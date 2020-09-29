Newport County AFC vs Newcastle United preview: Team news, ones to watch, how to watch, kick-off time 

Sky Bet League Two side Newport County welcome Newcastle United to Rodney Parade, as the Magpies travel over the Welsh border hoping they're not yet another scalp in Newport's terrific EFL Cup campaign.

The Exiles have enjoyed a successful run of form in this competition thus far, progressing beyond the second round for the first time in their history.

Wednesday night's fixture gives them the opportunity to put their name in the draw for the quarter-finals (round five) and beat higher level opposition for the third time this month, after knocking out South Wales rivals Swansea City, as well as Watford in earlier rounds.

Form

Cup competitions are always hard to gauge on a form front, with the magic of the cup always throwing up surprises at any given moment.

Newcastle have begun their top-flight campaign in mixed fashion. An opening day victory on their travels at West Ham United got the ball rolling for the Magpies. However, an appalling 3-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, followed up with a controversial late point this weekend at Tottenham Hotspur leaves Newcastle in 10th position.

They're yet to concede a goal in their two matches in this competition this season and put in a rampant display against Morecambe last round, beating the fourth tier side 7-0 at the Globe Arena.

Newport have enjoyed a positive start to the 2020/21 campaign in both the league and cup. The Exiles have picked up seven points from a possible nine in League Two and are only kept off the top on goal difference. Their most recent fixture saw them beat League Two favourite Bolton Wanderers 2-0 away from home.

Ones to watch

21-year-old striker Tristan Abrahams has undoubtedly been the star of the show for Michael Flynn's side so far this season. Abrahams has netted three times in the EFL Cup and has scored in two of Newport's opening three league matches - adding an assist in the other.

Wales international Liam Shepherd joined the club this summer from Forest Green Rovers and the right-back has impressed since his arrival.

Newport will need all their key assets to perform to their optimum ability on Wednesday night for them to stand a chance of winning one of the biggest games in their history.

Joelinton hasn't had the best of times in England since his £40 million move last summer, however, it is likely Steve Bruce will give the Brazilian international the nod in the cup once again since he has seen his minutes cut in the top flight.

Joelinton and likely cup striking partner Miguel Almiron are still very capable players that Newport will find hard to handle on Wednesday night if they're not sharp defensively.

Team news

Rotation will be paramount for Bruce, who will still feel confident progressing through to the quarter-finals with the squad at his disposal.

Despite an encouraging start to the season in League Two, it's probable that Flynn will favour his best XI, to give the Welsh side the greatest chance of progressing once again.

Matt Ritchie's injury at the weekend means Jamal Lewis is destined to start at left-back for the Magpies.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser could also feature to regain match fitness after missing out for the Tottenham draw.

Newport's 2019/20 leading goalscorer Padraig Amond will be vying for a place in the starting lineup after being dropped at the weekend for new signing Ryan Taylor.

Head-to-head

You have to date back to June 1947 when these sides last met. The clubs have only played three times in their history.

The last two meetings came in League Division Two (now formally Sky Bet League Two) and the only other being a 1922 FA Cup tie.

When Newcastle do beat Newport they do it convincingly, with their two victories being 6-0 and an astounding 13-0.

Newport's only victory came in the most recent 1947 fixture when they ran out 4-2 victors.

This is the first time the two clubs have met since Newport's reformation to Newport County AFC 31 years ago.

How to watch

The match has been selected by Sky Sports for live television coverage and is available to watch on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

The game kicks-off at 17:30 (5:30pm)