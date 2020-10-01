The Day George Weah became a Blue

Chelsea have had may African players over the years, from the likes of Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Salomon Kalou to their newest arrival Édouard Mendy. However, 20 years ago this week George Weah joined the West London club.

The number nine joined the Blues on a 6-month loan deal from AC Milan. The 33-year-old moved away from the San Siro after falling out of favour to a younger Andriy Shevchenko, who later joined Jose Mourinho at the Bridge in 2006.

The former world player of the year had a glistening career of 11 years, before joining the London club. Weah was a well-travelled footballer who represented clubs in many of Europe’s top leagues, such as Monaco, Paris St German, AC Milan and then of course the London Pensioners.

Chelsea had spent big in the summer of 1999 with the likes of Didier Deschamps, Chris Sutton and Carlo Cudicini all checking into West London. 6 months before the arrival of George Weah.

Weah, went onto score 5 goals in 15 Chelsea appearances as well as an FA cup final appearance, where they beat Aston Villa 1-0.

How did those 6 months unravel?

THE DEBUT

Ninety minutes in a game. Yet Weah officially became a blue ninety minutes before his competitive Blues debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea’s new arrival had spent just 30 minutes with the squad before taking to the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Gianluca Vialli gave Weah his debut in the 56th minute replacing Tore Andre Flo.

The game looked as it was heading towards a stale mate, a game of missed chances. However, the Liberian number nine had other options. Weah, leaped highest to connect with a Dennis Wise Cross as he powered his header past the Spurs keeper Ian Walker.

SILVERWARE

Weah’s short stay in London didn’t deprive him of silverware as the blues ran out 1-0 victors over Aston Villa in the FA Cup final, the goal being scored by former Blues manager Roberto Di Matteo.

In the match Weah had three early opportunities but failed to convert in the early exchanges.

The 99/2000 FA cup campaign saw Weah score two goals, one against Leicester in the round of 16 where Vialli’s men ran out 2-1 victors.

Also, the prolific scorer found the net in the following round against Gillingham in their 5-0 romp.

The FA Cup final was to be George Weah’s last appearance in a blues shirt, as his contract was not extended any further than the 6 months.

He later, went on to join Manchester City for a free transfer in the summer.