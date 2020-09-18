Two players Burnley could sign

Burnley's transfer business has yet again been frustrating for the fans with little moves being made since it was opened.

The window closes on 5th October and the fans have been crying out for another deal to be done before then. With that being said, it's time to look at potential suitors for The Clarets.

Craig Dawson

This one isn't that exciting and will only rely on James Tarkowski leaving the club. The club have previously shown interest in 2019 when Dawson was at West Brom but wasn't approached. It is a similar situation now, if Tarkowski does leave then Dawson will be approached.

Tarkowski has been linked with West Ham and Leicester City but neither club have met The Clarets' valuation of £50m. Dawson, who is 30, would be a solid replacement. The Englishmen has made 371 career appearances, since his start at Rochdale. 182 of them have been in the Premier League for either West Brom or Watford.

One of Dawson's strengths is his ability to play right-back. This is more important to Burnley then first thought. The hierarchy either can't or won't spend money and therefore a cheap alternative who can also cover two positions would be vital. Many fans may not take to this signing, it's not exciting and many would consider Dawson a downgrade from Tarkowski. However, for Sean Dyche and his side now, most signings are good signings.

Solly March

After Johann Berg Gudmundsson was stretchered off in Burnley's EFL Cup tie with Sheffield United, Burnley will need to find themselves another right-winger. Gudmundsson going off showed just how weak Burnley's recruitment has been. Erik Pieters came on the left with Robbie Brady having to be moved out right.

Therefore, another player in this position is crucial and March could fit the bill perfectly. He can play on both the left and right of midfield, he plays more as wide midfielder rather than as a winger too, which would allow him to fit into a midfield four.

91 of his 191 career appearances have been in the Premier League and all of his professional appearances have been for Brighton. This is possibly the biggest stumbling block when it would come to signing March. Brighton have no need to sell and with the player seemingly happy at the club it could take a good sum to prize March away, something Burnley would probably not want to pay.

Tough Times

There are many others who could make this list but the likelihood of any of them being signed is close to zero. This summer has highlighted srious issues at Burnley, including the lack of recruiteent, which could lead to Dyche's departure.