Brighton vs Portsmouth Preview: Team News, Predicted Line-ups and Ones to watch

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking for squad players to step up and perform as they look to avoid an upset in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup.

Albion boss Graham Potter is set to make changes as the Seagulls gear up to face south coast neighbours Portsmouth. However, he has said the side he sends out will be strong and they know the reward for a win is a third-round trip to Preston.

Team News

Dutch midfielder Davy Propper and young Swedish prospect Viktor Gyokeres look set to feature, with Ali Jahanbakhsh and Pascal Gross also looking likely to gain some minutes having come off the bench in Monday night's Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

There could also be a debut for Joel Veltman after he was an unused substitute on Monday, whilst Alexis Mac Allister and Bernardo are set for starts having not been named in the 18-man squad against Chelsea.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has hinted that they won’t be making many changes from the team that played out a goalless draw with Shrewsbury in their League One clash on Saturday.

Predicted Line-ups

The Seagulls will be ringing the changes, but expect them to line up in the same 3-5-2 system that they opted for against Chelsea. Jason Steele is set to replace Mat Ryan in goal for only his second appearance in two years, with Veltman and Dan Burn coming into the back three. Jahanbakhsh will come in on the right-hand side, with Dale Stephens, Propper and Gross in midfield. Mac Allister is poised to join Gyokeres in leading from the front.

There could also be a senior debut for young prospect Haydon Roberts, with Alex Cochrane also poised to play a part.

Pompey will be looking to cause an upset in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the AMEX Stadium, and as a result, will look to go full strength in this Carabao Cup Second Round tie.

Ones to watch

Alexis Mac Allister will be looking to make the most of his opportunity in front of goal having missed out on the squad to face Chelsea on Monday night. The Argentine will be fired up to make an impression after the signing of Adam Lallana provided competition for places and will be looking to kick start his first full season in the Premier League.

Portsmouth will be hoping to see the best of Ronan Curtis as they look to cause an upset. The forward opened his account for the season in the first-round win over Stevenage and will be looking to improve on last season’s 12-goal tally for the League One club.

Signed from Derry City two years ago, he has scored over 20 times for the Fratton Park outfit since and the Seagulls will have to keep him quiet.

Head to Head

Meetings between the two have been rare in recent years, although the two clubs played a pre-season friendly last month which the Seagulls prevailed in behind closed doors. Aaron Connolly scored twice with Gross also on target in a 3-0 win at Albion’s Lancing training base.

Prior to that though, you have to go back to the 2011/12 Championship season where the Seagulls completed the league double. Craig Mackail-Smith scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Fratton Park before a brace from Spanish star Vicente sealed a 2-0 victory at the AMEX Stadium in March 2012.

Where to watch

The game is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event – kick-off is 7:45 PM at the AMEX Stadium.