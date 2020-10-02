VAVEL'S Gameweek 4 Premier League Predictions

A disclaimer this week! It is tough to remember a more bizarre opening to a Premier League season. Last week, nine of my ten result assumptions were incorrect!

Anybody who had European commitments in August appears to be playing catch-up in terms of fitness and freshness. Teams that mentally didn't turn up in last season's restart now look fully energised. So many things that people didn't necessarily consider because spectators see top-flight footballers as robots. They're human beings and the lack of an opportunity to mentally and physically recuperate is going to have a big affect on performance levels.

However, if last week's predictions are anything to go by, you are best backing another horse to mine!

Game of the week

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: Old Trafford, Sunday 16.30 (Sky Sports)

Manchester United massively got out of jail against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls rattled the woodwork five times in a pulsating clash at the AMEX. Bruno Fernandes smashed home the winner from the spot with the infamous penalty that was given after the full-time whistle!

Gameweek 3 was surrounded in controversy and Tottenham Hotspur were on the receiving end of it against Newcastle United, a mere chapter in the new handball debacle that is sweeping over the world!

It hasn’t been an ideal start for either team. United have suffered immensely for their European exertions in August; it has left them with a ridiculously short pre-season period that was further butchered as a result of the recent international break. Some players look tired and others simply don’t look fit.

Spurs have had a longer pre-season but are the victims of a horrendous schedule. This will complete their fourth game in only seven days! United might not be quite at their maximum fitness levels but their opponents might be exhausted. Nonetheless, Mourinho rarely loses out in big games.

Prediction: 1-1

Saturday

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Stamford Bridge, 12.30 (BT Sport)

It was a game of two halves for Chelsea last week. Newly promoted West Bromwich Albion raced into a three goal lead after capitalising on some wretched defending from the Blues. But Frank Lampard’s men showed a lot of fight to claw their way back into the match, rescuing a late point through Tammy Abraham.

Crystal Palace are one of the form teams. A key theme to teams who have started well is that they didn’t have any European commitments after last season ended. Another noteworthy point is that many didn’t play particularly well post-restart. Everton, Leicester City and Liverpool all looked to be on the seaside for large periods of last season’s climax; perhaps that was a moment for a mental rest.

This match could be a Premier League debut for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. It might also be a first league start for Ben Chilwell. Slowly but surely, the blueprint is making its way onto the field for Frank Lampard. Last week’s display against West Brom was anything but convincing, however, they could get back to winning ways in this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion: Goodison Park 15.00 (BT Sport)

Everton are in dreamland under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has history for letting players take it easy when there’s little to play for. They were very poor in last season’s restart. However, they’re reaping the rewards now. The whole squad has a rejuvenated energy and the new signings have helped to take the team forward.

Brighton have performed tremendously well in their opening Premier League matches but have only won once. They had Chelsea and Man United on the ropes but somehow lost both fixtures. The build-up is fantastic but a clinical precision is lacking.

This will be a wonderful game. The Toffees are in fine form but should be wary about this tie. Like Palace, Brighton will provide a very stiff challenge. But, in tight games, these are the moments when James Rodriguez can make the difference.

Prediction: 2-1

Leeds United v Manchester City: Elland Road, 17.30 (Sky Sports)

Leeds United have been a revelation since gaining promotion from the Championship. They are fearless and, so far, they have been majestic. A 4-3 defeat against Liverpool was followed-up with an entertaining 4-3 victory against fellow promoted outfit Fulham. Their 1-0 win against Sheffield United was a little more sobering for the neutrals!

Manchester City started so well against Leicester but it quickly fell away. Pep Guardiola’s men have a lot of injuries and the players that are starting don’t look 100% fit and firing. However, a convincing 3-0 cup win against Burnley will have boosted morale.

This is the perfect game for the title challengers because Leeds will not sit back and defend. They illustrated their ambitions at Anfield on the opening weekend and it made for an exhilarating encounter. Expect plenty of goals from both sides.

Prediction: 3-4

Newcastle United v Burnley: St James’ Park, 19.00 (Sky Sports)

Newcastle have started the season solidly but the fans have been quite negative towards Steve Bruce. The Toon have four points out of nine and are into the Quarter Finals of the cup after beating Newport County. But Bruce’s emphasis on being tough to beat has led to questions about Newcastle’s lack of attacking threat.

It has been a tough start to the season for Burnley. They have been without several key performers due to injury and Sean Dyche has had to be flexible with his skeletal squad. Still, disappointing defeats against Leicester and Southampton have highlighted the uphill challenge that the Clarets have had to face.

Neither team will want to lose this match and both will place a heavy emphasis on defensive shape. That might infuriate Newcastle fans but the Burnley faithful have always been very accepting of Dyche’s methods. It probably won’t be a classic but there could be goals.

Prediction: 1-1

Sunday

Leicester City v West Ham United: King Power Stadium, 12.00 (BT Sport)

What a start to the season for Leicester! They have won their first three league matches, including a remarkable 5-2 annihilation of Man City at the Etihad. Jamie Vardy is on fire with five league goals to his name already but the performances of Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne have also been superb.

West Ham United were on death’s door at the start of the season. Since their shocking performance against Newcastle, though, David Moyes has rallied his troops and they have turned the tide. A gutsy defeat against Arsenal was built on in a remarkable 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brendan Rodgers will be wary about getting carried away but he will be delighted with how his team have navigated around their injury crisis. However, this match against a rejuvenated West Ham might be tougher than initially expected.

Prediction: 2-2

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion: St Mary’s, 12.00 (BT Sport)

Southampton needed that win against Burnley. Ralph Hasenhuttl was exasperated at his team’s lethargic start to the new campaign. Their 5-2 defeat to Tottenham lacked any kind of defensive discipline; his players didn’t look fit enough to play their high-pressing style. The performance at Turf Moor wasn’t too exhilarating but it was mature enough to see out the three points.

West Brom have been unlucky. They threatened to derail a confident Everton team, scoring twice at Goodison Park. But Kieran Gibbs’ act of stupidity saw Albion reduced to ten-men and the game soon spiralled out of control. They then stormed three goals ahead against Chelsea, only to allow that lead to slip in the second-half.

Slaven Bilic’s men seem to be full of endeavour and their goal-scoring antics will have surprised some doubters. But they have also shown a general naivety across the board and naivety is punished in this division. You don’t survive solely based on heart and desire.

Prediction: 3-1

Arsenal v Sheffield United: Emirates Stadium, 14.00 (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United just don’t score enough goals. Last season, they often found a way to pick up points but it never came easy; their manager Chris Wilder admitted that. Their successes are as a result of the collective team performance.

Arsenal are in good form and they look much more assured at the back as a result of Arteta’s flexible system. It’s a 3-4-3 out of possession and a 4-3-3 when they’re on the ball. An innovative way of getting the most out of what he has. It’s hard to look past a third victory in four Premier League matches for the Gunners.

The Blades aren’t pushovers but they are struggling to find the net. That puts a lot of pressure on their defence. It’s unlikely that they will easily roll over at the Emirates but it’s tough to see them coming away with anything as well.

Prediction: 2-0

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham: Molineux, 14.00 (Sky Sports)

Wolves were awful against West Ham; possibly their worst performance under Nuno Espirito Santo. Their defensive shape was unusually feeble and their attacking threat was virtually non-existent. One imagines that the physical and mental effects of a long, arduous 2019-20 campaign could appear over the course of this campaign.

Fulham and West Brom look well up against it. The difference is that the Londoners have looked even more suspect, particularly defensively after conceding three goals at home to Aston Villa. They do play some neat football on occasions but defensive issues and a lack of killer-instinct in attack does not help their cause.

Wanderers will want a response and Fulham could be the perfect team to take on. It’s hard to see Scott Parker’s team upsetting the odds on their travels.

Prediction: 3-0

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Villa Park, 19.15 (Sky Sports)

Villa have quietly hit the ground running. They had a delayed start to the season but have racked up two clean sheets against Sheff United and Fulham, scoring three goals at Craven Cottage. The addition of Ross Barkley on a season-long loan could be a masterstroke.

After a shaky start to Leeds, Liverpool have passed two tough tests against members of the top-six. Chelsea and Arsenal both looked overwhelmed throughout their respective 90 minutes against the Champions.

This might not be a walkover for the Reds. Villa will sit deep and they have purchased an excellent goalkeeper in Emi Martinez. The in-form Sadio Mane could be the difference, though. He scored some big goals, last season, particularly when Liverpool were on the road.

Prediction: 1-2