Birmingham City vs Everton: Live Stream updates and how to watch Women's FA Cup 2019/20 (0-3): Everton through to the final!

Birmingham City vs Everton: Women's FA Cup 2019/20 (0-3): Everton through to the final!
SOLIHULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the FA Cup Second Round match between Solihull Moors and Rotherham United at Damson Park on December 02, 2019 in Solihull, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

21:076 months ago

FULL TIME: Birmingham City 0-3 Everton

It's Everton elation as the Toffees celebrate a dominant win at Damson Park. It was a brave display from Birmingham, but it ultimately wasn't enough as Everton reach the Women's FA Cup final.
21:046 months ago

Three minutes added on

Everton are just three minutes away from Wembley as Egurrola and Stringer replaces Lucy Graham and Izzy Christiansen
21:006 months ago

GOALLLLLL

Valerie Guavin casually fires past Hampton to put Everton three up. Done and dusted.
20:596 months ago
Birmingham are committing more and more bodies forward, but Everton are not being broken down. It's been something of a toothless display up top for the Blues.
20:536 months ago

Ten minutes to go...

Everton are just ten minutes away from Wembley. Can they hold on?
20:476 months ago

Double sub

Magill and Clemaron are replaced by Guavin and Molly Pike
20:466 months ago
Thankfully for the Blues, Hampton is back on her feet. No need for a sub.
20:456 months ago
Even more trouble for Birmingham. Hannah Hampton has pulled up and receiving attention.
20:416 months ago
Christine Murray goes into the book for a foul on Lucy Graham.
20:406 months ago
Some smart link-up play from Everton allowed Lucy Graham to drill a low ball in, but it is scrambled away by Birmingham. Some beautiful football being played by Everton
20:386 months ago

Changes

Nicoline Sorensen is replaced by Hayley Raso for Everton
20:186 months ago

Back underway!

The hosts kick the second half off and are immediately pressed by Everton.
20:026 months ago

HALF TIME: Birmingham 0-1 Everton

Magill's late opener remains the difference at the interval. The Toffees are just 45 minutes from Wembley
19:596 months ago

GOALLLL

Simone Magill latches onto Izzy Christiansen's pass to fire home at Hampton's near post. Birmingham's resistance has been broken.
19:566 months ago

Half time approaching

Just five minutes remain of the first half. Everton still well on top.
19:506 months ago
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah mishits her cross, but it catches Hampton off guard. She has to scramble across to her far post to palm the ball away. Everton are getting closer
19:476 months ago
A wicked cross is fired in from Danielle Turner. A striker is there to meet it but Hannah Hampton stands tall to deny the Toffees again.
19:466 months ago
Nicoline Sorensen is looking increasinglt threatening down the left hand side for the visitors, but has as yet been unable to find her strikers in the middle. Everton are still well on top
19:446 months ago
Harriett Scott booked for Birmingham
19:426 months ago
Calls for a handball against a Birmingham defender are waved away by the referee. The calls were soft anyway.
19:406 months ago

Increased pressure from Everton

The visitors are having ever more of the ball around Birmingham's penalty area. As expected, Graham is pulling the strings for Everton as they continue to threaten.
19:366 months ago

Ambitious from Walker

A wild effort from 30 yards is shanked straight into the goalkeeper's hands by Claudia Walker. Anything to break the pressure
19:326 months ago
A corner is swung in towards Hampton's near post and pinballs in the area. Someone takes a stab at it and it clatters off the post. So close for Everton.
19:266 months ago

Apologies in advance

Because of where we're sat, the view of some of the pitch is blocked, down Birmingham's left wing. I will inevitably miss something later, so apologies in advance.
19:246 months ago

Half chance

Claudia Walker latches onto a smart pass from midfield, but the defender is there to meet her before she can get a shot off. Promising signs for the Blues.
19:226 months ago

Unique tactics

The hosts have deployed a unique corner tactic of crowding the goal line and dropping back once the whistle blows. It nearly paid off with the Everton goalkeeper needing to scramble across her goal to catch a header.
19:176 months ago

CHANCE

Birmingham goalkeeper Hannah Hampton spills a tame cross into the box and Boye-Hlorkah comes within inches of tapping it in. However, Hampton recovers well to deny her.
19:156 months ago

WE ARE OFF!

The players take a knee and Everton get the game underway
19:136 months ago

The teams are out

Kickoff in two minutes time...
19:056 months ago

Kick-off approaching...

Mr Blue Sky blares around the ground while the rain finally eases back. Just ten minutes to go until kick-off now.
18:596 months ago

Players to watch

The star player for the hosts is undoubtedly Claudia Walker. The striker is Birmingham's talisman alongside captain Christie Murray and will prove integral to Birmingham's game plan.

 

As for the Toffees, Lucy Graham has been in dazzling form in the league, grabbing a brace of goals and assists in their season opener against Bristol City and their captain will be invaluable to Everton again tonight.

18:516 months ago

Will there be another upset?

Everton managed to overcome the overwhelming favourites to win the FA Cup in the form of Chelsea on Sunday. However, will they be able to cope with being the favourites themselves tonight?

League form favours the Toffees, with them winning both of their WSL games so far this season. However, Brighton were unbeaten before meeting Birmingham in the quarters so league form is irrelevant when meeting the Blues in the cups. 

18:306 months ago

Weather update

It is pouring with rain at Damson Park as Birmingham City and Everton prepare to do battle for a place at Wembley. It should make for a very exciting game...
18:276 months ago

Birmingham City team news

18:256 months ago

Everton team news

18:206 months ago

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live on BBC Four with kick-off at 19:15 BST.

If you prefer to stream the match, it will be available in full and for free on the FA Player app.

If you wish to follow the action online, then your best option is here on VAVEL!

18:156 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2019/20 Women's FA Cup match: Birmingham City vs Everton!

My name is Andrew Maddox and I'll be your host for this match. We will provide you with team news, pre-game analysis and live updates as it happens on VAVEL.

