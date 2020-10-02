Newcastle United vs Burnley: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups  and ones to watch.

Newcastle United look to return to winning ways in the Premier League as Burnley come to town looking for their first points of the season.

Team news - Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has few options defensively, captain Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth could both be missing through injury.

Matt Richie, Dwight Gayle and Martin Dubravka are among the names also missing for Bruce.

Fabian Schar could be back in the matchday squad, as he is ahead of schedule on his return from injury.

In attack, Allan Saint-Maximin looks to have overcome his ankle injury that forced him to miss the Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Newport County.

Team news - Burnley

Burnley aren’t exactly free of injury troubles themselves, with at least six first team players missing for the trip to St James Park.

Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez will all sit out for Sean Dyche’s side.

However, there is some good news for the Turf Moor outfit, as key men James Tarkowski and Ashley Barnes are back after coming through the midweek cup defeat to Manchester City unscathed.

Predicted Line-ups

Newcastle United: Darlow; Manquillio, Schar, Fernandez, Lewis; Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton, Wilson.

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Brownhill, Stephens, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.

Ones to watch

Allan Saint-Maximin

The tricky winger will be looking to get at The Clarets all game long, trying to create things for Callum Wilson and Joelinton up front.

Since the return to action in June, the Frenchman improved on his delivery and his final ball in the opposition half.

However, he was kept very quiet in his last game against Brighton and Hove Albion, and is manageable if not allowed the space to run.

Pace and skill are his greatest assets so the game plan must be to not allow him to run at the defence, which is where the wide midfielders come into play for Burnley as well.

Chris Wood

The New Zealand international got off the mark in The Clarets first game of the season, the 4-2 defeat at Leicester City.

If Schar is playing, Wood will look to use his size and strength to bully the defender who could be struggling for match fitness.

Wood has a natural eye for goal and will be a danger in the box, from set pieces and deliveries from the wide players, and will also be the favourite to fire any loose balls into the back of the net.

His linkup play helps bring other players into the game and allows his team to get out of their half, which is the other vital side to his game, and he draws many fouls from this position.

Previous Meeting

Newcastle United 0-0 Burnley (29/02/2020)

A very boring, classic 0-0 game played out at St James Park back in February, the last time the two sides met.

Matt Richie hit the outside of the post in the first half, his effort deflecting away from goal off of Jay Rodriguez.

Rodriguez himself had an effort go wide from a tight angle before current Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick, playing for The Clarets, saw his cross-shot be saved by Martin Dubravka.

Half chances from both sides followed but neither side showed a ruthless instinct in front of goal as the game fizzled out towards the end.

What the managers said

Bruce has faced criticism as of late for his lack of direction, criticism the former Manchester United captain doesn’t see as fair.

“We’re trying to change a team that sit deep in a back-five to a forward-thinking back-four with two up.

“It’s quite obvious if you’ve watched us in the last 7 games we’re trying to change,” Bruce said in a fiery press conference.

He was quite complimentary of his opposite number, though, saying: “Dyche has his identity and I am a big admirer of his.

“He plays two up top, they’re direct, ask you the question constantly and have been very successful at it.”

Dyche was equally kind about Bruce, stating that it is “never an easy task to play against Bruce’s team.

“His teams are always in good shape and have a good tactical understanding so I expect it to be a tough game,” Dyche added.

On injuries, Dyche appeared cagey.

“We have been down this road before and we will take the challenge on with whatever numbers we have.

“I will manage the situation as best as I can.”

Where to watch

Newcastle United versus Burnley is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, an 8pm kick-off.