Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Stream (0-3) TV Updates and How to Watch EFL Cup

Full time!
Red Devils put it away!
GOAL! 90'2 Greenwood caps off a brilliant passage of play with an unstoppable curler past Shea to seal United's progression.
United double their lead!
88' The subs get it done. Greenwood does well in hold-up play and he feeds Rashford with a reverse flick, who gets it out of his feet with his first touch and scores with his second.
Hylton sees yellow
84' Third yellow card on the night for the hosts as Hylton goes high and wide on Williams.
Henderson to the rescue!
80' There hasn't been much for Dean Henderson to do, but he made an excellent stop on Lockyer's header.
Triple change for United
78' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer counters with three changes: Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes come on for Mata, Ighalo and Van de Beek.
Double change for Luton
76' Nathan Jones makes two changes: Harry Cornick is on for Clark and Eliot Lee replaces Moncur.
Shea getting a workout
74' Van de Beek pounces on a loose ball and whistles it on goal from a tight angle. Shea saves it with his feet. He's done quite well on the night.
United waste a golden opportunity!
72' What a chance! Lingard is set up by as Mata and Fred show off some lovely passing to set him up just on the edge of the penalty area, but he curls it horribly wide. That was a really horrendous effort.
Second Luton player booked
68' Kioso decides to venture from right back, loses possession and fouls Bailly trying to get it back and gets booked.
United buzzing
64' The Red Devils are back on top of things now, Shea needing to be alert to a long-range strike from Nemanja Matic.
Luton escape!
62' Mata has been by far the best player on the pitch tonight and his teasing is met by Lingard, who sees his shot beat Shea, but Lockyer clears off the line!
Williams booked
57' The United midfielder brings down LuaLua whilst Luton were on the counter. Not a bad foul (if there is such a thing).
United chance
53' Since that opening few minutes, the visitors have been less than impressive, but they lead. Mata sets up van de Beek and he sends it to Lingard, who shoots it into the local pub across the street.
Halftime
So United started brightly, especially Lingard, but they were second best in those last 15 minutes of the half until Moncur had a rush of blood, giving Mata the chance to put the Red Devils ahead. Luton are still in this, though.
We'll be back shortly with the second half.
United take the lead!
GOAL! 43' Moncur with a silly challenge on Williams and Mata steps up to send a curler to the left with Shea diving to the right.
Luton growing into the game
30' Clark cuts in from the right, speeds past the United defense and lets one go. It's deflected.
Luton see three chances denied
25' Incredibly lousy defending from the hosts as Bradley has a free header, which gets blocked. Shinnie's volley is also blocked. Kioso has a go from distance........and it goes wide.
Fred goes close!
18' Another chance for United as Fred tees one up from 25 yards and it gets deflected. Shea was nowhere in sight, so he's thankful for that deflection.
First chance for the Hatters!
17' Tunnicliffe plays Hylton in down the left, but his shot is poor. He may have been better off passing in that situation.
Shea to Luton's rescue!
14' Lingard is having it all his own way, isn't he? He stampedes down the left byline, Van de Beek dummies and Mata receives where he sweeps it to the far corner only to see the Hatters goalkeeper palm it away.
Another half-chance for the Red Devils
10' Maguire blazes through the defense and gets to the edge of the box, but his effort is miles wide.
First chance for United
4' Lingard on the turn as he drives through the Luton midfield and plays off to Mata, but his shot is less than impressive. Shea saves.
United dominating possession so far
2' The visitors have had virtually all of the ball so far.
Match starts
We are underway at Kenilworth Road.
Luton Town starting lineup
And now the Hatters' starting XI:
(4-5-1) Shea; Lockyer, Kioso, Bradley, Norrington-Davies; Tunnicliffe, Shinnie, Moncur, Clark, LuaLua; Hylton
Manchester United starting lineup
Here's how the Red Devils will look when they take to the pitch:
(4-2-3-1) Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Mata, Van de Beek, Lingard; Ighalo
How to watch
The game will be shown on Sky Sports from 20:15 BST, but we'll be here to provide all of the key moments.
Jones expects very best from United
The Luton manager knows how difficult the game will be regardless of who Manchester United put out. "The names you reeled off are all international football players or whatever you want to do, Eric Bailly (Harry) Maguire, Lindelof, Phil Jones, whoever you want to use.
"They're all top players so it makes no difference who they play. It's either absolutely world-class or not far off world-class so it's going to be a tough time."
Solskjaer wants to see more from players
Speaking to MUTV's Mark Sullivan, the Red Devils manager said "Cup games are Cup games, of course. Luton have got their style, Nathan Jones has come back now after doing so well with them and getting them promoted. It's a big game for our players, the ones who get a chance, as they need to show they are ready to be called upon."
Luton Town team news
Hatters boss Nathan Jones has a full squad to choose from and he could hand former Manchester United academy product Ryan Tunnicliffe a start against his former club after the midfielder played 90 minutes in the victory over Reading.
Manchester United team news
Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are set to miss out through injury while Dean Henderson is in contention to make his United debut in goal. Summer signing Donny van de Beek is also being considered for a place in the starting lineup after scoring as a substitute against Crystal Palace.
Red Devils looking to rebound
Ole Gunnar Soljskaer's side opened their Premier League season with a poor 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford with former Red Devil Wilfred Zaha scoring twice for the visitors.
Hatters looking to continue momentum
Luton are unbeaten across all competitions in 2020-21, having defeated Barnsley and Derby County in their opening two EFL Championship fixtures as well as Norwich City and Reading in the first two rounds of the EFL Cup.
Match preview
Here is my in-depth preview of this most interesting clash.
EFL Cup third round preview: Luton Town vs Manchester United
Welcome, everyone!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of this third round EFL Cup tie between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road.
My name is John Lupo and i'll be taking you through all of the action as the Hatters look to cause a major shock against the Red Devils.
Credit to Luton. For much of this contest, they hung in there, played tough defensively and made their visitors work for it until Rashford and Greenwood scored late on. They'll be fine in the Championship this season.
That's all for now. My name is John Lupo, thank you for joining me and congratulations to Manchester United. I'll be back soon for another EFL Cup match. Until then, take care everyone.