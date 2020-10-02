Leicester City draw SC Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk in UEFA Europa League Group Stage

Following their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Leicester City have found out their UEFA Europa League Group Stage opponents following Friday afternoon's draw.

The Foxes will travel to Portugal, Greece and Ukraine having been matched up against SC Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk in Group G of the competition.

The first fixtures are set to take place on Thursday 22nd October, with a further two matches in each of the following two weeks. The group stage fixtures then resume on Thursday 26th November, running each week for yet another further two weeks, at which time the Foxes will hope to have booked their progression to the knockout rounds.

Europa League past

Despite having embarked on four separate European campaigns in the past, this is actually the first time that they have been in the Europa League in its current guise. They were twice in the UEFA Cup in 1997 and 2000 but on both occasions fell at the first hurdle, losing to Red Star Belgrade and Atletico Madrid in two-legged affairs.

They faired somewhat better in the UEFA Champions League following the season in which they lifted the Premier League title. Drawn against FC Porto, Club Brugge and FC Copenhagen, Claudio Ranieri's men topped the group, before defeating current Europa League holders Sevilla in the Round of 16. Atletico Madrid were then just a step too far once again as the Spaniards secured a 2-1 aggregate success.

Embed from Getty Images

History repeating itself?

Of the opponents that Brendan Rodgers' troops have been grouped with this season, they have never actually played any of them in the past. However, they do make a return to Portugal having of course met Porto only a few years ago. They will hope their trip is more successful this time around having fallen to a 5-0 defeat to the two-time European champions at the Estadio do Dragao, albeit on the final matchday of the group stage.

A very intriguing turn of events this time around could also be the Foxes' clash with Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk. With the club displaced due to war in the country, the match is now set to take place in Zaporizhia. This echoes back to their UEFA Cup tie with Red Star Belgrade in 2000 that was played in Vienna, Austria due to civil unrest in Serbia at the time.