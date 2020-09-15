Raul Jimenez: "It's amazing to score a goal in my 100th game"

Raul Jimenez's third-minute opener in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United was the Wolves' striker's 45th goal in his 100th appearance for the club.

The Mexican's right-footed strike past Aaron Ramsdale kickstarted Wolves' season in perfect fashion on Monday evening.

Romain Saiss, who was awared Man of the Match, doubled their lead three moments later as Nuno Espirito Santo's men started the game in sizzling form.

Following good work from Joao Moutinho and Daniel Podence, the latter's inch-perfect cross fell right at the feet of Jimenez to open his account for the 2020/21 campaign.

Scoring on his 100th game

Last season, Jimenez took three games to open his Premier League scoring. This season it took two minutes and 20 seconds.

Speaking to the official club website, Jimenez said: "I didn't know, but it's amazing to score a goal in my 100th game.

"I'm going to keep going like this, like it's my first game here, and try to keep scoring.

"The ball bounced back, so I had to regulate, so I had to open the foot and fortunately it went to the net."

The perfect start to the new campaign

The victory at Bramall Lane meant Wolves won their first opening game win in the Premier League since 2011.

An improvement to last season, where it took seven games until they beat Watford 2-0 at the end of September.

Returning to the Black Country with three points against a side they failed to defeat to last season delighted Jimenez.

"It's good to start the season like this- winning, playing as we know, since the start of the two season ago.

"We have to keep going like this. We have to keep focused, because on Thursday we have another match.

"We wanted to since the beginning [start the game quickly]. We've had two weeks working, some of my teammates came four days ago, it was difficult to adapt for us, but we showed tonight that since the beginning we are going and dreaming big."

When asked how he is feeling ahead of the upcoming season, the striker said: "Very excited," he continued, "We are a small squad, we have injured players, and players coming in the next weeks.

"We still have time, but we are going together."