Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Brighton & Hove Albion will look for their first win of the season as they visit Newcastle United. The Seagulls began their fourth Premier League season with a 3-1 home loss to Chelsea while the Magpies ran out 2-0 winners at West Ham United.

Team news

Graham Potter will be without Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone and Christian Walton, who are still recovering from injuries. Adam Lallana, Ben White and Dale Stephens were all back in training Friday and will be assessed ahead of Sunday's match.

Newcastle have no new injuries with manager Steve Bruce revealing that Allen Saint-Maximin will be available for selection despite picking up a knock late in the Magpies' EFL Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Bruce also revealed that Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle, Matt Longstaff, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka are still not ready to return to the side.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle United (4-4-2) Darlow; Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Wilson, Carroll

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-3-2-1) Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey; Bissouma, Stephens, Propper; Trossard, Gross; Maupay

Form guide

Following that opening day victory at West Ham, Newcastle beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup with new signings Callum Wilson, Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser all getting on the scoresheet.

Brighton rebounded from their loss to Chelsea with a resounding 4-0 win over Portsmouth in their second round EFL Cup tie. The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last seven away matches, joint-best in the top flight.

Ones to watch

Wilson opened his Newcastle account right away, scoring the Magpies' first at the London Stadium last Saturday. The forward signed a four-year deal after completing a move from AFC Bournemouth, where he found the back of the net 67 times in 187 appearances for the Cherries, during the most recent transfer window.

Tariq Lamptey is a budding star at right back for Brighton and showed off all of his skills last week against Chelsea while Leandro Trossard picked up where he left off towards the end of last season by scoring last week against the Blues.

Previous meetings

Brighton have never lost to Newcastle, going unbeaten in all six of their top-flight meetings so far. There have only been four goals scored across the entire series with Brighton scoring three of those four, including two 1-0 victories.

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday September 20, kicking off at 14:00.