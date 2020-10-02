Leicester City Women v Durham preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Leicester City Women return to league action this weekend when they host Durham in the FA Women's Championship.

The contest will see two sides who have started their season with a victory and a draw contest to potentially go top of the table.

Following last week's FA Women's Cup defeat to Manchester City, the Foxes will be looking to get back to winning ways at Farley Way.

Team news

Last week, the Foxes were restricted to the number of new signings available due to the cup being last season's competition.

Natasha Flint is available after missing out last time out due to illness. Ruesha Littlejohn will also be back, which will be good news for the Foxes.

Ones to watch

One of the stand-out performers in last week's cup exit, Millie Farrow will be hoping to score for the second consecutive league game after her early goal against Sheffield United.

The former-Chelsea attacker impressed against the Super League side on Sunday, earning her side a penalty in the second half.

Her nature of getting hold of the ball and causing problems for opposing defenders, Farrow's presence will be key in Morgan's side are to continue their unbeaten run to the season.

Last week's winner, Beth Hepple, has been an impressive figure in Durham's line-up and will be hoping to add to the four goals she has already scored this season.

After netting in their season opener against Liverpool, Hepple scored twice in their 3-0 victory over Lewes before scoring from distance in last weekend's victory over London City Lionesses.

Having come through the club's youth academy, Hepple has been one of the top goalscorers in the league in recent years and the Foxes will have to keep an eye out for her long-range strikes.

Previous meetings

The teams last met at the start of 2020. Molly Sharpe's long-range strike the difference as the hosts ran out 1-0 winners.

Sharpe's 40-yarder gave Durham's promotion bid a huge boost after a good start to the campaign.

Earlier in the season, the Wildcats demolished the Foxes 5-1 in Quorn, thanks to goals from Megan Bell, Lisa Robertson, Becky Salicki and a Sharpe double meant the hosts were taught a lesson in the opening weekend of the season.

What the manager's said

Following last week's defeat against City, Morgan believes the performance was full of positives.

"The FA Cup game was a nice sort of attention turner, in the sense that it gave us something else to look forward to," he told the LCFC.com.

"I think we did really well against Man City, the fact that we pushed them to the end at 2-1 and they only went and beat Arsenal 2-1, shows you the level that we can potentially perform to."

With his side coming up against a side in form, Morgan is well-aware of Durham's attacking threats.

"Now we can turn our focus back to the league again and really look to get ourselves ready for Durham on Sunday.

"Durham are a very established team, everyone in the league knows that they are a tough team to play against.

"They are physical, but they are not just physical, they actually can play football as well so they've really worked hard on both sides of their games.

"They are one of those teams that can either win the league themselves or they will have a big say in who wins the league."