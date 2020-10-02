Shrewsbury Town vs Gillingham preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Gillingham will make the trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday with the aim of registering their third league win in a row.

They will face a struggling Town side, who are yet to win in League One this season and are floating just above the relegation places.

Here’s our preview of the game.

Team news

Shrewsbury have a number of players struggling with injuries. Matija Sarkic and Ryan Sears are long-terms absentees, with a number of other players nursing smaller niggles.

23-year-old stopper Harry Burgoyne is set to deputise in Sarkic’s absence.

New Town signing Leon Clarke could be risked, but the forward is a few weeks away from full fitness. The 35-year-old could, however, still play some part.

Gillingham will welcome back defender Chris Maghoma after he returned a negative test for coronavirus. The 22-year-old had been in contact with someone who contracted the virus and missed last weekend’s game, but he is now available for selection again.

Scott Robertson may miss out after suffering from fatigue during the last week. Playing numerous games in a short amount of time has taken its toll on the midfielder, but manager Steve Evans will decide if he is to be involved.

Embed from Getty Images

Kyle Dempsey (ankle), Stuart O’Keefe (leg) and Matty Willock (hamstring) all have long-term injuries, but new signings Declan Drysdale and Tom O’Connor are set to play a part for the Gills.

Ryan Jackson will continue to captain the team in the absence of Dempsey and O'Keefe.

Predicted lineups

Shrewsbury (possible 4-3-3): Burgoyne - Fossey, Williams, Pierre, Golbourne - Vela, Walker, Norburn - Cummings, Clarke, Whalley.

Gillingham (possible 4-2-3-1): Bonham - Jackson, Tucker, Medley, Ogilvie - Eccles, O’Connor - Samuel, Mellis, Graham - Oliver.

Form guide

Shrewsbury are yet to pick up a win in the league this season and sit 20th in League One. With two draws - 1-1 at Plymouth Argyle last week after a 0-0 with Portsmouth on the opening day - and a loss - 2-1 to Northampton Town - from their first three games, the Salop faithful will be hoping they can get on the board on Saturday.

After defeat to Hull City in their opening league game, Gillingham have won their last two in the competition - 3-2 at Wigan Athletic and 2-0 at home to Blackpool. Following their exit from the Carabao Cup last week, the Gills have had a full week to prepare for a game for the first time this season.

Ones to watch

Josh Vela is the main man for Shrewsbury Town. The highly rated midfielder joined Sam Ricketts’ side in the summer from Scottish club Hibernian and got off the mark in terms of goals last week when he netted the opener against Plymouth. He will play a key role this season for Shrewsbury, keeping play ticking over and holding the midfield together.

Front men Jason Cummings and Leon Clarke are also worth keeping an eye on.

Vadaine Oliver is proving to be a shrewd piece of summer business so far for Gillingham. The big forward has one goal and four assists to his name from seven appearances so far this season, and has led the line excellently. His aerial threat is vital for the Gills, and his understanding with the likes of Jordan Graham and Dominic Samuel could prove key.

Previous meetings

The teams are yet to meet this season, but last season’s equivalent saw a draw after an Omar Beckles strike cancelled out Stuart O’Keefe’s penalty. The Gills then went onto win the reverse fixture in January.

In total, the clubs have met 67 times in their histories. Shrewsbury lead the way with 25 wins to Gillingham’s 20, whilst there have also been 22 draws.

How to watch

The game has not been selected for TV coverage in the UK, but an iFollow pass can be purchased to stream the game live.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 BST.

What the managers have said

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts, via the Shropshire Star, reinstated his desire for positive performances following his side’s draw at Plymouth last week.

He said: “I want to win every game. It is not something that is giving me a hole in my head, wanting to win that first game.

“My biggest concern is the performances, the style of play. The wins will come.

“If we keep playing like we did in the first 20 minutes against Plymouth, against Newcastle [in the EFL Trophy], and for large parts against Northampton, then wins will come.”

Embed from Getty Images

Gillingham manager Steve Evans was complimentary of his side’s upcoming opponents when speaking to the press in the week.

He said: “First and foremost they have a good manager. When the boys were off on Wednesday I had a look at their game when they played Plymouth. It should not have been a draw. Shrewsbury were by far the better side.

“He has two of my old boys there who may play upfront; Jason Cummings and he has just signed Leon Clarke. He is a wonderful striker who has graced the highest level - we know before we get on the coach how tough Saturday will be.”