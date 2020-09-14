As it happened: Bournemouth (0-0) Crystal Palace (11-10 on penalties)

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time - Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Palace
New captain for The Cherries
Debuts...
Jarosław Jach and Nya Kirby both make their competitive debuts for the club.
Bournemouth starting XI
Palace starting XI
The fixture list
Head to head
The Cherries have won 29 times.
Palace have won 26 meetings.
The winner will play..
Last meeting!
Stay tuned for Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live!
How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live TV and Stream?
If you wish to follow the game online: VAVEL is your best option!
Predicted line-ups
Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Woods, Jach; McArthur, Milivojevic; Eze, Meyer, Schlupp, Batshuayi
Hodgson's pre-match comments
"My worry is that if I continue playing this same 11, am I going to be able to play them in the next Premier League game?
"Somehow I've got to find a way of giving some of these players a rest, as most managers do in the Carabao Cup, without embarrassing us."
Tindall's pre-match comments
"I have great respect for Roy Hodgson and everything he's achieved in the game, so I'm looking forward to seeing him."
Palace team news
While Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Sam Woods and Jarosław Jach will possibly feature for Hodgson's side.
Scott Dann and Cheikhou Kouyate will be rested ahead of the Eagles trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.
Bournemouth team news
Dan Gosling. Philip Billing, David Brooks, Will Dennis, Jack Simpson, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Sam Surridge will all possibly play roles during the match.
A potential cup run?
In what could be Hodgson's final year in football management, after an illustrious 44-year career, with this season set to be his 'Last Dance', it would be fitting for the Croydon born Hodgson, to lead Palace to a cup victory.
As for Bournemouth, their main aim for the season is to gain promotion back to the Premier League, the Carabao Cup could be seen as an unwanted distraction for Jason Tindall's side.
Welcome back to the Carabao Cup with A.F.C Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace!
My name is Edmund Brack and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
