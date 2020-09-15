The Warm Down: Clinical Chelsea get off to a winning start at Brighton

Chelsea got their Premier League campaign off to a solid start after prevailing 3-1 at the AMEX Stadium, but the result may not necessarily be a true reflection of Brighton’s performance.

Jorginho, Reece James and a deflected Kurt Zouma strike were enough for Frank Lampard’s men to get the job done on the south coast in their opening game of the season.

However, the game could’ve been different had Lewis Dunk headed in when well placed with the score at 2-1, after Leandro Trossard had drawn the spirited Seagulls level in the second half.

Clincial Chelsea

Not many teams will record more possession against the Blues this season, but Albion did just that but failed to get that final ball through, reiterating calls for a new striker before the transfer windows shuts.

For Chelsea though, they showed their clinical edge in front of goal, with Timo Werner showing signs that he is ready-made for the Premier League to win a penalty which Jorginho duly converted.

Then within two minutes of being pegged back, James struck a superb strike from 25 yards that left Mat Ryan no chance before Zouma’s deflected effort rounded off the scoring late on.

But the Seagulls can also look at moments when they made life hard for themselves, and that will be Graham Potter’s focus in his debrief.

The blind pass by Steven Alzate ahead of the Blues penalty is a prime example, as well as the Dunk miss and a couple of moments when Neal Maupay could have done better when given sniffs of goal in the first half.

Lamptey shines against old club

However, there was a bright light for the Seagulls in that of Tariq Lamptey – who shone against his former club.

Lamptey or Joel Veltman? That was the most debated selection call for the Seagulls boss but Potter’s choice proved to be a wise one.

The youngster produced some exciting moments down the right-hand side and caused Marcos Alonso all sorts of problems before he provided some excellent build-up play in Trossard’s strike, although Kepa Arrizabalaga would have wanted to have done better with the effort from 20 yards.

Werner looks the part

For the Blues, Werner showcased his potential, with some great movement across the front line, showing his ability to read the game as a striker.

The German was a constant threat in the final third, winning the penalty after being brought down by Ryan and on another night would have opened his Blues account.