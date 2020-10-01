As It Happened: Arsenal Win On 5-4 Penalties

ADVERTISEMENT
Joe Willock scores, just. Arsenal advance to quarter-finals
Harry Wilson misses. Chance for Arsenal to win it. 4-4
Nicolas Pepe scores 4-4. Sudden death
Curtis Jones scores. 4-3
Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores. Back level after four. 3-3
Divock Origi misses. Leno saves. Stays 3-2
Mohamed Elneny misses! Saved by Adrian. 3-2
Takumi Minamino scores 3-2
Cedric scores 2-2
Gini Wijnaldum scores 2-1
Alexandre Lacazette scores 1-1
Milner scores 1-0
Penalties....
Full time! Penalties will settle this one
Appeals for a penalty from Arsenal as James Milner falls on the ball. Nothing given
90' Three minutes stoppage time before penalties
86' Final change for Arsenal who bring on Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Bukayo Saka
Shot. A nice move from Liverpool results in a shot from Neco Williams straight at Leno
Final 10 minutes and Mikel Arteta introduces Alexandre Lacazette for Eddie Nketiah. Still 0-0
75' Just 15 minutes before penalties and Jurgen Klopp is using his final change as Gini Wijnaldum comes on for the impressive Jota
70' Neco Williams does really well on the cover to concede the corner but Rob Holding almost breaks the deadlock as his header is well saved by Adrian
Sub for Arsenal as Dani Ceballos is replaced by Mohamed Elneny
63' Leno pulls off two saves in quick succession to deny Jota and Grujic again. Liverpool piling on some pressure now
61' Divock Origi and Joe Gomez on for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk
60' Grujic strikes from distance but its well saved by Leno
Chance! The lively Jota runs at the defence before his shot is deflected wide for a corner
Close! Virgil van Dijk almost puts Liverpool ahead via a knockdown from a corner but Leno saves well
50' Much the same so far as neither side can dominate proceedings
Back underway with Liverpool attacking the empty Kop
No changes for either side for the second half
Half time
A 45 of few chances until a late flurry from the home side which will encourage the Reds
A 45 of few chances until a late flurry from the home side which will encourage the Reds
Biggest chance of the match for either side comes on the stroke of half-time as Liverpool go close
CLOSE! Jota produces a decent save from Leno before Minamino fires the rebound against the crossbar and it somehow stays out
Close! Ceballos gives away a free-kick on the very edge of the penalty area after trying to trick his way out of trouble
42' Saka goes in behind to fire at Adrian who saves well. But it's called back for offiside regardless
36' Grujic perhaps most impressive for Liverpool so far. Although the rabona from Curtis Jones makes him an instant contender
35' Still 0-0 as both sides struggle to create anything clear cut. Jota almost gifted an opportunity before Curtis Jones shoots straight at Bernd Leno from distance
25' Arsenal getting plenty of joy down the Liverpool right through Pepe and Bukayo Saka
22' Not quite the basketball match we seen last year at the same stage but there's time yet with both teams creating half chances
15' Takumi Minamino is yellow carded whilst Jota gets a talking to for an off the ball incident
14' That intense pressing again almost catches Arsenal out as the Reds attackers swarm all over the defenders
11' Marko Grujic sends his volley wide as Diogo Jota gets in behind to pull back into the area
CHANCE! Big chance for Arsenal as Pepe gets in behind before the ball comes to Nketiah. Adrian does well to smother
5' Positive start from Liverpool who have had most of the possession
Kick off
Kick Off: Arsenal get the game underway
Teams Are Out
Teams are out
Will we see a repeat of the 5-5 classic at this stage last season
Will we see a repeat of the 5-5 classic at this stage last season
Arteta: ''We didn't know what to expect (from the Liverpool team selection).''
Jurgen Klopp Pre Match: ''We had to make changes, we kept some boys in they looked really good from a physical point of view.''
Mikel Arteta Pre Match: ''There are things we have to adjust to come here and win
How to watch! Liverpool v Arsenal is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football to UK viewers
No Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in the Arsenal squad as Mikel Arteta looks to make another quarter-final
Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Willock, Xhaka, Pepe, Nketiah, Saka. Subs: Runarsson, Luiz, Tierney, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Lazazette
Strong team for the hosts with Harry Wilson and Diogo Jota making their first ever starts for the club. No Xherdan Shaqiri in the squad
Liverpool XI: Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Van Dijk, Milner, Grujic, Jones, Wilson, Minamino, Jota, Salah. Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Gomez, Robertson, Origi, Elliot
The Gunners may field a stronger lineup with plenty of experience, although likely to see squad members given their chance to shine. Gabriel may return and Dani Ceballos could start in midfield
Jurgen Klopp will be without Reds captain Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsmikas for this one. Expect Diogo Jota to start
For Arsenal the Carabao Cup presents another opportunity for silverware after lifting last years FA Cup as well as adding the Community Shield at the start of the season
Liverpool will likely field a much changed side as they aim to show off their squad depth and go further in domestic cup competitions whilst attempting to retain their Premier League title
Just over four hours until kick off in the Carabao Cup as Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield. Last season the two teams met in the competition and played out a remarkable 5-5 draw with the Reds winning on penalties.
Kick off is at 19:45 BST as Liverpool host Arsenal for the second time this week. Can Mikel Arteta's side avenge Monday night's defeat with a Carabao Cup victory?
WELCOME
Welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Liverpool v Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round