from Begovic. 
20:047 months ago

17'

Palace unable to get their foot onto the ball as of yet, their new signings seem somewhat isolated up top. 
19:597 months ago

14'

Another free-kick for Bournemouth just inside the Palace half. 
19:577 months ago

11'

Luka Milivojevic is down receiving treatment. 

He's up and able to play on. 

19:567 months ago

10'

First save from Hennessey who keeps out Lewis Cook's long range effort. 
19:557 months ago

8'

Palace's makeshift defence is looking shaky under threat from the potent attack of David Brooks and Sam Surridge.
19:527 months ago

6'

Great challenge from Lloyd Kelly to deny Schlupp, who was bursting into the Bournemouth penalty area. 
19:507 months ago

3

Free-kick for The Cherries following a handball from Schlupp. Brooks picked up the ball and ran at the Palace defence, he was met by a sliding challenge from Ryan Inniss. 
19:477 months ago

1'

Great defending from Ofoborh to deny an early Palace attack as Schlupp drove forward with purpose. 
19:447 months ago

1'

Bournemouth get us underway!
19:427 months ago

Here come the teams!

We are moments away from kick-off here at the Vitality Stadium! Both sides are walking out of the tunnel. 
19:327 months ago

New captain for The Cherries

 

19:037 months ago

Debuts...

Crystal Palace have a number of debuts on show this evening. Eberechi Eze and Michy Batshuayi make their first starts of the season. 

Jarosław Jach and Nya Kirby both make their competitive debuts for the club. 

18:487 months ago

Bournemouth starting XI

 

18:477 months ago

Palace starting XI

 

15:307 months ago

The fixture list

 

15:267 months ago

Head to head

These two sides have faced each other on 74 different occasions, but never in the cup. 

The Cherries have won 29 times. 

Palace have won 26 meetings. 

13:417 months ago

The winner will play..

The winner of this tie will play Manchester City, with the third round draw having been made already. City are unbeaten in the Carabao Cup under Pep Guardiola. 
10:557 months ago

Last meeting!

23:237 months ago

Stay tuned for Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live!

That's all for now, but check back an hour or so before kick-off for the confirmed starting XI's from this Carabao Cup fixture between Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace!
23:227 months ago

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live TV and Stream?

If you wish to follow Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live on television: Fans can watch the match for £10 via the Carabao Cup streaming service.

 

If you wish to follow the game online: VAVEL is your best option!

23:207 months ago

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth: Dennis; Stacey, Simpson, Cook, Kelly, Smith; Brooks, Gosling, Billing, Stanislas; Surridge. 

Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Woods, Jach; McArthur, Milivojevic; Eze, Meyer, Schlupp, Batshuayi

23:187 months ago

Hodgson's pre-match comments

"As far as I'm concerned, it's a fixture between two Premier League sides."

"My worry is that if I continue playing this same 11, am I going to be able to play them in the next Premier League game?

"Somehow I've got to find a way of giving some of these players a rest, as most managers do in the Carabao Cup, without embarrassing us."

23:177 months ago

Tindall's pre-match comments

"We played Crystal Palace not too long ago so we know what sort of challenge to expect and what we'll need to do to beat them." 

"I have great respect for Roy Hodgson and everything he's achieved in the game, so I'm looking forward to seeing him."

23:177 months ago

Palace team news

Hodgson will hand minutes to new signings, Eberechi Eze and Michy Batshuayi. 

While Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Sam Woods and Jarosław Jach will possibly feature for Hodgson's side. 

Scott Dann and Cheikhou Kouyate will be rested ahead of the Eagles trip to Old Trafford on Saturday. 

23:147 months ago

Bournemouth team news

Rotation will be a big theme of this match, Tindall will likely hand game time to key assets of his squad to gain match fitness. 

Dan Gosling. Philip Billing, David Brooks, Will Dennis, Jack Simpson, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Sam Surridge will all possibly play roles during the match. 

23:067 months ago

A potential cup run?

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace could look to push for a potential cup run this season.

In what could be Hodgson's final year in football management, after an illustrious 44-year career, with this season set to be his 'Last Dance', it would be fitting for the Croydon born Hodgson, to lead Palace to a cup victory.

As for Bournemouth, their main aim for the season is to gain promotion back to the Premier League, the Carabao Cup could be seen as an unwanted distraction for Jason Tindall's side. 

22:397 months ago

Welcome back to the Carabao Cup with A.F.C Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live!

The Premier League finally returns!

The Premier League finally returns! 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace! 

My name is Edmund Brack and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

