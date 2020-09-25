Wycombe Wanderers vs Swansea City: Live Stream, TV updates & How to watch EFL Championship 2020 (0-2)
Full time

FT The referee blows his whistle to put an end to proceedings as Swansea come away with a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory behind goals from Ayew and Lowe. 

Wycombe didn't have much to offer in the way of attack and although they are game, they simply lack the quality needed at the present time. It looks to be an uphill struggle for Ainsworth's side at this point.

Allsop keeping it close

88' Another fine save by the Wycombe goalkeeper as he denies Roberts from close range.
Second yellow for Wycombe

85' Parker makes an immediate contribution, but not the one he wanted as he is cautioned after a coming together with Bidwell.
Double substitution for Swansea

82' Liam Cullen and Jay Fulton replaces Lowe and Gibbs-White.
More danger from Swansea!

81' Bidwell gets on the end of Grimes' delivery, but is way off target.
Allsop keeping Wycombe in it

78' The Chairboys goalkeeper is really doing his part, isn't he? He gets low to meet an onrushing Gibbs-White, saving with his left foot.
Second Wycombe substitution

76' Bloomfield makes way for Josh Parker.
74' Poor clearance by Grimmer that Lowe intercepts, but he fails to test Allsop with his shot.
Wycombe substitution

69' Onyedinma's afternoon is over as he is replaced by Darryl Horgan.
Swansea counter

63' Bidwell gets a touch on the end of a corner from Gibbs-White, but Allsop clears after a timely intervention by Wheeler.
Rare chance for the Chairboys

62' McCarthy's free kick is saved by Woodman, who is finally called into action.
55' Wycombe are still managing to string a few passes together but they just can't break into the final third, with Swansea waiting to pounce and counter. They then manage to do so, but Jamal Lowe's weak effort is straight at Ryan Allsop.
Speculative effort

52' Despite McCarthy calling for the ball in space, Onyedinma tries his luck from 20 yards out and it flies over the crossbar.
Swansea try their luck

46' Roberts gets on the end of a pass from Ayew inside the area but goes flying as Adeniran makes a timely intervention.
Much better from the hosts

45' Grimmer's cross is cleared to Wheeler and his low shot is turned aside for a corner that comes to nothing.
Wycombe go close!

42' Onyedinma is at least posing a threat as he curls one that goes just wide.
Wycombe half-chance

40' There really hasn't been much sight of goal for Wycombe here and Roberts takes it on after Onyedinma's low pass, but Roberts gets in the way.
Swansea battering Wycombe now

33' Gibbs-White is next to have a go as his corner is cleared, but it goes wide of the intended target.
30'  Rare opening for the hosts as Bloomfield plays Wheeler's flick. He had options there, but overhits a shot and it goes over.
More pressure!

25' Grimes tries a header, but can't control it and he blazes over.
Swansea double their lead!

GOAL! 23' Ayew squares one up for Lowe, who beats the offside trap and Allsop to make it 2-0. This already feels like it's over.
Swansea piling on the pressure!

21' A breakdown in communication denies Swansea a second! Bidwell stands up another excellent delivery to the far post, but as Gibbs-White and Ayew leap, neither wins the ball and Allsop can't believe his eyes as he claims the ball.
Swans almost score again!

18' Brilliant save from Allsop to get down low and prevent Ayew from doubling his tally and the overall lead.
Swansea take the lead!

GOAL! 13' With all of this pressure, you knew it would pay off eventually and after Wycombe appealed for a foul after a challenge on Guehi, the ball is played to Bidwell and he delivers a laser-like cross and Ayew sticks it past Allsop to make it 1-0.
Swansea dominating

12' More pressure from the visitors sees them with another opening, but this time Ayew can't find Gibbs-White on the penalty spot!
Onyedinma cautioned

11' The Chairboys forward sees his name taken after a foul on Roberts.
9' Sublime vision from Gibbs-White to locate Lowe in a central position. The ex-Portsmouth man takes control and tries to angle a shot at goal but he steers just wide of the mark.
First chance for Wycombe!

7' Wycombe are on the break with the ball nicely threaded through to Onyedinma 25 yards out.

He gets past his marker, drives on and manages to pull across the box, but Rodon makes a timely intervention as it almost fell at the feet of Samuel.

More Swansea pressure!

3' Clever interplay between Lowe and Bidwell on the left, with Lowe taking it on early from 20 yards out that Stewart clears.
Early Swansea chance!

1' The visitors win a free kick almost immediately after the kick-off and Ayew forces Allsop into a punch clear.
Match starts

We are underway here at Adams Park.
Wycombe starting lineup

And now the Chairboys starting XI

(4-4-2) Allsop; Grimmer, Stewart, Tafazolli, McCarthy; Wheeler, Bloomfield, Freeman, Adeniran; Samuel, Onyedinma

Swansea starting lineup

Here is Steve Cooper's lineup for today's match

Woodman; Rodon, Cabango, Guehi; Roberts, Smith, Grimes, Bidwell; Gibbs-White; Lowe, Ayew

How to watch Wycombe Wanderers vs Swansea City Live Stream?

You can watch the game on Sky Sports, but stay here for all of the coverage!
Ainsworth preaching patience

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is hoping his side can get things right and cautions the club may need more time to adjust to life in the Championship.

“We have to make sure that tactically and technically we’re on it. The league has come on so much. It’s a mini Premier League and there are some super players, so we’ve got to find a way of bridging the gap.

"We’ll do it, we just need a few games to work this league out."

Cooper not taking Wycombe lightly

Despite their poor start to the season, Swansea manager Steve Cooper isn't underestimating the threat the Chairboys pose.

“They have been highly successful over the last few years playing the way they play, and a lot of that comes from team spirit and togetherness. They had a bad day and will be up for putting it right, and we have to be ready for it.

“There is nothing straightforward about any game in the Championship. We will focus on ourselves, but we are aware of their strengths. We also know how we can win the game and we have to commit to that.”

Head-to-head

This is the 15th all-time meeting between the two clubs with honors even at six wins apiece and two draws. The last matchup was a Johnstone's Paint Trophy game back in 2007 with Swansea emerging as 2-0 winners. Their last league encounter was in 2005 in EFL League Two with that game ending in a 2-2 draw.
Swansea team news

The only concerns for the visitors are Jordon Garrick and George Byers both nursing groin injuries.
Wycombe team news

Darius Charles and Dominic Gape are both out through suspension while Adebayo Akinfenwa continues to recover from knee surgery. Everton loanee Dennis Adeniran is in contention to make his club debut after signing just a couple of days ago.
Swans yet to concede early in season

By contrast, Swansea have picked up four points from their first two games, winning 1-0 against Preston North End before drawing 0-0 against Birmingham City.
Chairboys still searching for first points as Championship club

Wycombe have not enjoyed their start to their first-ever season as a Championship outfit, losing 1-0 on opening day to fellow promoted side Rotherham United followed by a 5-0 thumping at Blackburn Rovers last Saturday.
Welcome, everyone!

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of this EFL Championship match between Wycombe Wanderers and Swansea City. My name is John Lupo and i'll be guiding you through all of the action here at Adams Park.
