Harry Wilson pressures stem from past mistakes

It appears that a deal for Harry Wilson is now off the table, as reported by the Burnley Express. You can understand why Burnley have pulled out but that doesn't mean supporters will he happy.

The 23-year-old built his reputation with loan spells at Championship clubs. He excelled under Frank Lampard at Derby County, showcasing his set-piece specialty with five goals direct from free-kicks.

Wilson then went on to feature prominently for Bournemouth in the 2019-20 season. Although the Cherries were relegated, Wilson didn't do himself a disservice and he scored some impressive goals on the Premier League stage.

Nonetheless, Liverpool's £20-million asking price was a little steep. Technical director Michael Edwards has been known for making a fortune from unproven young performers. He managed to raise just under £35-million for Jordon Ibe and Dominic Solanke. Impressive negotiating.

Understandably, Burnley chairman Mike Garlick was wary of getting fleeced. History suggests he has a right to be concerned.

Some fans have raised frustrations at Garlick for his refusal to pay the asking price but that frustration is misguided. He shouldn't bend over for the sake of it, however, the need for recruits is self-inflicted.

Releases

Burnley released a number of players at the end of June. Joe Hart was understandable but Aaron Lennon was an experienced professional and Jeff Hendrick was a first-team regular. To be fair, Lennon wasn't featuring very much so he probably desired a change of scenery. But Hendrick was a favourite of Sean Dyche and allowing him to leave made very little sense.

The Irishman was versatile and rarely got injured. He gave 100% in every match and scored some important goals for the Clarets. Many fans seemed to take his performances for granted and it appears like his employers may have done the same. You could have made arguments for a pay-rise.

Instead, he spent July and August searching for a new employer before eventually signing up with Newcastle United.

Garlick could be forgiven for trying to cut costs amid the pandemic. He probably made a tidy amount by not offering extensions to those out of contract. But those short-term profits are looking somewhat short-sighted with no replacements on board.

Perhaps Garlick thought that player valuations would drop amidst the world's recession. He was wrong. Transfer fees are still comparable with what they were twelve months ago, despite all clubs taking a financial hit. Sean Dyche will not be happy but he won't be surprised.

Perspective - good and bad

Burnley will probably survive without investment in this window. It's quite remarkable how many players are injured at this moment in time but that won't always be the case. James Tarkowski and Ashley Barnes have just returned to the fold. The grass isn't greener across all Premier League clubs.

Fulham look miles behind. West Bromwich Albion look very short in defence. Many other clubs lack the proven capabilities of the Burnley setup.

Take a step back and it's not all doom and gloom. It's not great but it's not Armageddon. The major issue is taking Dyche for granted. He has built a wonderful ethos at this football club and the club are relying on that to brush off relegation fears.

The talismanic manager does offer a strong guarantee of beating the drop but it's important not to take too many liberties. When the dust has settled in these uncertain times, a disgruntled Dyche will not think twice about jumping on a fresh project.

Priorities

Financial security has arguably never been more important; many clubs will go bust as a result of this pandemic. It's tough to ridicule Garlick for protecting the interests of the club. But there is an argument that Dyche has become the football club and his interests seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Many believe that a Dyche-less Burnley would lead to a relegated Burnley. That assumption might be put to the challenge sooner rather than later.