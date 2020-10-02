Key Quotes: Solskjaer looks ahead to clash with Tottenham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the media ahead of his side’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. United are looking to extend their recent three-match winning run but know they face a tricky test against a Tottenham side managed by former United head coach, Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer offered his thoughts on the encounter and some early team news as well as a few thoughts on the transfer window, which comes to an end early next week.

On United’s progress since Mourinho

Solskjaer took over from Mourinho in December 2018 and it has already been quite a ride. When asked about whether the club has progressed since Mourinho was sacked, Solskjaer was unsure of how to answer.

“I’m not sure if I’m the right one to talk about progress or where we’re at,” the United manager replied. “I’ve had my view on what to do and had the backing to go with my plans and vision. We’re all different; we’ve given young players a go and let many good players go, other people can assess that progress but I’m enjoying working in this environment.”

On facing Spurs

United needed a late goal to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion in their last league game, which involved a penalty being awarded after the final whistle was blown and Bruno Fernandes was able to convert it for three points. Against Spurs, Solskjaer hopes to see a better overall performance from his players.

“Well a result will always be a consequence of the performance you put in,” Solskjaer said. “The more we improve our performance, the bigger chance to win, players are getting fitter, sharper, stronger, even though we’re a few games behind in that respect [having started the season a week later]. We hope to see improvement and need to - especially frm the league games.”

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Tottenham’s Europa League play-off match against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday evening and United will have to cope with the England striker, who is in fine form, if they are to get anything from this encounter. “Harry’s one of the top strikers in the world,” Solskjaer said. “You’re just happy he is back fit after the injury he had last year. We’ll do our best to keep him quiet, we have a Harry back there too.”

On Maguire’s injury

Speaking of Harry Maguire’s current status, Solskjaer said: “Harry had a knock after the league game, he was holding his ankle. He should be OK. We are ok and have no more injuries from the cup game.”

Injuries to squad players does put pressure on United’s summer transfer business which has only included one arrival, Donny van de Beek. There have been issues raised once more about United’s transfer policy but Solskjaer wanted to place the focus on the players he has at the club.

“When we’re planning, we’ve got players here we believe in. The transfer window is still open for a little while and the club has been working and know my view. We’re here to strengthen in the long-term as well.

"I keep reading about players that should be playing instead of the ones that are playing because that tells me I’ve got a strong squad. There might be players who haven’t played as much as they like because of the front four but we need results to affect the mood.”

On Greenwood’s absence from England squad

Finally, Solskjaer addressed the dropping of Mason Greenwood from Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad after he and Phil Foden breached the COVID-19 secure bubble when away on duty last month.

“Mason is one of our top strikers of the future for England and I’m sure he is going to play many games. This now has been a learning curve for him, Mason has to reflect on where he’s at and what he needs to do and how to get to where he wants.

“I had a very nice chat with Gareth about our England players and, as I said earlier games on games at this point, it’s important for players to get some minutes. We’ll get loads of training in for Mason, I respect Gareth’s decision.”