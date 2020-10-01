As it happened: Brentford 3-0 Fulham. Bees beat calamitous Fulham in the Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all from me, folks! It's been a great game of cup football and that goal from Benrahma was such a delight to see. Thanks for joining!
FULL TIME: Brentford 3-0 Fulham
Brentford take their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after an emphatic victory here. A goal from Marcus Forss and a brace from Said Benrahma sealed the win over a poor Fulham side.
Scott Parker will be extremely disappointed with the way his side played. The defending was calamitous and only Ademola Lookman put in a good performance going forward.
84': Almost four for Brentford
Fulham fail to deal with a corner kick as they half clear it to Emiliano, who forces a smart stop from Rodak. Fulham are falling apart at the back.
79': Substitute for Brentford
If there was a crowd, they'd be on their feet! Two-goal men Benrahma leaves the pitch for Fin Stevens.
78' GOAL BRENTFORD
WHAT A GOAL. Said Benhrama will have more suitors when they see this goal. He picks the ball up centrally around 25 yards out before dazzling past Michael Hector with a smart turn before curling the ball past Rodak. Superb.
68' Double change for Fulham
Ola Aina comes off for Denis Odoi, meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic replaces Anthony Knockaert.
68' Double change for Brentford
Ghoddos and Da Silva leave the field, being replaced by Sergio Canos and Christian Norgaard.
Fulham's further woes
Yet again, defending is Fulham's let down. A fourth goal conceded from a set-piece this campaign. Even more frustrating for Scott Parker is that Fulham looked like equalising.
62' GOAL FOR BRENTFORD
Said Benrahma doubles the lead! It is horrific defending from Fulham. A free kick floated in from the right hand side onto the head of Ethan Pinnock. He flicked it on towards the back post where Benrahma can tap in unmarked.
58': Another chance for Fulham
Lookman creating yet again for Fulham. The 22-year old drives at the Brentford defence before pulling it back for Jean-Michel Seri. It fell for the wrong man as the midfielder dragged it over.
57: Da Silva goes close
Josh Da Silva forces a save from Rodak as he takes fly from 20 yards. Rodak didn't need to move for the save as it was hit straight down the middle.
55': Fulham much brighter
The introduction of Ademola Lookamn has changed Fulham's fortunes. He has put a spring in his teammates step with his quick movement with the ball.
50' Massive chance for Fulham
Kabano goes so close! David Raya makes a brilliant save after the Fulham winger strikes inside the box after some quick feet from Ademola Lookman.
46': Half-Time change for Fulham
Ademola Lookman replaces Josh Onomah at half-time to make his Fulham debut.
45' Second half starts
Fulham get us underway for the second half.
Half-Time thoughts
Both sides have failed to create too many golden chances. Every chance has come from a defensive error so far.
Fulham are failing to stretch the game in wide areas; Knockeart isn't causing Dominic Thomson too many problems. Kabano the brightest for Fulham, but he is up against Tariq Fosu, usually a winger.
45': Half-Time: Brentford 1-0 Fulham
Scott Parker will be disappointed with the way Fulham went a goal down. Jean-Michel Seri lost the ball too easily. Brentford's pressing has been effective in creating counter-attacks. On the whole, a tame half. Marcus Forss' goal separates the two sides.
37' GOAL FOR BRENTFORD
Marcus Forss scores with an excellent finish. He started the move as he dispossessed Jean Michel Seri on the halfway line. He sprayed the ball to Ghoddos before receiving it back and emphatically finishing from 18 yards.
32' Huge chance for Fulham
David Raya's blushes are spared as Knockeart puts the ball over. The Brentford goalkeeper gave the ball straight to Josh Onomah from a goal kick. He played in Knockaert but the Frenchman couldn't find a finish from a fairly tight angle.
26' Brentford half-chance
Brentford go close. Benrahma's cross reaches Tarique Fosu on the right-hand side. He laid it off to Josh Da Silva, who curled an effort an inch wide.
23' Jensen down for Brentford
We're halfway through the first-half and Mathias Jensen is down with a head injury. Not too many chances so far other than Kabano's delightful free-kick. Both sides are struggling to keep possession for long spells.
16' Chance for Brentford
Said Benrahama's beautiful long ball reached the path of the new man Ghoddos, but his effort goes straight across the face of goal. Fulham's defence looks characteristically shaky.
12': Brentford appeal for a penalty
Brentford appeal for a penalty after Bnerahma's ball hits the arm of Stefan Johansen. No VAR in the Carabao Cup, though; otherwise, it may have been given.
10': Kebano hits the bar!
Neeskens Kabano rattles the bar from a free-kick. The winger went close from the left-hand side, around 20 yards out. Fulham very close to taking the lead.
Kick-off
And we're off! The home side gets us underway.
The teams are out!
The players are coming out of the tunnel ahead of kick-off! A place in the quarter-finals are up for grabs! Kick-off is imminent.
Scott Parker pre-match comments
Scott Parker to Sky Sports on Carabao Cup form: "Winning always helps. Hopefully, we get some confidence and play well by winning."
Thomas Frank pre-match comments
Thomas Frank to Sky Sports on revenge for Play-off final defeat: "The past is the past. Today is about creating history and getting to the quarter-finals because Brentford have never been there."
How to watch
Brentford vs Fulham in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 is available to watch to UK viewers on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Fulham 'ones to watch'
Ola Aina makes his debut for Fulham tonight following his move from Torino. Ademola Lookman is on the bench following his return to England after a spell with RB Leipzig.
Brentford 'ones to watch'
Said Benrahama starts for Brentford and it will certainly be interesting to see what kind of display he shows ahead of a potential move. Saman Ghoddos is one to watch as it is his eagerly anticipated debut.
Fulham lineup
https://twitter.com/FulhamFC/status/1311689833245442050
Brentford lineup
https://twitter.com/BrentfordFC/status/1311689928011665411
Fulham team news
Fulham almost have a fresh squad coming off the back of the 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. However, they will be without Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina, giving Scott Parker a selection headache in midfield.
Brentford team news
Brentford are without left-back Rico Henry for this game; he sustained a hamstring injury. New signing Saman Ghoddos received international clearance so he could be involved tonight, whilst transfer speculation won't stop Said Benrahama being involved.
Brentford looking for revenge!
Today's encounter is a repeat of the 2020 Championship Play-off final in which Fulham beat Brentford 2-0 thanks to an excellent double from Joe Bryan. Brentford will be hoping their fortunes will be different tonight.
Kick-Off Time
Brentford vs Fulham will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:30 BST.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Carabao Cup match: Brentford vs Fulham! My name is Charlie Horner and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.