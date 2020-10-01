Key Quotes: Bielsa previews Leeds' match against Manchester City

Three weeks after coming up against Premier League champions Liverpool, Leeds United now face Manchester City. These are the games that Leeds’ manager Marcelo Bielsa lives for – the chance to go toe-to-toe with elite teams and their coaches and the opportunity to analyse them, seeking out their weaknesses.

Bielsa’s side have won two of the three league games they have played so far in their comeback season. Ahead of Saturday’s clash, the Leeds manager spoke about their illustrious opponents and his counterpart, Pep Guardiola, as well as the current team news.

On Guardiola

“I don’t feel like a mentor to Guardiola,” Bielsa said somewhat humbly. “If there is a manager who is independent in his ideas, it is Guardiola.” Bielsa has come up against Guardiola before in La Liga and the pair do hold very similar thoughts about how the game should be played. The City manager’s notoriously obsessive nature of seeking weaknesses in opponents is matched by Bielsa.

“He’s imaginative, first of all,” Bielsa continued. “He’s able to instantly create solutions to problems he encounters and he is able to implement the things he proposes. When you praise someone, it is very important to argue why. We see football in an imaginative way and Guardiola imagines football in terms of freedom in how they propose solutions in the game.

“I don’t know many other coaches who would be deserving of this type of praise. People are of the opinion that his Barcelona team was one of the best teams in the history of football.”

On Manchester City

Guardiola’s team were beaten in their last league match, against Leicester City, but the task that Leeds face is still sizeable, even if the visitors are still without Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. Raheem Sterling will lead the line for the away side but Bielsa does not see this as a problem. “I think that Sterling is a great attacker, playing out wide or through the middle – he’s a goalscorer,” Bielsa said. “So I don’t think it’s a problem that City won’t resolve.”

New central defender, Ruben Dias, who City have acquired from Benfica is unlikely to be ready to begin his City career at Elland Road but Bielsa still acknowledges that they will be a force at the weekend and in this season at large. “They are one of the biggest teams in the Premier League and we will try to play the same way we always do, we wouldn’t know how to do it any other way.”

On Bamford’s start to the season

Patrick Bamford has settled back into the top-flight quite nicely, scoring the late winner in Leeds’s last match against Sheffield United. When asked about the striker’s start to the season, though, his manager was a little hesitant to judge on only a few matches.

“To make conclusions ahead of time is not good. What allows you to have good opinions or more concrete opinions are the performances over a period of time. In the case of Bamford: to have an opinion on 27 games I have not seen [in his last spell in the Premier League]; or to consider his efficiency in the Championship; or the efficiency he currently he has, which doesn’t say much in only three games.”

On team selection

Bielsa confirmed that there was no new injury news but the home side will be without Pablo Hernandez, who is still recovering from a groin problem: “He’s a very important player for our offensive game, more than his experience he brings a lot of creativity – not having him means we will be less creative,” Bielsa added.

Jack Harrison will also be absent as he is on loan from City and Bielsa suggested that Gjanni Alioski will be drafted in to replace him on the left. “When a player comes out of the starting XI and another player comes in, you have to mix a lot of common places. Harrison is very important, but he’s not going to play. Alioski is able to do as well or better than Harrison.”