Jordon Ibe returns - where does he fit in at Derby?

Jordon Ibe has been given a chance to re-ignite his career by Derby manager Phillip Cocu.

The winger has had a turbulent few years since his £15m move to Bournemouth from Liverpool.

Ibe has joined the Rams on a free transfer after being let go by Bournemouth in the summer and joins other new arrivals such as Nathan Byrne, David Marshall and Kamil Jozwiak as Derby look to make a push for the play-offs this time around.

Previous spell at Derby

The winger is all too familiar with the Rams after joining the club on loan during the first half of the 14/15 season from Liverpool.

Ibe showed signs of talent and quality during this spell which prompted Brendan Rodgers to recall him in January, this led to a downfall in Derby's season as they went from top of the Championship to finishing eighth and outside the play-offs.

During his spell with Derby, Ibe appeared 20 times, scoring five goals and registering one assist. He quickly became a fan-favourite amongst many and the disappointment was felt when he went back to Liverpool.

Derby averaged 2.0 points per game the last time Ibe was at Pride Park.

Where does he fit in Cocu's system?

It was no secret that Cocu had to bolster his attacking options during the window with Derby leaving themselves short on numbers last season after picking up a few injuries and having to rely on youth players.

The Rams had already signed Jozwiak from Lech Poznan and featured against Luton Town at the weekend. Ibe will most likely be used by Cocu on the left-wing with Jozwiak going to play on the right-hand side. This could mean Tom Lawrence finds himself in a free-role in the number 10.

'Undoubted ability'

"Jordon is a player with a lot of potential and undoubted ability", Cocu told the Derby website.

“He has performed for several years in the Premier League and at 24 years of age he still has many years ahead of him in his career.

“We have been keen to strengthen our attacking options out wide for some time, while we believe Derby County is the right place for Jordon at this stage of his career.”

'Unfinished business'

“It feels terrific to return, I have unfinished business here,” Ibe told RamsTV. “The fans were so welcoming the last time I was here and I enjoyed playing at Pride Park.

“I remember the fans here; they were like a twelfth man on the pitch for home games and the atmosphere was amazing. I also remember some of the goals I got too.

“I feel like this, coming to Derby, was the best choice for me. I had a great six months here before and I thought it was the best place to come.”