As it happened: Newport County 1-1 Newcastle United (4-5 pens) in the Carabao Cup

Stats breakdown
Possession: 34%-66%
Goal attempts: 12-27
Shots on goal: 2-10
Shots off goal: 7-9
Blocked shots: 3-8
Free kicks: 8-13
Corner kicks: 4-8
Offsides: 2-0
Goalkeeper saves: 9-1
Fouls: 11-9
Yellow cards: 1-1
Attacks: 96-120
Dangerous attacks: 31-75
FULL-TIME! - Newport 1-1 Newcastle (4-5 pens)
Newport took the lead on five minutes through Tristan Abrahams and looked like they were heading for a cup upset until Jonjo Shelvey arrowed a fine effort into the top corner with just three minutes to go.
The Magpies will find out their Quarter-Final opponents after the Liverpool vs Arsenal clash tomorrow night.
MISSED! - Newport 4-5 Newcastle
GOAL! - Newport 4-5 Newcastle
GOAL! - Newport 4-4 Newcastle
GOAL! - Newport 3-4 Newcastle
Newport must score...
SAVED! - Newport 3-3 Newcastle
We're even again!
GOAL! - Newport 3-3 Newcastle
GOAL! - Newport 3-2 Newcastle
They're edging closer to the last eight!
GOAL! - Newport 2-2 Newcastle
GOAL! - Newport 2-1 Newcastle
MISSED! - Newport 1-1 Newcastle
GOAL! - Newport 1-1 Newcastle
GOAL! - Newport 0-1 Newcastle
FULL-TIME! - Newport 1-1 Newcastle
Will The Exiles or The Magpies progress?
90+6'
90+2'
90'
89'
Newcastle have their tails up now!
87' - GOAL! Newport 1-1 Newcastle (Shelvey)
A stunning strike, and a bit of quality on display at last for Newcastle - can they win it now?
84'
Fraser tees the ball to the back post and Murphy is open to score from just a few yards out, but the ball hits his knee and Townsend gathers the ball!
81'
80' - Double Newport sub
76'
71' - Newcastle sub
66'
64'
61' - Double sub for Newcastle
Steve Bruce is calling on the big guns to bail him out of humiliation!
56'
54'
53'
The rebound falls to Almiron and Townsend saves again!
47'
46'
A massive improvement needed from The Magpies!
Watch Newport take the lead
NEWPORT LEAD!
Just five minutes in and Abrahams fires Newport County ahead against Newcastle
NEWPORT LEAD!

Just five minutes in and Abrahams fires Newport County ahead against Newcastle

📺 Watch Newport v Newcastle live on Sky Sports Football now
HALF-TIME! Newport 1-0 Newcastle
The Exiles took the lead on five minutes after Tristan Abrahams followed in on the rebound from Scott Twine's effort that cannoned the crossbar.
Can Newport see the rest of the game out?
45' - Added time
43'
40'
37'
31' - Amond booked
27'
22'
16' - Shelvey booked
12'
8'
5' GOAL! - Newport 1-0 Newcastle (Abrahams)
Twine hits from way out and strikes the crossbar, the rebound falls to Abrahams who finds the net, despite Mark Gillespie looking like he had saved it!
2'
1' KICK-OFF!
The teams are out!
Jacob Murphy speaks to Sky Sports
Was fully expecting Jacob Murphy to start singing Don't Stop Believin' 🤣 🎤
Thirty minutes to go!
Starting XI - Newport County
🔢| Here's how the Exiles line-up this evening against @NUFC
Starting XI - Newcastle United
TEAM-NEWS 🚨
This is how we line-up for this evening's Carabao Cup fourth round tie at Rodney Parade.
⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 30, 2020
The Magpies have landed in Wales...
The Magpies have landed in Wales...

📍 Rodney Parade
Two hours to go!
Steve Bruce talks ahead of tonight's clash
🗣 "We've got to approach it right because it's a difficult place to go - with or without fans."
Steve Bruce on tonight's cup tie. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 30, 2020
Newport boss Michael Flynn is hopeful of causing a 'big upset'
“Let's not dress it up, going to be a very tough challenge. You've seen what they did to Morecambe last week who are in our league.
“They are taking the competition seriously. I'm just glad it's at home because it gives us that little bit of advantage in terms of being used to our surroundings.
“But they're Premier League and international players and they won't care about that. They'll be giving their all and I know Steve Bruce won't be taking it lightly.”
"It's a shame the fans won't be there but hopefully we can do them proud."

More from Michael Flynn👉https://t.co/Vmq3GFF28g
More from Michael Flynn👉https://t.co/Vmq3GFF28g#OneClubOneCounty pic.twitter.com/HCEcRL6dbo
Form guide
Newcastle United: WWLWD
Previous meeting
It was the Welsh side who got the better of The Magpies, winning 4-2 at Somerton Park in the old League Division Two.
It's matchday!
⚽️ MATCHDAY! ⚽️
A place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup awaits the winner of this evening's game...
⚽️ MATCHDAY! ⚽️

A place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup awaits the winner of this evening's game...

HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
Live updates here!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Newport County vs Newcastle United.
How to watch Newport County vs Newcastle United Live TV and Stream
Steve Bruce speaks about Newport
SB on Newport:
SB on Newport:

"Over the last few years they've been a team that can produce a shock. They're a good side. I watched their performance from the weekend & the one before that when they beat Watford. Michael Flynn has done a wonderful job there. We need to approach it right."
Newport ace Tristan Abrahams speaks on Newcastle game
“It’s a chance for me to show that I can play at that level, so I’ll try to get another good performance in and help the boys to try and win."
"There's a real good feeling around the training ground and everyone wants to work for each other."— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) September 29, 2020
More from @TAbrahams_👉https://t.co/ZbTBhOf4vZ#OneClubOneCounty pic.twitter.com/gldVKReM9G
Predicted lineup - Newcastle United
Predicted lineup - Newport County
Team news - Newcastle United
Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff, Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett all remain sidelined for The Magpies.
Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser are injury doubts for the clash in Newport after missing out against Tottenham.
Team news - Newport County
Magpies seeking quarter-final spot
Steve Bruce's men know they must improve on Sunday's performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to avoid a tricky night against their League Two opposition.
In the previous round of this competition, Newcastle recorded their biggest ever away victory after dismantling Morecambe 7-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.
Newport looking to pull off another cup upset
In the FA Cup in the last few years, Newport have taken Tottenham Hotspur to a replay and have took the scalps of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City to progress further in the competition.
This is Newport’s furthest run in the League Cup, and have so far beaten Welsh rivals Swansea City, Cambridge United and most recently, Championship side Watford.
Newport’s pedigree in the cup’s will have Steve Bruce’s side worried, but do they have enough in the locker to potentially pull off their biggest cup upset of all by progressing to the last eight?
