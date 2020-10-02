The five key quotes from Brendan Rodgers' pre-West Ham United press conference

Leicester City host West Ham United at the King Power Stadium as they look to maintain their 100% record in the Premier League.

The Foxes will be full of confidence as they come into the game fresh from their stunning victory against Manchester City, while the Hammers will be dusting themselves off after the heavy defeat to Everton that knocked them out of the Carabao Cup midweek.

Leicester currently occupy the top spot in the table after enjoying a 100% winning start in the league this season, while their opponents sit in 11th position, having won their first game of the season last week against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers spoke to the media ahead of the game and here are some of the key quotes from the press conference.

On signing Wesley Fofana

“It’s a brilliant signing for us. We said we wanted quality and I think the three players we’ve signed are that. That’s a huge credit to Lee Congerton and his staff. A lot of work and persistence has gone in.

"He has limited experience but when you see him play, he looks like he’s been playing a lot longer. He’s aggressive, he’s quick, he’s good in the air. We’re excited about developing his talent. It’s been a good window for us. We’re waiting to see on the clearance (for this weekend).”

After a transfer saga that saw multiple bids and some social media antics, Leicester announced the signing of Wesley Fofana on a five year deal.

The 19-year-old became the Foxes' third summer signing, after securing the signatures of Timothy Castagne and Cengiz Under, and satisfies the need that the club had for a new centre back.

While Rodgers added that Fofana's attributes will suit the way that his side plays, it is the way that the young player will adapt to both football and life in England that will determine when he will be utilised in the team.

On the Europa League draw

"That’s always nice if the travel is cut down. It’s exciting for us. We see the work we put in last year and we get the reward for that. Some of the younger ones weren’t there watching, but the senior guys were there with the staff."

In what is the club's maiden season in the Europa League, they will face FC Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk in Group G.

The last time that the Foxes enjoyed a European campaign saw them reach the quarter-final stage in the Champions League having knocked out Sevilla in what was one of the most famous nights in the club's history.

After a successful season last term, Leicester will want to capitalise on it, and having been allocated the group that they find themselves in, they will be hopeful that it is one that they can qualify through.

On Harvey Barnes' England call-up

“Jon Rudkin walked out and whispered into my ear that Harvey was in the squad. To be fair to Jon, he’s worked with the player since he’s eight years of age. He wanted me to tell him. He ask me to break the news to him.

"Naturally we’re all delighted for him. He’s a humble boy. I could sense he was happy. I’m delighted with how he’s developing. I’m pleased for his parents, all the journeys they’ve had to make, it’s a great moment for them, and for everyone here in the academy with the players they are producing here.”

Leicester have become a well known platform for players over the years to gain England call-ups, with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Danny Drinkwater, Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire and James Maddison all receiving maiden caps while at the East Midlands club. Demarai Gray had also received a call-up but was not used by Gareth Southgate.

Harvey Barnes is the latest player to join that long list after recording a goal and an assist in his first three games this season, carrying on his form from last season that saw him notch six goals and eight assists.

On potential injury concerns

“Jonny is fine. Thankfully it was just tight, but it was more to do with playing his first game. Jamie is fine. It takes a couple of days to settle down, but he’s fine. Dennis, we’ll see what the reaction is. That wasn’t as serious as we thought.”

The victory against Man City seemed to come at a cost, with Vardy, Dennis Praet and Jonny Evans all withdrawn with injuries.

All three players played a key part in the side's win over City and will surely play a key part all through the season, meaning that their fitness will be crucial to Leicester's success as they look to compete in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup in a congested campaign.

On West Ham

“The longer David (Moyes) and Stuart (Pearce) are there, the more they will grow. They were very good against Arsenal and just unlucky. Against Wolves, it would have been a huge shot of confidence for them. They’ll come with a plan, and they’ll have threats we have to watch for.”

Despite David Moyes testing positive for COVID-19, the Hammers looked stronger from their opening defeat to Newcastle United, proving unlucky to lose out to Arsenal before blowing Wolves out of the water with a convincing 4-0 win.

They slumped to defeat in their last game against early high-flyers Everton having changed personnel and formation, but will return to their full strength side for the match up against the Foxes.