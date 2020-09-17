Nuno Espirito Santo:  We are still working

Nuno Espirito Santo admits that his squad is not fully completed yet, indicating that more additions could be brought in before the end of the transfer window.

Wolves are hosting Stoke City tonight in the Second Round of the EFL Cup, and due to the Wanderers facing title hopefuls Manchester City at Molineux on Monday, changes are expected to be made from their victory at Sheffield United last time out.

"The idea is always the same"

When looking ahead to the game against the Potters, Santo said "We will analyse our opponents and then see what the best way is to approach the game, but the idea is always the same.

"We have an identity and we try to replicate it at every moment" the Portuguese boss continued.

The identity that Nuno has shown to portray as Wolves manager is one that, up to now, has turned out to be very successful in his three-year spell at the club so far.

Since being appointed as Wolves boss, he always sets up his side to have three centre backs and two wing-backs, and then he switches depending on their opposition between playing with two out and out strikers, or one striker and two wingers.

This is something that has hugely helped to their success in the Premier League since their promotion in 2018 with all them needing now is to add more quality depth to their currently small squad.

"It is not finished yet"

When commenting on whether Santo will rotate his team around for the cup encounter against Stoke, he said: "Now we work on the game and then we make our decisions.

"We know the squad is small, and we still have to complete the squad, it is not finished yet. We are still working on better balancing our squad. Then we will see what the best way is to proceed".

If the former FC Porto manager does choose to rotate his Wolves side around, fans could see their record signing Fabio Silva in action for the first time.

Also, it is likely that new loan addition Vitor Ferreira will start from the off after coming on as a late substitute in the 2-0 win over the Blades on Monday night.