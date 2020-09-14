Sheffield United 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Early strikes guide Wolves to comfortable victory at Bramall Lane

Wolves made a great start to the new Premier League campaign as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Early goals by Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss was enough to cruise Wolves towards three points and on reflection, the visitors had enough opportunities to increase the margin of victory.

Fantastic beginning for the Pack

The Wanderers made the perfect start to the encounter when a Daniel Podence cross from the left found Jimenez unmarked inside the area, and he had the composure to hook the ball into the roof of the net.

Jimenez was close to a second three minutes later when he brought down a Podence cross from the right, but his sweetly struck effort was tipped over by Aaron Ramsdale.

From the resulting corner, the visitors did double their lead as Romain Saiss headed past Ramsdale and into the top left hand corner after meeting Neto's delivery.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side did not show any signs of slowing down despite being two goals to the good, and were not a million miles away from a third but Jimenez' curling effort flew a couple of yards over the crossbar.

For a while after, Wolves were just managing the game not allowing the Blades to create any real clear-cut chances.

In fact, their first opening of the first period came in the 35th minute but Rui Patricio comfortably tipped over Chris Basham's looping cross.

Three minutes later, Oli McBurnie directed a header on target from a corner, but it was straight at Patricio.

Improved start to the half for United

United made a bright start after the restart as on the 47th minute McBurnie flicked a long ball into the patch of Enda Stevens but he blazed over the bar from a tight angle.

Four minutes later the hosts were unlucky not to have halved the deficit when a John Fleck low cross rebounded off the post into the path of George Baldock whose effort was then cleared off the line.

A few minutes later Saiss nearly added his second of the game but his header from a corner kick, was glanced narrowly wide of the far post.

The home side’s decent start to the second half continued as Billy Sharp was slipped in just before the hour mark and his ball across goal just evaded the approaching Lundstram.

Lucky to have not been a humiliating result for the Blades

The three points should have been sealed with 20 minutes left on the clock when Saiss’ shot from the left hand side of the box was well tipped on to the post by Ramsdale and then the follow up by Jimenez was somehow directed off target from point blank range.

Two minutes later, Sharp blasted over from close range after being found from a low cross from the right.

On the 75th minute Traore went on a good individual run, but unfortunately he could not provide the finishing touch as his long range effort was fired narrowly over the crossbar.

With 11 minutes remaining, Sharp volleyed the ball into the back of the net, but it was ruled out as David McGoldrick pushed Wily Boly in the build-up.

On the 83rd minute mark Traore went on another good run but at the end of it, the Spaniard’s shot was deflected just wide of the right- hand post. Then from the resulting corner, Jimenez header at the near post clipped the outside of the post.

United had a late chance to get a goal back when McBurnie’s header was headed off the line but the Blades never really showed enough in the game to even muster out a point.

Therefore, this result gives Wolves a brilliant foundation to build on ahead of their tough test against title hopefuls Manchester City.