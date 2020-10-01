Moussa Djenepo opens up on difficult first year at Southampton

It's now been over a year since Moussa Djenepo switched Belgium for England, and it's fair to say it hasn't come without its challenges. After getting off to a flying start at the beginning of last season, he's had to go through numerous injuries and time out of the team, as well as the tragic loss of his mother back home in Mali. However, in a recent interview with 'The Daily Echo', Moussa has opened up on how he's faired over that time, and why he now feels happy at home in Southampton.

Speaking of his first year in England Moussa said: "Yeah it was difficult, very, very difficult.

"I’ve had too many injuries, but the most important thing is to be strong, to try to work hard and to feel physically good. For the rest, it’s to try to take care of your health and your physique.

"I’m very happy now, I feel good.

"It was very difficult for me, but I was strong in my head and I know it’s a new country, new league, but now it’s okay. I feel good and I hope to continue to play."

When asked about how he found the transition to a new country and a new club, the 22 year old Malian international added: "Everything changed.

"It’s not the same country, not the same league, a different league. You need to be focused to try to understand the league and to try to give your best.

"In pre-season, I had a good mentality to say - this season I want to score more goals and give assists to help the team."

Away from the pitch, Moussa has seen himself learn new skills in all areas of his life, including a recent passion for playing the piano: "I started to play piano two weeks ago," he explained.

"Now I can play the Malian national anthem. It’s something I do sometimes, not all the time."

Quizzed on if any of his Saints team-mates can also play instruments, Djenepo added: "Shane (Long), he plays guitar and Danny (Ings) plays guitar, sometimes piano. Jack (Stephens) can play guitar also."

Learning the language

Perhaps the most vital skill Djenepo has learned is speaking English to a competent level, having arrived in the country last year with little understanding of the language at all. Moussa can now undertake interviews in English thanks to regular lessons with a teacher every week. Being modest, Djenepo said: "It’s not bad. I can speak English a little bit, I’m happy."

And after some guidance from team-mate Jack Stephens at the training ground, Djenepo also now professes to be one of the club's best darts players, despite having never played the game before arriving in Hampshire.

Overall reflecting on his first year at Saints as a whole, off the pitch, Moussa puts particular emphasis the bond he has made with his teammates, saying: "It was easy. If you have team-mates who can help you, the adaptation is very easy."

Before heading away for friendly games against Ghana and Iran with Mali next week, Djenepo will hope to keep his spot when Saints host West Brom on Sunday.

"We are very happy to have won our last game," he said.

"Now it’s a new week and we are focused for the next game to prepare and to try to get some points again.

"We prepare for this game with a good mentality to get some points before the international break."

It's now clear to see Djenepo is only just starting to show his true potential both on and off the pitch.