As it happened: Newport County 1-1 Newcastle United (4-5 pens) in the Carabao Cup

Newport County 1-1 Newcastle United (4-5 pens) in the Carabao Cup
 (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

19:556 months ago

19:466 months ago

Stats breakdown

Newport County 1-1 Newcastle United (4-5 pens)

 

Possession: 34%-66%

 

Goal attempts: 12-27

 

Shots on goal: 2-10

 

Shots off goal: 7-9

 

Blocked shots: 3-8

 

Free kicks: 8-13

 

Corner kicks: 4-8

 

Offsides: 2-0

 

Goalkeeper saves: 9-1

 

Fouls: 11-9

 

Yellow cards: 1-1

 

Attacks: 96-120

 

Dangerous attacks: 31-75

19:386 months ago

FULL-TIME! - Newport 1-1 Newcastle (4-5 pens)

Newcastle United squeeze through to the Quarter-Finals of the Carabao Cup after beating League Two side Newport County on penalties.

 

Newport took the lead on five minutes through Tristan Abrahams and looked like they were heading for a cup upset until Jonjo Shelvey arrowed a fine effort into the top corner with just three minutes to go.

 

The Magpies will find out their Quarter-Final opponents after the Liverpool vs Arsenal clash tomorrow night.

19:356 months ago

MISSED! - Newport 4-5 Newcastle

Brandon Cooper misses and Newcastle go through!
19:356 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 4-5 Newcastle

Sean Longstaff scores!
19:346 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 4-4 Newcastle

Dolan keeps Newport in it!
19:346 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 3-4 Newcastle

Murphy converts!

 

Newport must score...

19:346 months ago

SAVED! - Newport 3-3 Newcastle

Gillespie denies the Newport player!

 

We're even again!

19:336 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 3-3 Newcastle

Jonjo Shelvey scores to keep Newcastle in it!
19:326 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 3-2 Newcastle

Newport score again!

 

They're edging closer to the last eight!

19:326 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 2-2 Newcastle

Fabian Schar scores for Newcastle.
19:316 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 2-1 Newcastle

Newport have the advantage in the shootout as Abrahams converts!
19:316 months ago

MISSED! - Newport 1-1 Newcastle

Joelinton has his penalty saved!
19:306 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 1-1 Newcastle

Demetriou levels Newport up in the shootout.
19:306 months ago

GOAL! - Newport 0-1 Newcastle

Callum Wilson converts from 12 yards for Newcastle.
19:266 months ago

FULL-TIME! - Newport 1-1 Newcastle

We are heading to penalties here at Rodney Parade!

 

Will The Exiles or The Magpies progress?

19:256 months ago

90+6'

Late corner for Newcastle...
19:216 months ago

90+2'

Murphy forces Townsend into a fine save from range!
19:196 months ago

90'

SIX minutes added on at Rodney Parade!
19:176 months ago

89'

Shelvey's corner finds Wilson but his header goes over the bar.

 

Newcastle have their tails up now!

19:176 months ago

87' - GOAL! Newport 1-1 Newcastle (Shelvey)

Jonjo Shelvey fires one into the top corner!

 

A stunning strike, and a bit of quality on display at last for Newcastle - can they win it now?

19:136 months ago

84'

How has Jacob Murphy missed?

 

Fraser tees the ball to the back post and Murphy is open to score from just a few yards out, but the ball hits his knee and Townsend gathers the ball!

19:106 months ago

81'

Brandon Cooper puts in an incredible last ditch to divert Fraser's shot wide!
19:096 months ago

80' - Double Newport sub

Robbie Willmott and Ryan Taylor replace Scot Bennett and Padraig Amond.
19:056 months ago

76'

Shelvey finds Murphy square on the edge of the post but his shot is just wide of the post.
19:006 months ago

71' - Newcastle sub

Fabian Schar replaces Emil Krafth.
18:546 months ago

66'

Abrahams shoots from distance for Newport but his shot goes well over the bar.
18:536 months ago

64'

Wilson tees up Murphy but his shot is wide of the post.
18:516 months ago

61' - Double sub for Newcastle

Callum Wilson and Joelinton are on for Andy Carroll and Miguel Almiron.

 

Steve Bruce is calling on the big guns to bail him out of humiliation!

18:456 months ago

56'

Bennett and Demetriou are both back on their feet and are deemed fit to play on.
18:436 months ago

54'

A pause in the game as two Newport players go down in the box after a clash of heads between the teammates.
18:426 months ago

53'

Fraser goes in one-on-one with the goalkeeper but Townsend comes out on top.

 

The rebound falls to Almiron and Townsend saves again!

18:366 months ago

47'

Fraser crosses towards the back post but Demetriou gets a block on Murphy's effort to deny an almost certain goal!
18:346 months ago

46'

Newcastle kick us off for the start of the second-half.

 

A massive improvement needed from The Magpies!

18:256 months ago

Watch Newport take the lead

18:196 months ago

HALF-TIME! Newport 1-0 Newcastle

Newport County are just 45 minutes away from a massive cup upset, as the League Two side lead against Premier League Newcastle!

 

The Exiles took the lead on five minutes after Tristan Abrahams followed in on the rebound from Scott Twine's effort that cannoned the crossbar.

 

Can Newport see the rest of the game out?

18:166 months ago

45' - Added time

Two minutes added on at the end of the first-half.
18:146 months ago

43'

Another chance for Murphy who moves the ball onto his right foot, but his sweeping effort goes wide of the post.
18:116 months ago

40'

Chance for Newcastle as Ryan Fraser heads down a Manquillo cross to Shelvey, but his effort is tame and the goalkeeper is able to save easily.
18:086 months ago

37'

Newport force a corner.
18:026 months ago

31' - Amond booked

Padraig Amond is booked for striking Javier Manquillo in the face.
17:586 months ago

27'

Newport have a free-kick in a dangerous position...
17:536 months ago

22'

Jacob Murphy forces another two saves from Townsend, he's been the most lively for Newcastle so far!
17:476 months ago

16' - Shelvey booked

Jonjo Shelvey is the first man in the book for a crunching tackle on Twine.
17:436 months ago

12'

Murphy once again makes a run on the right-hand side, his cross deflects off the defender and Townsend has to make a smart save to deny a goal!
17:396 months ago

8'

Jacob Murphy gets down the right-hand side and fizzes the ball across the box, but no Newcastle player is there to get on the end of it.
17:376 months ago

5' GOAL! - Newport 1-0 Newcastle (Abrahams)

Newport lead!

 

Twine hits from way out and strikes the crossbar, the rebound falls to Abrahams who finds the net, despite Mark Gillespie looking like he had saved it!

17:336 months ago

2'

Sean Longstaff has the first effort of the game from distance but it sails over the bar.
17:316 months ago

1' KICK-OFF!

The hosts get us underway!
17:276 months ago

The teams are out!

We are less than five minutes away from kick-off at a blustery Rodney Parade as the players take to the field!
17:056 months ago

Jacob Murphy speaks to Sky Sports

Newcastle Jacob Murphy winger resists the temptation of singing Don't Stop Believin', despite it being blasted through the PA speakers!
17:006 months ago

Thirty minutes to go!

We'll be underway at Rodney Parade in less than half an hour!
16:356 months ago

Starting XI - Newport County

16:306 months ago

Starting XI - Newcastle United

A strong team selection from Steve Bruce as Almiron and Fraser both start!
16:156 months ago

The Magpies have landed in Wales...

15:306 months ago

Two hours to go!

We are officially two hours away from kick-off at Rodney Parade - stay tuned for team news at 16:30 BST.
14:266 months ago

Steve Bruce talks ahead of tonight's clash

14:156 months ago

Newport boss Michael Flynn is hopeful of causing a 'big upset'

“We're going to enjoy it, hopefully, put on a good performance and cause a big upset.

 

“Let's not dress it up, going to be a very tough challenge. You've seen what they did to Morecambe last week who are in our league. 

 

“They are taking the competition seriously. I'm just glad it's at home because it gives us that little bit of advantage in terms of being used to our surroundings. 

 

“But they're Premier League and international players and they won't care about that. They'll be giving their all and I know Steve Bruce won't be taking it lightly.”

 

13:476 months ago

Form guide

Newport County: DWWWW

 

Newcastle United: WWLWD

13:006 months ago

Previous meeting

You have to go back 73 years for the last time Newport and Newcastle faced each other.

 

It was the Welsh side who got the better of The Magpies, winning 4-2 at Somerton Park in the old League Division Two.

12:006 months ago

It's matchday!

20:456 months ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Newport County vs Newcastle United.
20:286 months ago

20:256 months ago

Steve Bruce speaks about Newport

20:226 months ago

Newport ace Tristan Abrahams speaks on Newcastle game

“My aim is just to enjoy my football while I’m here, and now I’ve got another opportunity to play against a team from the highest level of English football. 

 

“It’s a chance for me to show that I can play at that level, so I’ll try to get another good performance in and help the boys to try and win."

 

20:166 months ago

Predicted lineup - Newcastle United

Newcastle United: Gillespie; Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Murphy, Longstaff, Hayden, Fraser; Joelinton, Carroll. (4-4-2)
20:146 months ago

Predicted lineup - Newport County

Newport County: King; Cooper, Dolan, Demetriou; Shephard, Sheehan, Labbadie, Collins, Haynes; Amond, Abrahams. (3-5-2)
20:116 months ago

Team news - Newcastle United

Matt Ritchie is unavailable for Newcastle for the next two months after suffering a shoulder injury at the weekend.

 

Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff, Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett all remain sidelined for The Magpies.

 

Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser are injury doubts for the clash in Newport after missing out against Tottenham.

20:086 months ago

Team news - Newport County

Newport have no injury concerns ahead of this game.
19:466 months ago

Magpies seeking quarter-final spot

Newcastle United head into this fixture in South Wales fresh from a controversial 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, where VAR stole the headlines after The Magpies were awarded a last minute penalty which many feel should never have been given.

 

Steve Bruce's men know they must improve on Sunday's performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to avoid a tricky night against their League Two opposition.

 

In the previous round of this competition, Newcastle recorded their biggest ever away victory after dismantling Morecambe 7-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.

19:336 months ago

Newport looking to pull off another cup upset

Rodney Parade has been the home to a number of massive cup upsets in recent years, and The Exiles will be hoping that Newcastle are their next victims.

 

In the FA Cup in the last few years, Newport have taken Tottenham Hotspur to a replay and have took the scalps of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City to progress further in the competition.

 

This is Newport’s furthest run in the League Cup, and have so far beaten Welsh rivals Swansea City, Cambridge United and most recently, Championship side Watford.

 

Newport’s pedigree in the cup’s will have Steve Bruce’s side worried, but do they have enough in the locker to potentially pull off their biggest cup upset of all by progressing to the last eight?

19:326 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Newport vs Newcastle!

 

My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game. 

 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

