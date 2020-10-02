Southampton vs West Brom preview: Team news, predicted line-ups, how to watch, key quotes and head-to-head

Southampton will aim for back-to-back victories for the first time this season when they face West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium.

After a slow start for the Saints', where Ralph Hasenhuttl's side lost their opening three fixtures in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, the win against Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend has seemed to put their season back on track.

Visitors West Brom came agonisingly close to their first win back in the top division last weekend, but a late goal from Tammy Abraham for Chelsea meant the two sides were forced to share the points at the Hawthorns.

The draw against the Blues' meant that the Albion had picked up just one point out of their opening three league fixtures, with their only victory coming in the EFL Cup against Harrogate Town.

Team News

Southampton has a clean bill of health coming into the match. Nathan Redmond was the only doubt coming into the game, as the Englishman was previously sidelined with an ankle injury he picked up against Brentford. However, Hasenhuttl confirmed that he is an option for the weekend.

There could be a debut for incoming signing Ibrahima Diallo, but it will likely be too early for the 21-year-old midfielder to feature, with his first appearance set to come after the upcoming international break.

For West Brom, Connor Townsend will keep his place at left-back, with Kieran Gibbs still suspended.

Yet to feature in the league this season, Slaven Bilic could bring in new signing Branislav Ivanovic, as well as welcome back Ahmed Hegazi, who has missed the opening games of the season due to a thigh injury.

There could also be a league debut for loanee Connor Gallagher, who was unable to play against parent club Chelsea last weekend.

Filip Krovinovic could also get his first taste of league action, after returning on-loan from Benfica during the week.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Adams, Ings

West Brom: Johnstone, Townsend, O'Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong, Diangana, Gallagher, Livermore, Pereira, Robinson

Ones to watch

Southampton - Danny Ings

The danger man on the South Coast, Danny Ings will be the key player for Southampton.

Scoring on 22 occasions last term, the Saints' slow start to the season has not seemed to affect the England international, who has seemed to pick up where he left off, with three goals already to his name.

The former Liverpool striker has scored more than any other Premier League player since the start of last season, with his form sure to worry any side in the division.

From a Southampton point of view, his goal-scoring prowess combines well with the Baggies inability to defend, with the Midlands side conceding 11 goals so far this season - the highest amount in the top four divisions of English football.

The Baggies', who struggle to defend against quick movement inside the box, will have their hands full when trying to contain the striker and will be concerned about his clinical edge, with every other shot in the league ending up in the back of the net this season.

West Brom - Matheus Pereira

The Saints' usually struggle against sides with pace both on the wings and down the middle, with Matheus Pereira the man able to unlock the away sides attacking potential.

Against Tottenham, Southampton repeatedly struggled to contain the runs in-behind from Son Heung-Min, with Harry Kane picking the pinpoint pass to the South Korean over the top of the defence every time.

The Saints' had a lot fewer problems against Burnley, with the Lancashire side lacking the pace of Spurs', but the problem could resurface against West Brom.

With the pace of Callum Robinson in behind, with the striker also showing his ability to finish off chances against Chelsea, Pereira will be the man required to pick out the willing runners from the midfield.

With 16 league assists to his name last season, as well as two this campaign, the Brazilian is more than capable of finding his teammates and will be the man the Saints' need to keep quiet more than any other.

Last time out

The last meeting between the two sides came in February 2018, where Southampton beat West Brom 2-1 in the FA Cup at the Hawthorns.

Goals from Wesley Hoedt and Dusan Tadic gave the Saints' a two-goal advantage before a Salomon Rondon goal on the hour mark gave the home side a chance of progressing.

Southampton have won all four previous encounters between the two sides, with the Baggies' last win coming in 2016.

Key quotes

Southampton come into the game on Sunday looking to collect their second win of the season, with their victory against Burnley last weekend their first in all competitions.

The Saints' boss suggested that the win against the Clarets' was an 'important' one, but insisted that it will be a difficult task against a 'tough' opponent.

"It's been a longer week, starting on Tuesday, so we've had some time to work on a few things, and I think it was important to win against Burnley,” said the Austrian. “That felt good, but we now want to make it even better on the weekend, against a strong opponent."

He added: “We're fully focused after Tuesday when we had the debrief on the opposition, and I think we have a good job to do on the weekend.”

In the away dugout, Slaven Bilic was full of praise for Southampton but remained optimistic about taking something out the game.

The Albion manager said: “They are very competitive, they run a lot, they have up front very clinical players with pace. Winning against Burnley will definitely give them confidence."

He concluded: “But we are planning to take something out of the game, definitely. It’s a big opportunity for us – like every game is. We’re in good shape and good spirits. Hopefully we’re going to build on what we did really good, and improve.”

How to watch Southampton vs West Brom

The game will be shown live on BT Sport on Sunday, October 4, with the match starting at 12:00 PM BST.